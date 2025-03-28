39 Easy Nail Designs Even Beginners Can Do at Home (2025)

Don't get us wrong, we love getting our nail designs at the salon, but sometimes the budget or time doesn't allow for it. But luckily for those moments, there are plenty of easy nail art designs that are so simple to recreate at home. Yes, even if you're a beginner.

Trust. You don't need to have a steady hand or be a talented nail artist to take your manicure to the next level. Simple lines, dots, and nail stickers make the process extremely easy—it's just about knowing what type of design you want to recreate.

To help you narrow down your options, we found 39 nail designs that are incredibly easy to do at home. From micro French tips and mismatched nails to funky stickers and squiggly lines. Plus, tips and tricks straight from three nail professionals. Keep scrolling for more.