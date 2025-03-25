35 Must Have Manicure And Pedicure Tools Name And Their Uses - Get Long Nails (2025)

The secret of growing long, beautiful, healthynails you’ll be proud of all boils down to how well you care for your nails, and this won’t be possible without using the right nail care implements or tools. Even with the right nail care implements, one thing is certain; one still needs to learn how to use them to get the very best from them.

No matter how busy you are or how tasking your work can be, if you do not pay special attention to your nails by caring for them, your nails might end up becoming a breeding ground for a disease that might invariably affect your overall health.

As it is with every other part of your body, the nails deserve proper manicures and pedicures to give them that healthy look. Manicures and pedicures, on the other hand, shouldn’t be for women alone, rather it should be for all even if you don’t like visiting a nail salon that often, getting a set of nail care implements at home shouldn’t be a bad idea.

These nail care materials with names or tools I’m talking about are a set of tools or implements which are durable or permanent and are usually hand-held, used extensively by manicurists or pedicurists to care for your nails. These materials can be in the form of plastic, wood, or metal.

Without these tools, caring for your nails will be impossible. To have a better understanding of the whole concept, let’s quickly look at what manicures and pedicures are and also the job description of a manicurist and a pedicurist.

What Is Mani-Pedicure?

Manicure and pedicure are two well known words in the English language. But what is a manicure-pedicure?

To describe it in simple words, manicures-pedicures refer to the process of beautifying hands and feet by applying various treatments such as nail polishing, nail cutting, nail shaping, and nail cleaning. Though there are many variants of manicures-pedicures they all have certain things in common.

What Is Nail Care Tools?

Nail care tools are the instruments and equipment used for manicures, pedicures, and nail art. These tools include nail files, clippers, cuticle cutters, and emery boards. Nail scissors and buffers are also considered tools for nail care.

35 Must Have Nail Care Tools

Nail care tools and equipment modules are the key implements used by manicurists or pedicurists to give that artistic touch to your nails. As a rule of thumb, all-metal nail implements should be thoroughly sterilized before and after use.

Below are some nail care materials and their uses.

1. Nail cutter

The first tool that usually comes to mind when carrying out a manicure or pedicure exercise is the nail cutter or clipper.

The nails, which happen to be one of the dirtiest parts of our body and capable of causing harm to the entire body, need to be trimmed regularly. These nails can be cut either with a nail cutter or nail scissors.

How To Use Nail Cutter

Using a nail cutter is as simple as ABC. But as simple as it may seem, care should be taken as well. To use, the nail cutter should be sterilized first either with alcohol or antiseptic, such as Dettol. After sterilization, nails should be placed gently over the nail cutter such that they can be easily clipped when little force is applied to the nail cutter.

Be sure not to cut too deep as underlying skin might get punctured when the nail cutter goes too deep, which invariably might lead to infection.

2. Nail filer

Nail filer helps to smoothen rough edges in our nails. They file rough edges and prevent nails from chipping.

Nail filer helps to smoothen rough edges in our nails. They file rough edges and prevent nails from chipping.

How To Use Nail Filer

To use, hold the nail filer at 45 degrees facing your nails, then file gently from any corner then walk your way through to the other end.

Ensure you’re filing only in one direction. Filing back and front tend to render your nails weak, and they might easily break.

Also, nails shouldn’t be filed when wet, which ensures that your nails are appropriately dried before filing. Wet nails split very quickly.

3. Nail brush

As the name implies, using a nail brush helps to remove stubborn dirt or stains underneath or from the surface of our nails.

How To Use Haosda Hand and Nail Brush

Hold your brush in one hand, then add little antibacterial soap or detergent to it and brush gently from side to side. This should be done with warm water.

Warm water softens nails and makes specks of dirt that are on the surface or underneath go out smoothly. Rinse properly then add moisturizer.

4. Cuticle pusher

The work of a cuticle pusher is to push skin around your nails back to their original position when they've grown more than they ought to. This can be accomplished using a metal cuticle pusher for tough hard skin or a wooden cuticle pusher for soft skin.

How To Use Cuticle Pusher

Before attempting to do this, it is always recommended that you first take a shower or soak your nails in water for about 15 minutes because that’s when your cuticle, which is now soft, can be pushed back.

To push, kindly use the end of the cuticle pusher that looks like a spoon to push the excess skin back against the cuticle; never attempt to cut them off as this might create room for bacterial or fungal infection as a result of torn skin.

5. Cuticle nipper

The work description of this tool is to go deep into areas that can’t be easily accessed in our nails and then nips out ingrown nails, hangnails, and dry skin around our cuticle.

How To Use Cuticle Nipper

After the nails have been pushed using a cuticle pusher, the next thing that should follow is to use the cuticle nipper to remove those dead hangnails. By using an upward motion, trim those tiny skin lying on the nail plate gently; don’t rush it unless you want to harm yourself. Do it gently. After successfully taking the skin around the nail plate, moisturize using a moisturizer or cuticle cream.

6. Nail buffer

A nail buffer was built to give those dull nails a polished look and make them look shiny again.

A nail buffer was built to give those dull nails a polished look and make them look shiny again.

How To Use Nail Buffer

To have a successful buffering experience, make sure your nails are appropriately cleaned and dry then buff gently. Don’t be too aggressive as excessive buffering can cause thinning of nails. In fact buffering should be done once a month to give your nails a healthy shiny look. Secondly, for a radiant and smoother look, use the finer side of the tool.

7. Foot file/pumice stone

This is a tool more like sandpaper with two sides. The rough side is to take away calluses while the fine side is used to smoothen the feet. There’s no better way of getting smoother skin underneath your feet than to opt-in for this tool.

How To Use Pumice Stone/Foot file

Pumice stone works the same way a filer would work because of its rough surfaces. First, your feet and hands should be soaked in warm soapy water for at least 15 minutes, after which water should besprinkle on your pumice stone to get them wet and rub gently over the surface of your feet or hands.

PS: Exfoliate your feet daily if you wear something that exposes your feet always.

8. Callous remover

A callous remover helps to take away excess calluses and corn

9. Cuticle scissors

Cuticle scissors works almost the same way as cuticle nipper. Both are fashioned to take away or cut stubborn cuticles.

10. Manicure bowl

A small bowl large enough to contain the fingernails and used to soften the cuticle before trimming or pushing them back.

11. Manicure tray

This is a special type of tray where all necessary nail care materials are placed for use by the manicurist.

Pro tips: Before placing the implements on the manicure tray, be sure that they have been adequately sanitized.

12. Foot spa basin

Foot spa basin is a large basin usually big enough to accommodate our feet and for soaking the feet during a pedicure.

13. Orangewood stick

An orangewood stick is a tool used to remove excess polish from our nails. The device is made up of a pointed and rounded end.

14. Supply tray

A supply tray houses the necessary implements or cosmetics needed for a manicure or pedicure section.

15. Trolley

Wheeled implements are used basically for transporting tools used for Mani-pedicure.

16. Pedicure brush

A pedicure brush is a tool that is used to clean nails and also take away cosmetics from our feet.

17. Container for cotton

A plastic container usually with covers where cotton balls are kept for future purposes.

18. Alcohol

An organic compound such as ethanol containing a hydroxyl functional group (-OH) is widely used as a sanitizer in nail care salons.

19. Base Coat

A transparent layer of polish is applied on the nail plate to keep the nail plate smooth before colored polish is added.

20. Apron

Protective outfits were worn by manicurists or pedicurists to prevent stains and dirt.

21. Antiseptic

A cleaning agent that prevents or reduces the multiplication of microbes drastically during the Mani-pedicure section.

22. Cuticle oil

A mixture containing petroleum base and fats which helps to soften the skin around the nails.

23. Cling wrap

An extremely tiny plastic film is used majorly to seal paraffin when carrying out hand spa.

24. Cuticle remover

A liquid that helps to keep the cuticle soft before they are cut using a cuticle nipper or scissors.

25. Emery board

A wooden board has two sides, one side looking more like sandpaper and the other having a fine texture used to grind or smoothen edges of nails.

26. Feet scrub

A feet scrub is a natural ingredient that has been carefully formulated to keep feet soft, smooth, and moisturized.

27. Hand towel

Absorbent material for holding our hands and feet dried during manicure or pedicure.

28. Manicure pillow

A soft cushion specially designed to help keep hands steady and well-relaxed during a manicure.

29. Nail polish remover

The work of an acetone solvent is to dissolve old polish on our nails.

30. Quick dry

A quick-dry is a liquid that is applied to colored polish on our nails to enable them to dry faster.

31. Toenail separator

A Toe separator is a soft material where nails are placed or inserted to keep them apart and to prevent toenails that have been painted from staining or getting in contact with other nails.

32. Foot spa machine

A foot spa machine is an electronic machine designed for soaking, bathing, and massaging the feet during a foot spa.

33. Foot spa stool

A simple tool with three or four legs designed to provide comfort during foot spa.

34. Manicure table

A piece of furniture usually with ball casters specially designed for giving a manicure.

35. Sterilizer

A piece of equipment in a nail salon that is used to sterilize metal implements to kill microorganisms.

Storing Nail Care Materials Or Implements

Just as you would keep your toothbrush in a safe environment after brushing your teeth with them, Nail care materials should as well be cleaned and then kept in a clean environment free from moisture.

1. Tools that are made up of plastics or metals should be cleaned and well-sanitized before and after each use.

2. Empty bottles or containers should be discarded in covered trash cans or bins after use.

3. All nail care chemicals should be appropriately arranged and stored in cabinets with labels to avoid making mistakes.

4. Foot and hand spa machines must be sterilized after use and kept dry before another client uses them.

5. Flammable chemicals should be stored away from all potential sources of ignition, such as an open flame.

6. All chemicals should be stored in a closed container or glass bottle and tightly sealed.

PS: Since wooden implements such as orangewood sticks or nail files are capable of harboring bacteria quickly, and cannot be sterilized, these tools should not be reused.

Conclusion

Caring for our nails might seem like a tasking job, but if you do not care for them using the right nail care implements or tools, you’re deliberately giving yourself out to a disease attack. You can either care for your nails yourself at home or visit the nail salon for manicurists and pedicurists to do it for you for a few bucks.

Whichever way you want to care for your nails is entirely up to you. One thing that you must consider is to ensure that those nail implements are well-cleaned and sanitized to prevent getting infected.

You can achieve this by sterilizing them either with a sterilizer or simply cleaning them with an antiseptic like Dettol. More also, wooden instruments like orange sticks shouldn’t be reused; they should be discarded since they can’t be sterilized.

Now that you know just the right tools to use to give your nails a perfect treat, we hope you’ll make it at the time to keep those nails of yours clean and free from dirt at all times.