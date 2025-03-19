35 Glitter Eyeshadow Looks to Try, From Subtle to Super Sparkly (2025)

From subtle shimmer to brilliant and sparkly, glitter has stood the test of time when it comes to creating chic, exquisite makeup looks. While glitter might not be something we all use every day when applying your eye makeup, it's a great idea to have some on hand in case you feel like getting creative—or want to try something new just for the fun of it. While glitter comes in all colors, shapes, sizes and finishes, the most important thing to remember is to not let glitter intimidate you—there are plenty of ways to easily wear it that don't require a full-blown course in makeup school. Ahead, we've rounded up quite an extensive list of glittery eye makeup looks, from subtle to spectacular, that you'll most certainly enjoy and maybe even want to try.

01of 35 Silver Dream Excuse us while we pick our jaws up off the floor: This silver glitter eyeshadow is everything we need and more to when it comes to sparkly inspiration. Keeping the glitter on the lid with the liner traced around it as an accent is a genius idea for abstract expression in the name of everything that shimmers. MAC's Silver Hologram Glitter is a great product to use to recreate this look. 02of 35 Subtle Chic Golden-bronze glitter graces the eyelids for the ultimate eyeshadow look while keeping to a more natural hue instead of something bolder. This is the perfect example of an eyeshadow look for anyone who wants to experiment with glitter but prefers more natural colors on the lids. 03of 35 Bold and Beautiful Deep purple lids with violet sparkle pair beautifully with red, sparkly lips, proving that glitter doesn't have to stay on the eyelids to make a statement. Finding the same colors in glitter to pair with the eyeshadows you already own is an easy way to experiment with this trend. The Anastasia Beverly Hills Norvina Loose Glitter in shade In the Moment is a lovely purple to try for this look. 04of 35 Confetti Party Pieces of confetti-like glitter can be applied to the eyelids, the holographic shimmer allows for a wide range of colors to come through when the light hits them at different angles. Wearing a soft blush and lip color can balance the look without taking any attention off the eyes. 05of 35 Emerald Cut Emerald lids with graphic black eyeliner create a chic '60s vibe. When wearing glitter, it's okay to incorporate other textures like liquid eyeliner to help create vivid shapes and definition. Apply glitter to the eyelids and add the liner in last to tie the look together. Lemonhead L.A.'s Seapunk Spacejam Glitter Balm ($28) is the product responsible for this aquamarine dream of a look. 06of 35 Diamond Details Perfectly placed glitter and gemstones create an eyeshadow look that needs no introduction. Use eyeliner as a guide for where to adhere the stones if you're attempting it for the first time and need some assistance. 07of 35 Fun and Foiled Foiled, iridescent eyelids play well with glitter that's placed perfectly on the inner corners. Just the tiniest touch of shimmer can change your makeup in an instant—the holographic tones are simply beautiful and can be brilliant in the sunlight. 08of 35 Neon Pop What's better than neon eye makeup and glitter combined? The eyeliner along the lash line paired with a fully glistening lid is playful and fun—we want to wear this makeup look all day long. 09of 35 Chic Accents Proving that glitter doesn't need to be over-the-top, this tiny accent above the crease shows how a simple detail can change an entire look for the better. Experiment with any colors you feel like—the opportunities here are endless. See Also Top 25 Must-Try Glitter Eyeshadow Looks For This YearI Get Hella Compliments Every Time I Wear This Glitter EyeshadowThe 17 Best Glitter Eyeshadows to Shine Bright This Holiday SeasonBest Glitter Eyeliner Guide: Which Trending Glitter Liners Should You Try? - Glamour 'n Glow 10of 35 Cosmic Creation If the constellations are any inspiration (the answer to that is yes), you'll love this star-studded glitter look with cosmic, outer space vibes. The tiniest gold stars add a whole other layer to the chunky glitter pieces that perfectly frame the eyes. What could be better? 11of 35 Vibrant Hues Mixing bold colors and glitter allows for endless color play while showcasing all the sparkles you want. Vibrant green eyeliner applied to the lash line with bold yellow accents in the crease is giving us all the creative feels. 12of 35 Just the Line Glitter doesn't have to be everywhere—you can simply use it as winged liner, yet still benefit from all it has to offer. Opt for an eyeliner that already has glitter in it if you're pressed for time, or place actual glitter on top of your liner depending on the look you want. Slayfire's Psychedelic Glitter Gel can help get your eyeliner sparkly, stat, 13of 35 Inner Beauty This look is the perfect example of how adding the tiniest detail of glitter in the inner corners of the eyes can make such a difference. A subtle way to wear glitter, the shimmer adds a wonderful touch to an already ethereal makeup look. 14of 35 True Blue Bold blue glitter makes us really happy. Bold blue glitter all over the eyelids? Even more so. This simple swipe of color creates something so vivid and beautiful in an instant—what's not to love? 15of 35 Violet Magic Two shades of violet shadow, blended on the lids and under the bottom lashes, create a contrast that's ideal when wanting to wear bolder, chunkier glitter pieces. The application of glitter on the lids ties the look together for something that's dramatic yet feels extremely right. 16of 35 Gleaming Glitter Glitter comes in all forms, and this shimmering metallic shadow look is an example of glitter that has finer particles versus larger ones. The two different tones of blue and pink blended together create a lovely variation for an eyeshadow look that keeps us wanting to come back for more. 17of 35 Delicate Details Winged eyeliner can take on many forms, and this glittery look shows how the tiniest touches of glitter along the lashes can take any makeup look to the next level. This is perfect for beginners who want to try something more adventurous but aren't ready to do a full glitter look just yet. 18of 35 Hearts on Fire Heart-shaped glitter applied all over the lids and into the crease is as visually pleasing as it is fun. Whether it's stars, hearts, or any other shape you prefer, there are always creative ways to explore wearing colors and patterns of glitter for memorable makeup looks. See Also 12 best glitter eyeliners for the holidays and beyond, per makeup artists 19of 35 Whimsical Feels Scattered perfectly across the eyelids and the inner corners, this glitter look is extremely creative yet simple at the same time. Paired with bold brows and sculpted highlighted cheeks, it's a lovely way to showcase some shine. 20of 35 Midas Touch Gold is a favorite amongst makeup artists for the versatility in shades and the ability to work on all skin tones. This glittering gold eyeshadow look gives us another reason to add to our long list of why wearing gold is an excellent choice, always. 21of 35 Razor Sharp Razor-sharp wings paired with black glitter give instant drama to this eyeshadow look. Black glitter adds an instant glam effect and works beautifully with the rest of the makeup. 22of 35 Golden Hour If golden hour were a makeup look, we're convinced this would be it. Not only is this a breathtaking use of glitter on the eyes, but it also looks even more glorious on the cheeks as a highlighter. Glitter doesn't have to stay on the eyes for it to make a bold, powerful statement. 23of 35 All That Glitters An abstract curve, line, or wing on the eyes can instantly brighten your day. The glittery finish in this detail is minimal yet powerful in making a statement. Using a waterproof formula to create this is helpful in preventing creasing and smudging. 24of 35 Think Pink Pink is always a great idea, and pink eyeshadow paired with glitter is an even better one. While this look shows a soft-toned choice in glitter so not to compete with the eyeshadow, you can wear different tones with pink, such as silver or gold glitter, to amplify the eyes. 25of 35 Ethereal Edge Mint green glitter paired with bold lips gives this ethereal makeup look an instant edge. Glitter applied to the lids is the easiest way to recreate this, followed with bold brows, mascara, and lipstick of your choice. 26of 35 Mermaid Sparkle These shimmery shadow colors paired with gems are putting out some serious mermaid vibes, and we adore it. Creating glittery eyeshadow looks that have a theme to them is even more fun when you can choose bold colors. The Urban Outfitters UO Easy Peasy Face Gems are easy-to-use stick-on decals for recreating this look. 27of 35 Go Green Applying gemstones to the lids in the same color theme shows how creative you can be with shapes, colors, and glitter. This gradient colorway looks gorgeous and is a total show-stopper. 28of 35 Smoky Quartz Smoky eyeshadow looks equipped with glitter bring a new dimension that's most welcome. The crease has ample glitter blended in it to help define the eyes and make them pop. 29of 35 Just a Hint Just a hint of glitter on the lids elevates your eyeshadow look, even though it's very simple. The tiniest details can make all the difference when wearing different textures on the eyes. 30of 35 Flecks of Color This glitter seems to be doing a happy dance on these eyelids. From the different sizes to colors and placement, it's a playful take on wearing glitter that works extremely well. The inner corners of the eyes are highlighted beautifully—we'd love to see this sparkle in the sunlight. 31of 35 Heavy Metal Smudged, charcoal shadow with accents of silver and black glitter gives this eyeshadow look all the smoky drama it needs while pairing beautifully with natural face makeup. The smokier, the better in our book! Stila's Glitter and Glow Liquid eyeshadow in Molten Midnight can help achieve this look. 32of 35 Fresh Florals These tiny glittery gemstones almost look like flowers paired with hot pink shadow and lipstick. The variation in colors is exquisite, and the attention to detail makes this look all the more special. 33of 35 Divine Drama Deep smoky eyeshadow and gemstones make way for the eyes to steal the entire show, while the added touch of green liner brings a memorable pop of color. We can't stop staring at every little detail. 34of 35 Watercolor Gems Soft eyeshadow colors in pink and yellow create a watercolor feel for this shadow look, while the glitter and gemstones add the right kind of details in the inner corners and under the eyes. Add as few or as many gems as you want and enjoy creating art. 35of 35 The Perfect Shimmer Silver metallic and glitter accents paired with this abstract purple eyeliner look work to enhance the liner along with the color. While the glitter isn't extremely noticeable, it provides a subtle shimmer that's just right.