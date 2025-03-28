35 Simple Nail Designs That Are Elegant and Understated (2025)

Table of Contents
Abstract Shapes Solar Eclipse Nails Starry Details Sparse Sparkle Gold Accents Foil Flecks Glitter Stripes Glitz and Glam Edgy Swoops Celestial Magic Overlapping Circles Rainbow Tips Yayoi-Approved Half and Half Tiny French Tips Paint Splatters Confetti Dots Fashion Forward Superhero Stripes Statement Sparkles Sunset Shades Triple Curve White Accent Dot Say It Loud Scaled Horizontal Dots Hearts Chrome Tips Grids Chocolate Swirls Foiled Criss-Cross Pearls Abstract Faces Starburst Stickers Neutral Gradient Nails Matte Nails with Gold Stripe References

December 11, 2023

There is so much beauty in simplicity. Going back to the basics can be classic, elegant, and not at all boring—nail art included. Sometimes the nail designs that we love—and quite possibly need—are the quietest type. Think negative space, small dots, French tips, fresh colors, glitter accents, and more.

With the polish colors of your choice, decorating tools, stickers, and this list of inspired simple manicure looks, you'll be a DIY nail pro and won't run out of ideas anytime soon. Ahead, find 35 simple nail designs to try now.

01of 35

Abstract Shapes

35 Simple Nail Designs That Are Elegant and Understated (4)

This graphic look is a cinch to create. To start, use the corner of some tape to create a stencil for the square edges, or freehand it if you're feeling confident. Seal everything with a top coat et voilà!

02of 35

Solar Eclipse Nails

35 Simple Nail Designs That Are Elegant and Understated (5)

Jin Soon Choi made this look to celebrate a solar eclipse, and her concept is clear: Just like the moon covering the sun, one color gradually covers the other over the course of five nails.To replicate the look, use two colors that offer a stark contrast.

03of 35

Starry Details

35 Simple Nail Designs That Are Elegant and Understated (6)

If you want to dress up a nude nail in a subtle way, try sticking a star decal or two on one finger of each hand.Using a black design makes it especially bold.

04of 35

Sparse Sparkle

35 Simple Nail Designs That Are Elegant and Understated (7)

This chic placement of glitter polish couldn't be easier to accomplish. We love the gold paired with an unconventional pale blue. To replicate the look, apply a clear polish at the bottom curve of each nail and sprinkle nail glitter or gold foil over top, so it only sticks to one area of the nail.

05of 35

Gold Accents

35 Simple Nail Designs That Are Elegant and Understated (8)

We love this simple nail design from Paintbox because of the pretty contrast between matte and metallic shades. The triangle peeking out from the side is an interesting twist.

06of 35

Foil Flecks

35 Simple Nail Designs That Are Elegant and Understated (9)

For a head-turning nail look that doesn't require loads of time to create, check out this foil-flecked mani. Paint your nails with a chunky glitter polish like Smith & Cult's Glass Souls. Try a matching eyeshadow to create a monochromatic beauty look from head to fingertips.

07of 35

Glitter Stripes

35 Simple Nail Designs That Are Elegant and Understated (10)

It doesn't get more simple than drawing a line down the middle of your nail. To elevate the look, choose a neutral color for your base and a fun finish like bright blue glitter for the line.Try putting the line down the center of each nail for an especially fun look.

08of 35

Glitz and Glam

35 Simple Nail Designs That Are Elegant and Understated (11)

These negative space half-moon nails are a great option any time of year, especially if a party is on the agenda. To DIY the look, use Butter London Glazen Peel-Off Glitter Lacquer in shades Gold Rush and Supernova.

09of 35

Edgy Swoops

35 Simple Nail Designs That Are Elegant and Understated (12)

If you want something a little edgier, curve the line. Have it start at the top of the nail instead of the bottom, and don't draw it out all the way.

10of 35

Celestial Magic

35 Simple Nail Designs That Are Elegant and Understated (13)

Enhance a basic black manicure with the addition of a simple star. You can choose whether to leave it as an accent nail or embrace celestial vibes all over.

11of 35

Overlapping Circles

35 Simple Nail Designs That Are Elegant and Understated (14)

This simple nail art is minimal in the most fun way. Leave your entire nail polish-free except for two circles overlapping each other on the side, top, or bottom of your nail.Use a pair of nail stickers to make it super easy or try creating the circles freehand.

12of 35

Rainbow Tips

35 Simple Nail Designs That Are Elegant and Understated (15)

Consider this one of many ways to reimagine a classic French manicure. Keep the tip a base color or add a darker shade as an outline if you want to go the extra mile.

13of 35

Yayoi-Approved

35 Simple Nail Designs That Are Elegant and Understated (16)

These simple dotted nails make us think about one of our favorite artists, Yayoi Kusama. The varying size of each dot creates extra interest in the manicure without making it any more difficult to recreate. Dip a toothpick in black polish to bring this museum-worthy mani to life.

14of 35

Half and Half

35 Simple Nail Designs That Are Elegant and Understated (17)

Why paint each nail with one color when you can make a major impact with two? This nail art is super easy to recreate, too. Simply use tape to create a sharp stencil to paint against and gently peel it off once the polish dries. Cover your entire nail with top coat and be on your merry way.

15of 35

Tiny French Tips

35 Simple Nail Designs That Are Elegant and Understated (18)

This minimalist manicure comes together with a thin swipe of color along the edge of each nail. The brown shade here is a modern way to approach a classic French tip while remaining just as demure.

16of 35

Paint Splatters

35 Simple Nail Designs That Are Elegant and Understated (19)

If you've ever attempted a polka dot manicure only to find it's hard to keep polish from spreading out unevenly, this design will let you give yourself a break. The splatter designs against a clear background look ultra-cool, no uniformity required.

17of 35

Confetti Dots

35 Simple Nail Designs That Are Elegant and Understated (20)

If the question is confetti nails, the answer is always yes. Do an accent nail with the rest of your nails in one of the confetti colors, or really go for it and put a party on all ten fingertips. This JINsoon polish in Dotty makes confetti an easy process, and the green French tips here only add to the fun.

18of 35

Fashion Forward

35 Simple Nail Designs That Are Elegant and Understated (21)

These simple Chanel nails check multiple boxes. To create this minimalist look, dip a toothpick in the polish color(s) of your choice and steadily paint each curved detail.

19of 35

Superhero Stripes

35 Simple Nail Designs That Are Elegant and Understated (22)

These metallic gold and red striped nails have the wow factor of a high-shine finish and negative space. Start at the tip of your nail when crafting your stripes. You can recreate this look in the colors of your favorite superhero for your next movie marathon or themed party.

20of 35

Statement Sparkles

35 Simple Nail Designs That Are Elegant and Understated (23)

These nude nails are classic and eye-catching, with silver and gold glitter taking them up a notch. Fortunately, they're easy to DIY: Start with a nude base, then layer with gold glitter on one hand and silver on the other.

21of 35

Sunset Shades

35 Simple Nail Designs That Are Elegant and Understated (24)

Some of the best simple nail designs are carefully curated palettes. This one gives us serious golden hour vibes, with a different color on each nail ranging from burnt caramel to periwinkle.

22of 35

Triple Curve

35 Simple Nail Designs That Are Elegant and Understated (25)

Make your nails radiate for days with this twist on a French mani. After allowing a neutral base coat to set, paint three black lines—one right at the tip, the next a small distance below, and finally near the base. This may be a simple nail design, but if you ask us, it deserves its own place in an art museum.

23of 35

White Accent Dot

35 Simple Nail Designs That Are Elegant and Understated (26)

This design is oh-so-cool and easy to create. After painting a base coat of your favorite color—we like the subtle navy shimmer shown here—use a detail brush to add a white contrast dot. The best part? It doesn't have to look perfect, so get creative.

24of 35

Say It Loud

35 Simple Nail Designs That Are Elegant and Understated (27)

Express yourself a bit more literally by putting a few words on your nails. The trick with these is to find some letter decals, making it incredibly easy to turn a basic mani into a true statement.

25of 35

Scaled Horizontal Dots

35 Simple Nail Designs That Are Elegant and Understated (28)

There's something so mod about this placement of dots that scale in size across the span of the nail, and the simple design would look great placed vertically as well. Try using a fun mustard-colored polish, like Essie's Piece of Work for the base for a look like this one.

26of 35

Hearts

35 Simple Nail Designs That Are Elegant and Understated (29)

It doesn't have to be Valentine's Day for you to wear your heart on your sleeve, or in this case, your nails. These dainty hearts may be small, but they send the message all the same.

27of 35

Chrome Tips

35 Simple Nail Designs That Are Elegant and Understated (30)

Metallics are always in. And we love the contrast of a glitter chrome tip against a light pink base color. Try Côte no. 94 Graphite Grey nail polish to achieve a metallic tip.

28of 35

Grids

35 Simple Nail Designs That Are Elegant and Understated (31)

We love a good patterned design, especially when it's easy to replicate. This grid design couldn't be more simple thanks to nail stickers. Try Paintbucket Nails The Power Grid Nail Wrap Kit to achieve this look in a color option.

29of 35

Chocolate Swirls

35 Simple Nail Designs That Are Elegant and Understated (32)

Chilly weather calls for a hot cup of coffee or cocoa, and these chocolate swirl nails hit the spot. Plus, this design works with any colors if you want to change with the seasons.

30of 35

Foiled Criss-Cross

35 Simple Nail Designs That Are Elegant and Understated (33)

There are no rules to this foiled criss-cross design. Simply take your favorite glittery polish and make cross designs on each nail for an understated, yet classic look.

31of 35

Pearls

35 Simple Nail Designs That Are Elegant and Understated (34)

Under the sea, winter wonderland, or bridal beauty, this shimmer design with pearl adornments works for so many styles.

32of 35

Abstract Faces

35 Simple Nail Designs That Are Elegant and Understated (35)

Abstract nails are a fun way to express yourself, especially with face designs. Don't have a steady hand? No problem. You can find nail stickers to get the job done.

33of 35

Starburst Stickers

35 Simple Nail Designs That Are Elegant and Understated (36)

We love a good nail sticker because they are a cinch to put on any jazz up any style. We love Olive & June's varied assortment of stickers.

34of 35

Neutral Gradient Nails

35 Simple Nail Designs That Are Elegant and Understated (37)

Gradient nails are fun and work with any color palette. Here, the artist uses different shades of a similar neutral color for a more gradual effect.

35of 35

Matte Nails with Gold Stripe

35 Simple Nail Designs That Are Elegant and Understated (38)

There is something so elegant about a matte manicure, and this moody wine color hits all the right notes. For a little extra shine, add a single stripe across the lower half of each nail.

