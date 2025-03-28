35 Simple Nail Designs That Are Elegant and Understated (2025)

There is so much beauty in simplicity. Going back to the basics can be classic, elegant, and not at all boring—nail art included. Sometimes the nail designs that we love—and quite possibly need—are the quietest type. Think negative space, small dots, French tips, fresh colors, glitter accents, and more.

With the polish colors of your choice, decorating tools, stickers, and this list of inspired simple manicure looks, you'll be a DIY nail pro and won't run out of ideas anytime soon. Ahead, find 35 simple nail designs to try now.