374Water (NASDAQ:SCWO) Earns Sell (E+) Rating from Weiss Ratings (2025)

Posted by Defense World Staff on Apr 25th, 2025

374Water (NASDAQ:SCWO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell (e+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Weiss Ratings reports.

374Water Price Performance

NASDAQ:SCWO opened at $0.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $40.48 million, a PE ratio of -3.50 and a beta of -0.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.32 and a 200 day moving average of $0.75. 374Water has a 1-year low of $0.25 and a 1-year high of $1.99.

374Water (NASDAQ:SCWO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.10 million.

Insider Buying and Selling at 374Water

In related news, major shareholder Yaacov Nagar sold 144,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.43, for a total transaction of $62,289.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,400,896 shares in the company, valued at $15,652,385.28. The trade was a 0.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 415,414 shares of company stock valued at $190,771. 54.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 374Water

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in 374Water by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,556,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after buying an additional 158,482 shares during the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in 374Water in the fourth quarter worth about $765,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of 374Water by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 670,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 28,461 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of 374Water by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 516,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 32,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of 374Water by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 469,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 36,645 shares during the last quarter. 12.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 374Water

(Get Free Report)

374Water Inc provides a technology that transforms wet wastes into recoverable resources in the United States. The company transforms wet wastes, including sewage sludge, biosolids, food waste, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and forever chemicals. It offers AirSCWO systems, a waste stream treatment system based on supercritical water oxidation that are used to treat various hazardous and non-hazardous waste streams.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for 374Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 374Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.