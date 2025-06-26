37 Black-Owned Brands With Body Lotions & Hair Care Products We Love Dearly (2025)

When it comes to beauty and fashion, Black founders, entrepreneurs, designers, and tastemakers often go overlooked for their impact on culture. The reality is that Black-owned businesses are everywhere; you just have to be intentional about shopping at them. In an age of decreasing diversity and inclusion, our editors felt it necessary to uplift Black-owned businesses that deserve their flowers. Consider putting your money where your mouth is and supporting diverse voices this Black History Month. We rounded up a list of 37 Black-owned and founded brands with products like body lotions and hair care we love that are worth investing in now and always.

Hair

The Doux

When it comes to styling products, The Doux has the curly hair care game on lock. As a Black woman, I’m surrounded by women with curly and coily hair and so many of them swear by this brand for moisture and definition. Plus, the best-selling mousses are great for adding shine, slip, and hold to your hairstyle.

Best The Doux Products:

Mielle Organics

Mielle Organics is a hair care brand most hair-obsessed readers will recognize thanks to its hero product: the Rosemary Mint Scalp Hair Strengthening Oil. While that pick lives up to the hype, there are many other great, nutrient-dense, and affordable hair care products to fall in love with. In fact, Mielle's latest line of conditioners provides up to five days of hydration to hair after a single use.

Best Mielle Organics Products

Melanin Haircare

Melanin Haircare was cofounded by Whitney White, a licensed cosmetologist and content creator. After building a cult following for DIY-ing gels and hair masks (yes, pre-Nara Smith) on her YouTube channel, she launched a hair care line of her own. Lightly scented, nourishing, and non-flaky, each product creates a better base for your hair. These products are currently unavailable online, but the brand is planning to restock its inventory this year.

Best Melanin Haircare Products:

Sunday II Sunday

When founding Sunday II Sunday, Keenan Beasley considered how hair can deter women from working out. Sunday II Sunday proves you can get a good sweat without ruining your strands with a line of lightweight, scalp-focused products meant for use on the go. Eachhair serum, spray, shampoo, and conditioner nourishes hair strands starting at the root.

Best Sunday II Sunday Products:

Briogeo

A quick search through the InStyle archives will show you that our editors have been loving Briogeo for years. The brand somehow thinks of every hair concern when curating its collection of products. If you’re looking for a Black-owned brand that doesn’t cut corners when it comes to efficiency, sustainability, or innovation, look no further.

Best Briogeo Products:

Pattern Beauty

Tracee Ellis Ross knows a thing or two about hair care—I mean look at her luscious ‘fros. Several of the curly hair products in Pattern’s universe will help you level up your hair routine and minimize frizz, dryness, and breakage. In need of new heat tools? They have those too.

Best Pattern Beauty Products:

Design Essentials

If you want wash day to feel like your go-to salon, you need Design Essentials on your shelves. Beloved by hairstylists, the hair care brand prioritizes the feel of your hair. When you use its products, the results are immediate. Everything is sulfate and paraben-free too.

Best Design Essentials Products:

Mizani

Mizani is another brand that you’ll find in most Black-owned hair salons because not only do the products work, but they smell divine. Plus, they strike the balance between lightweight and nourishing. The press agent line is perfect to use before getting a silk press.

Best Mizani Products:

Skin Care

Shani Darden

Shani Darden is an LA-based expert aesthetician. Her skin care products focus on achieving clinical results at home. Each product is formulated with totally clean ingredients. At-home facial products? Sign us up!

Best Shani Darden Products:

Buttah Skin

Few products are developed with melanin skin in mind, but Buttah Skin is filling the gap. Since its founding in 2018, the brand has amassed a collection of facial cleansing brushes, cleansers, toners, serums, and moisturizers in addition to the body care arm of the brand. Everything from the packaging to the clinically studied ingredients screams Black luxury.

Best Buttah Skin Products:

54 Thrones

According to 54 Thrones (a brand featured on Shark Tank), clean beauty originated in Africa. Now, the brand is revolutionizing it with ancestral ingredients and a subversive approach to the industry. Several of the products work to soften and even skin—they even have slather socks to put on after using their take on shea butter for soft feet.

Best 54 Thrones Products:

Keys Soulcare

Were you distracted by Alicia Keys’ skin during the 2025 Grammy Awards? She attributes her glowy look to Keys Soulcare, the artist’s intuitive skin and makeup brand. All of the products in her lineup are packed with active ingredients, developed by dermatologists, and are mature skin-approved.

Best Keys Soulcare Products:

Hyper Skin

Real skin, realistic standards, and real results are at the core of Hyper Skin. The founder, Desiree Verdejo, is focused on targeting skin concerns that have been historically overlooked through clean, plant-based formulas. As a testament to the hype, the brand is fully sold out on its website—check out the selection at Revolve or Sephora.

Best Hyper Skin Products:

Wellness & Body

Honey Pot

The intimate areas are some of the most sensitive parts of the body so hypoallergenic, cruelty-free, gynecologist-tested products like Honey Pot’s are the future of feminine wellness. The brand's collection ranges from menstrual products to soothing wipes.

Best Honey Pot Products:

Gymwrap

Gymwrap by Nicole Ari Parker produces headbands and hats that absorb sweat so you don’t have to worry about messing your hair up during a workout. They come in a variety of colors and styles that are unisex too.

Best Gymwrap Products:

Golde

If a morning matcha or superfood cocktail is a part of your daily routine (or you want it to be), Golde is a brand to try. Its offerings include a cacao turmeric latte blend, pure matcha, and vegan vanilla creamer made with collagen—all products focused on making wellness easy and accessible.

Best Golde Products:

TPH Body by Taraji

When she’s not starring in award-winning films, Taraji P. Henson is nurturing her skin and body care line. Her lotions, body butters, and polishes leave skin feeling silky smooth and looking glowy. The fragrance is subtle yet luxurious. This is a great addition to your winter moisturizer collection.

Best by TPH Body by Taraji Products:

The Underbelly

For whatever reason, attending a yoga class isn’t always feasible. Thanks to this Black-owned yoga and meditation app, you can practice mindfulness at home. There are over 200 inclusive yoga classes for all body types. It’s available on iOS, Roku, Google Play, and Amazon Firestick.

The Underbelly Subscription, $20/month

Karite Shea Butter

If you’re all in on the body care moment, Karite Shea Butter is a brand to test. Everything is concocted with locally sourced shea butter, which is notoriously great for healing wounds, sun protection, moisturizing, and anti-aging.

Best Karite Products:

Makeup

LYS Beauty

Tisha Thompson is a seasoned makeup artist and worked as a beauty executive before founding her brand LYS Beauty. From complexion products to plumping glosses, each item follows clean, cruelty-free rules and is skin care-focused.

Best LYS Beauty Products:

The Lip Bar

Since humble beginnings as a lipstick brand pitching the sharks of Shark Tank, The Lip Bar has expanded to a line of complexion products, mascaras, and even blush. Last October, the brand even launched a line of lip kits inspired by historically Black colleges. Its high-quality selection rings in at an extremely affordable price.

Best The Lip Bar Products:

BLK/OPL

When we think about Black-owned beauty brands that have stood the test of time, BLK/OPL is one of the first to come to mind. For decades, the brand has been carefully curating products that serve Black and brown women. These days, their famous foundation stick is all the rage—Ryan Destiny wears it.

Best BLK/OPL Products:

Mented Cosmetics

Essential, vegan, and pigmented makeup are the three main priorities of Mented Cosmetics. They set out to make staple products that actually work on diverse skin types. Its renowned nude lipsticks are more than worth checking out

Best Mented Cosmetics Products:

Black Radiance Cosmetics

Thanks to Black Radiance Cosmetics, you can shop for lip, eye, complexion, and skin care products on Amazon and most of them are under $20. Whether you’re a beauty expert or a beginner, the products are easy to apply and provide bang for your buck.

Best Black Radiance Cosmetics Products:

Uoma Beauty

Uoma Beauty looks at makeup through the lenses of art and empowerment. The brand prioritizes Black and brown skin as well as sustainability. Its loose powder makes skin look like a filter.

Best Uoma Beauty Products:

Fragrance

Brown Girl Jane

Founded by two Black women, Brown Girl Jane is a line of luxury fragrances. Each one aims to celebrate heritage and innovation, according to its website. The packaging ranks among some of the most luxurious perfumes with the cutest pink and gold round bottles. They’re available at Sephora.

Best Brown Girl Jane Products:

Octavia Morgan

The first Black woman-owned fragrance brand to enter Ulta, Octavia Morgan is a line of clean, unisex scents with a luxurious touch. The brand sources a diverse range of sweet, gourmand, and earthy fragrances that are equal parts unique and alluring.

Best Octavia Morgan Products:

World of Chris Collins

A model turned perfumer, Chris Collins uses his Harlem upbringing to inform his fragrances at World of Collins. Each scent offers a sensory experience inspired by Black history. The luxury fragrances are available at several retailers including Sephora, Bergdorf Goodman, and Macy's.

Best World of Chris Collins Products:

Mair

Mair’s fragrances will transport you to an Italian summer immediately. The range includes floral and amber options that stick to the skin all day long.

Best Mair Products:

Editor's Picks

Danessa Myricks Beauty

Our editors have written plenty of glowing reviews about Danessa Myricks Beauty products. The formulas are innovative, skin care-infused, and friendly for mature skin.

Best Danessa Myricks Beauty Products:

Ami Colé

Ami Colé takes cues from the cultural influences of Senegal and Harlem. Each product is formulated with melanated skin in mind. Stylish women everywhere swear by their lip glosses and cream blushes.

Best Ami Colé Products:

Bread Beauty Supply

Inspired by the ever-versatile carb, Bread Beauty Supply is all about easy but effective hair care. From the hair mousse to the oil, several products have quickly become editor favorites. Bread is all about cutting through the noise of hair care and though curated with curly and coily hair in mind, it works just as well on all hair types including those with locs or braids. Plus, the packaging is very aesthetically pleasing.

Best Bread Beauty Supply Products:

Eadem

Eadem is another Black-founded brand that has set its sights on catering to melanated skin. All of its products are clinically tested on people with diverse skin tones. The peptide lip balm has quickly become a cool-girl staple. Several of our editors swear by this brand.

Best Eadem Products:

Topicals

If you’ve been anywhere near the internet in the last couple of years, you’ve heard of this viral brand. Known for its pink under-eye masks and hyperpigmentation-reducing serum, Topicals is a skin care brand that you can rely on.

Best Topicals Products:

BeautyStat

Our editors swear by BeautyStat for high-performance skin care. It was founded by a chemist (who had a part in crafting up Rhode Beauty, BTW), so science is at the forefront of all of its products. From serums to creams, this brand really cuts through the noise of such a saturated industry.

Best BeautyStat Products:

Pat McGrath

You can’t discuss Black-owned beauty products without addressing the iconic Pat McGrath. So many of her products are worth the buy. Quality and pigmentation are something you can always count on.

Best Pat McGrath Products: