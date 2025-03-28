35 Simple Nail Designs That Are Elegant and Understated (2025)

If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation.
- Nails
By
Audrey Noble
Audrey Noble
Audrey has been in the beauty editorial industry for over 8 years, interviewing celebrities, writing investigative features, and testing countless makeup, skin care, and hair products. She has previously held editorial positions at Vanity Fair, Allure, Byrdie, and Refinery29. Today, she is a contributing writer rounding up the best products in makeup, skin, and hair. You can also find her work at Vogue, Harper’s BAZAAR, Bustle, POPSUGAR, WWD, Martha Stewart Living, and Well+Good.
Byrdie's Editorial Guidelines
Updated on December 11, 2023 12:31PM
There is so much beauty in simplicity. Going back to the basics can be classic, elegant, and not at all boring—nail art included. Sometimes the nail designs that we love—and quite possibly need—are the quietest type. Think negative space, small dots, French tips, fresh colors, glitter accents, and more.
With the polish colors of your choice, decorating tools, stickers, and this list of inspired simple manicure looks, you'll be a DIY nail pro and won't run out of ideas anytime soon. Ahead, find 35 simple nail designs to try now.
01of 35
Abstract Shapes
This graphic look is a cinch to create. To start, use the corner of some tape to create a stencil for the square edges, or freehand it if you're feeling confident. Seal everything with a top coat et voilà!
02of 35
Solar Eclipse Nails
Jin Soon Choi made this look to celebrate a solar eclipse, and her concept is clear: Just like the moon covering the sun, one color gradually covers the other over the course of five nails.To replicate the look, use two colors that offer a stark contrast.
03of 35
Starry Details
If you want to dress up a nude nail in a subtle way, try sticking a star decal or two on one finger of each hand.Using a black design makes it especially bold.
04of 35
Sparse Sparkle
This chic placement of glitter polish couldn't be easier to accomplish. We love the gold paired with an unconventional pale blue. To replicate the look, apply a clear polish at the bottom curve of each nail and sprinkle nail glitter or gold foil over top, so it only sticks to one area of the nail.
05of 35
Gold Accents
We love this simple nail design from Paintbox because of the pretty contrast between matte and metallic shades. The triangle peeking out from the side is an interesting twist.
06of 35
Foil Flecks
For a head-turning nail look that doesn't require loads of time to create, check out this foil-flecked mani. Paint your nails with a chunky glitter polish like Smith & Cult's Glass Souls. Try a matching eyeshadow to create a monochromatic beauty look from head to fingertips.
07of 35
Glitter Stripes
It doesn't get more simple than drawing a line down the middle of your nail. To elevate the look, choose a neutral color for your base and a fun finish like bright blue glitter for the line.Try putting the line down the center of each nail for an especially fun look.
08of 35
Glitz and Glam
These negative space half-moon nails are a great option any time of year, especially if a party is on the agenda. To DIY the look, use Butter London Glazen Peel-Off Glitter Lacquer in shades Gold Rush and Supernova.
09of 35
Edgy Swoops
If you want something a little edgier, curve the line. Have it start at the top of the nail instead of the bottom, and don't draw it out all the way.
10of 35
Celestial Magic
Enhance a basic black manicure with the addition of a simple star. You can choose whether to leave it as an accent nail or embrace celestial vibes all over.
11of 35
Overlapping Circles
This simple nail art is minimal in the most fun way. Leave your entire nail polish-free except for two circles overlapping each other on the side, top, or bottom of your nail.Use a pair of nail stickers to make it super easy or try creating the circles freehand.
12of 35
Rainbow Tips
Consider this one of many ways to reimagine a classic French manicure. Keep the tip a base color or add a darker shade as an outline if you want to go the extra mile.
13of 35
Yayoi-Approved
These simple dotted nails make us think about one of our favorite artists, Yayoi Kusama. The varying size of each dot creates extra interest in the manicure without making it any more difficult to recreate. Dip a toothpick in black polish to bring this museum-worthy mani to life.
14of 35
Half and Half
Why paint each nail with one color when you can make a major impact with two? This nail art is super easy to recreate, too. Simply use tape to create a sharp stencil to paint against and gently peel it off once the polish dries. Cover your entire nail with top coat and be on your merry way.
15of 35
Tiny French Tips
This minimalist manicure comes together with a thin swipe of color along the edge of each nail. The brown shade here is a modern way to approach a classic French tip while remaining just as demure.
16of 35
Paint Splatters
If you've ever attempted a polka dot manicure only to find it's hard to keep polish from spreading out unevenly, this design will let you give yourself a break. The splatter designs against a clear background look ultra-cool, no uniformity required.
17of 35
Confetti Dots
If the question is confetti nails, the answer is always yes. Do an accent nail with the rest of your nails in one of the confetti colors, or really go for it and put a party on all ten fingertips. This JINsoon polish in Dotty makes confetti an easy process, and the green French tips here only add to the fun.
18of 35
Fashion Forward
These simple Chanel nails check multiple boxes. To create this minimalist look, dip a toothpick in the polish color(s) of your choice and steadily paint each curved detail.
19of 35
Superhero Stripes
These metallic gold and red striped nails have the wow factor of a high-shine finish and negative space. Start at the tip of your nail when crafting your stripes. You can recreate this look in the colors of your favorite superhero for your next movie marathon or themed party.
20of 35
Statement Sparkles
These nude nails are classic and eye-catching, with silver and gold glitter taking them up a notch. Fortunately, they're easy to DIY: Start with a nude base, then layer with gold glitter on one hand and silver on the other.
21of 35
Sunset Shades
Some of the best simple nail designs are carefully curated palettes. This one gives us serious golden hour vibes, with a different color on each nail ranging from burnt caramel to periwinkle.
22of 35
Triple Curve
Make your nails radiate for days with this twist on a French mani. After allowing a neutral base coat to set, paint three black lines—one right at the tip, the next a small distance below, and finally near the base. This may be a simple nail design, but if you ask us, it deserves its own place in an art museum.
23of 35
White Accent Dot
This design is oh-so-cool and easy to create. After painting a base coat of your favorite color—we like the subtle navy shimmer shown here—use a detail brush to add a white contrast dot. The best part? It doesn't have to look perfect, so get creative.
24of 35
Say It Loud
Express yourself a bit more literally by putting a few words on your nails. The trick with these is to find some letter decals, making it incredibly easy to turn a basic mani into a true statement.
25of 35
Scaled Horizontal Dots
There's something so mod about this placement of dots that scale in size across the span of the nail, and the simple design would look great placed vertically as well. Try using a fun mustard-colored polish, like Essie's Piece of Work for the base for a look like this one.
26of 35
Hearts
It doesn't have to be Valentine's Day for you to wear your heart on your sleeve, or in this case, your nails. These dainty hearts may be small, but they send the message all the same.
27of 35
Chrome Tips
Metallics are always in. And we love the contrast of a glitter chrome tip against a light pink base color. Try Côte no. 94 Graphite Grey nail polish to achieve a metallic tip.
28of 35
Grids
We love a good patterned design, especially when it's easy to replicate. This grid design couldn't be more simple thanks to nail stickers. Try Paintbucket Nails The Power Grid Nail Wrap Kit to achieve this look in a color option.
29of 35
Chocolate Swirls
Chilly weather calls for a hot cup of coffee or cocoa, and these chocolate swirl nails hit the spot. Plus, this design works with any colors if you want to change with the seasons.
30of 35
Foiled Criss-Cross
There are no rules to this foiled criss-cross design. Simply take your favorite glittery polish and make cross designs on each nail for an understated, yet classic look.
31of 35
Pearls
Under the sea, winter wonderland, or bridal beauty, this shimmer design with pearl adornments works for so many styles.
32of 35
Abstract Faces
Abstract nails are a fun way to express yourself, especially with face designs. Don't have a steady hand? No problem. You can find nail stickers to get the job done.
33of 35
Starburst Stickers
We love a good nail sticker because they are a cinch to put on any jazz up any style. We love Olive & June's varied assortment of stickers.
34of 35
Neutral Gradient Nails
Gradient nails are fun and work with any color palette. Here, the artist uses different shades of a similar neutral color for a more gradual effect.
35of 35
Matte Nails with Gold Stripe
There is something so elegant about a matte manicure, and this moody wine color hits all the right notes. For a little extra shine, add a single stripe across the lower half of each nail.
30 Clear Nail Designs That Are Anything But Boring