39 Easy Nail Designs Even Beginners Can Do at Home (2025)

Don't get us wrong, we love getting our nail designs at the salon, but sometimes the budget or time doesn't allow for it. But luckily for those moments, there are plenty of easy nail art designs that are so simple to recreate at home. Yes, even if you're a beginner.
Trust. You don't need to have a steady hand or be a talented nail artist to take your manicure to the next level. Simple lines, dots, and nail stickers make the process extremely easy—it's just about knowing what type of design you want to recreate.
To help you narrow down your options, we found 39 nail designs that are incredibly easy to do at home. From micro French tips and mismatched nails to funky stickers and squiggly lines. Plus, tips and tricks straight from three nail professionals. Keep scrolling for more.
Meet the Experts
- Jordan Meade is a professional nail artist with on-demand beauty service Glamsquad.
- Amy Oung is a SpaRitual and ORLY nail artist.
- Tammy Taylor is a professional nail artist and business owner with more than three decades in the industry.
Wavy Reds
This look offers "minimal effort but maximum design," says Jordan Meade, a nail artist for Glamsquad. "Like art on your nails, this abstract line design gives a simple yet alluring effect." Meade offers the following tips: "Apply a thin base coat using a light polish and cure for 60 seconds. Take a fine detail brush and color of choice to draw random, freestyled swirl lines that vary in thickness. Remember art is subjective, not perfect."
White Stripes
In this case, less is more. We love the simplicity of these neutral nails with a thin white stripe down the middle. "Do one to two coats of any nude/neutral color for the base," instructs nail artist, Amy Oung."Once it is dry, use a striping brush and apply a vertical thin line with a nice white. Apply gloss to lock in the design."
Statement Star
Who doesn't love a classic red manicure? Take it up a notch with a simple star accent on the ring finger.Use a nail art brush to achieve stars and many other details you'll find in this roundup.
Shimmering Tips
Play up bare nails with a swipe of gold at the tips. Try a chunky metallic shade and pair it with gold jewelry to really make a statement.
Pastel Mismatch
We love a good pastel nail vibe and having multiple shade options is even better. Mirror the color order on each hand for a polished nail art look that doesn't require any tricky precision.
Golden Stripes
This nail art is almost too easy. It features stripes over top half-painted nails, providing inspiration for a way to make your mani last longer as it grows out. "If you've mastered #02, you're on your way to this design," says Oung.
- "Do one coat of clear on the nail."
- "Once it's dried, use an opaque pastel bright and paint halfway down the nail.To achieve this, take a light amount of product on the brush and fan it where you want the color to be on the nail.With the Nourishing brush, it is curved to create that moon shape.Brush down evenly on the nail.Repeat a second coat if necessary."
- "Once it is dry, use a striping brush and paint a thin vertical line down the center of the nail using a metallic color."
- "Once dry, lock the design in with a clear coat."
Starry Details
If you want to rock some nail art but don't have the steadiest of hands, we've got a solution: nail stickers. These enhancements make for a unique and easy mani. It's safe to say we're impressed.
Gilded Half Moons
Teal and metallic gold collide in this chic design. To recreate, "Paint two coats of an opaque teal color," says Oung."After it is dry, use a long detailer brush and paint a half moon around the cuticle area with a metallic color.Start with a small dot in the middle with the metallic color (the base of the U of the moon) and a dot on each side of where the moon will end (the 'smile' of the U).Connect the dots with the detailer brush, and fill in the rest of the moon. Allow to dry.Apply [a fast-drying top coat] to lock in the design."
Party Dots
You've probably seen polka-dotnails before, but this one adds another layer of fun. Pick a few colors to create a bunch of tiny dots all around bare nails—variation and overlap are all part of the fun here.
Colorful Lines
The colored stripes make this neutral mani fun and interesting while remaining simple enough for both execution purposes and more conservative settings. Nail stripe stickers can make achieving this look even easier. For more interesting shapes, like curves or lines, Taylor suggests using a striper brush.
Graphic Neon
The impact of this manicure far outweighs the time it takes to achieve it. No metallic or neon color combo is off limits with this simple, chic style. To make this mani—or any mani—last, "Always use a top coat!" emphasizes Oung.
Canary Yellow
The contrast between the yellow base and blue dots makes this look fromPaintbox pop. These dots are 3D, but a contrasting polish will also provide a bold impact if you're not looking to shop for extra baubles.
Two-Tone Purple
Purple on purple totally works here. Different shades of the same tone are always a good choice for a polished, understated take on nail art.
Blue Dots
An easy nail art hack? You can use a toothpick to createdifferent-sized dots like the ones in thisChillhouse manicure.
Sprinkle of Glitter
Get this sparkly yet understated look by using a sponge to press on glitter from the lower left corner, tapering into nothing. Set with a clear coat and bam—instant party nail art.
Diagonal Periwinkle
The unique color combo is what drew us to this two-toned nail design, and achieving the look is as simple as letting your first shade set, then applying the second diagonally across half the nail. Oung says to first apply one to two coats of nude/neutral color, and once dry, to use a striping brush and paint a diagonal halfway across the nail with a periwinkle color."Fill in the rest with one or two coats with either the polish brush," she says. "For more control, use a long detailer brush.Lock the design in with a clear coat."
A Sleek Swoop
Shift your French tip to the corner of your nail for a modern take on the classic manicure. Stick with a pastel shade or go bolder with bright rainbow hues. "A base coat is optional with this design since all the flare is at the tip," notes Meade. "Choose five different colors–one for each nail, and use the polish brush to create a curved slope starting at the corner of your nail. Keep some acetone handy to clean up the curved line with another brush. Just like that, a pop of color is all you need to stand out."
Graphic Black and White
If you're not a fan of bright colors on your nails, this easy nail art idea is a stunning choice. We love how the thin black stripe adds dimension to the white base, creating a design that's super versatile.
Metallic Pyramids
You may be familiar with half-moon cuticles, but what about these snazzy pyramids instead? Oung's tip for nailing the look: "Always wait for the base color to dry before painting the top designs."
Geometric Accents
This simple pastel mani got a major upgrade. Add a triangle of tonal foil to your go-to nail polish shade to emulate this beautiful style.Nothing more, nothing less.
Bling Fingers
Bejewel your nails for a minimum-effort, maximum-impact design. Grab some sparklers and get to gluing. Long coffin nails make a great canvas to go wild with jewels but this look can also be adapted to shorter nails.
Duo-Tone Blush
We're totally here for this twist on the two-tone manicure. Each nail is a little bit different, which keeps things interesting.To feign a salon mani at home, make sure to take care of your nail brush. "If any of the design brushes stiffen from the nail polish, swish it around in pure acetone and clean the brush with either a lint-free wipe or lint-free paper towel and resume with the designing," comments Oung.
Nail Wave Nouveau
Throw in a curve to give a half-and-half mani a playful twist. Stick to all one shade as a base, or skip it in favor of a clear base coat for a negative-space moment that will make everyone positively jealous.
Negative-Space Stunners
If you want to rock a head-turning manicure but don't have the patience to sit and paint all your nails, consider this black and white half-and-half mani that confines the color to just two nails. Recreate the look using striping tape to trace clean lines for your base color, then finish with dots of contrasting black or white polish.
Confetti Party
We've shown you plenty of variations on this theme, but there's still room for a classic polka dot pattern in your easy nail art arsenal. If you look closely, these delicate dots are actually specks from a confetti polish—all the better to make a fun look even easier.
Yayoi Kusama-Inspired
Your nails can look like an actual piece of Yayoi Kusama's modern art with minimal effort. Simply start with a bright, dandelion-yellow base, then finish with black dots in varying sizes—no need to stress about uniformity here.
Embellished French Tips
Here's another option for all the French manicure lovers out there. Adorn the center of the nail with whatever design you want. The witchy decals in this mani are making us long for Halloween all year long.
Blue Gradient
If you're not one to get crafty with intricate nail art ideas but still crave an eye-catching design, check out this gradient option. With a different blue shade on each nail, it's a dreamy contrast we can't stop staring at. If you're not sure which shades of blue will pair well together, ask your nail technician.
'90s Daisies
Daisies are giving us serious mid-'90s, Clueless vibes and your nails will be the envy of everyone you flash with the "Whatever" hands. This example uses a barely there polish and bejeweled nail stickers, but you can go as simple or complex as you want and still be sure the flowers will shine.
Smilie Faces
Add a boost of joy to your solid mani with some easy nail art that smiles back. The eyes on this design are purposefully squiggly, so there's no need to worry about a perfectly straight application.
Chevron Tips
These chevron tips look far more complicated than they are. All you need are two diagonal swipes of polish at the tip and you're out the door. (Don't forget to set with a top coat.) We personally love the preppy green and white combo here, but you can mix and match to your heart's content.
Red Velvet French
Now this is a rich take on the classic French manicure. The matte base creates an unexpected finish while the glossy, matching tips really up the ante.
Heart-Shaped Tips
Romance is in the air with these sweet tips. The unexpected color combo freshens up the vibe while the sheer base keeps things minimal.
Graphic Edge
Sporty, square-shaped nails look incredibly sleek with a subtle graphic design. The pale pink base creates the perfect canvas for the ever-so-slight black border to each nail edge.
Evil Eye Manicure
Protect your energy with this delicate DIY nail design. A barely there base keeps the look clean while layered white and blue dots build the perfect evil eye art.
Stand-Out Nails
To create a look similar to this neutral-lover's dream, simply paint on an opaque nude shade as your base, apply a nail art sticker, and then seal it in with a clear topcoat.
Metallic Lines
Step up your simple pink mani by drawing a metallic line right down the middle.
Black & White
We love inverted, mismatched manis, especially when they're somewhat uniform. Paint your base color, then add either a French tip or a "U" shape at the cuticle in the opposite shade, and finish by adding a dot.
Diagonal French
A diagonal French is a perfect take on the classic look. We love how much of an impact the black tip can have, and the simple addition of a tiny metallic sticker takes the look to the next level with minimum effort.