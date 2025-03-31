4 Best Hair Loss Treatments For Men - Mar. 2025 - BestReviews (2025)

Buying guide for Best hair loss treatments for men

As men age, their hair may become thin or sparse. Believe it or not, hair loss is actually a common occurrence that affects men as early as their twenties and thirties.

Hair loss is certainly a sensitive subject, and for some men, it’s an emotional one. Many men turn to hair loss treatment for help. Because the hair loss experience is different for everyone, treatment programs now offer customized solutions. Some take a steady, non-invasive approach with topical or oral medication. Others take an aggressive approach with surgical implantation or laser treatments. It takes time to see results, but according to many men who have regained thicker, fuller hair, it’s well worth the commitment.

To get you up to speed on the different types of treatments and programs, we put together this buying guide on hair loss treatments for men. Keep reading to discover the right one for you.

Key considerations

Customizable programs

Hair loss treatment isn’t a matter of using a single service or product. Rather, companies offer customizable programs to suit your needs. Most companies offer a free consultation to create a profile that helps narrow down your treatment options. Some companies embrace telemedicine and leverage video consultations for a more personal assessment.

Several variables factor into determining the best hair loss treatment program. These include age, balding pattern, heredity, and hair type, to name a few. More often than not, you’ll be presented with several programs or subscription options based on how aggressive you’d like your treatment to be. It’s also common for programs to include a combination of products and treatments.

Prescriptions

If the recommended treatment program includes medication or certain topical products, you may need a prescription. Luckily, many hair loss treatment companies provide a prescription at the end of your assessment. Popular oral medications for hair loss include DHT (dihydrotestosterone). A common prescription topical treatment is minoxidil, though it’s also available in pill form.

These prescriptions, like others, can be found at any pharmacy. Some companies have in-house pharmacies that mail the medication and products to you. More often than not, the items are shipped in discreet packaging.

Side effects

As with any treatment or medication, it’s important to research the side effects of the hair loss treatment you select. Each medication and product will come with a detailed list of warnings and recommended precautions. Topical treatments, which are applied directly to the scalp, occasionally result in skin irritation or tenderness. Some oral medications result in premature ejaculation, an increase in prostate cancer risk, or sexual dysfunction.

As always, it’s strongly advised that you talk with your doctor before beginning a hair loss treatment plan. In some cases, the medications and products may interact with your current medications. They could impact your health as well, especially if you suffer from certain conditions.

To assess results, it’s recommended that you take pictures of your scalp and hairline on a weekly basis so you can compare photos.

Types of treatment

Oral treatment

Pills are often prescribed for hair loss treatment, including DHT. These medications lower hormone levels that induce hair follicle shrinkage. Not only does it slow down the rate of hair loss, it helps stimulate hair regrowth. Oral treatment is often preferred by men who seek a discreet method, especially if their skin is too sensitive for topical, surgical, or laser treatment.

Topical treatment

Topical treatments consist of creams and shampoos that are applied directly to the scalp and hair. These are often recommended for men who don’t fare well with oral treatment as well as men for whom surgical or laser treatment is outside their budget. Depending on the formula, creams and shampoos may require time to set and seep into the scalp and hair before being rinsed off. Unfortunately, these products are known for irritating the skin and having a chemical smell.

Surgical implantation

Surgical implantation, often referred to as hair transplantation or hair restoration, treats hair loss by implanting follicles directly into the scalp. Some men prefer this since there’s a much higher rate of success with hair grafts. They offer far more natural results and are particularly effective at covering thinning areas and bald patches. On average, implanted follicles grow back in three to six months.

Because surgical implantation is an invasive procedure, it may result in painful side effects. This includes bleeding, swelling, bruising, and lack of sensation. In addition to side effects, some men shy away from surgical implantation because it’s one of the more expensive treatment options.

Laser therapy

Laser therapy is considered a tolerable, non-invasive treatment for hair loss because it relies on light pulses to stimulate circulation and promote follicle growth. It garners praise for being a pain-free option, but sessions are expensive and time-consuming. Laser therapy may interact with some medications as well. Results are mixed, and since it’s a newer treatment, limited information exists on the long-term side effects of laser therapy.

DID YOU KNOW?

Rinse your hair thoroughly after using shampoo and conditioner for hair loss. Since they’re infused with chemicals, make sure the product doesn’t come into contact with your face or eyes.

Hair loss treatments for men prices

With so many options for hair loss treatment for men, it comes as no surprise that pricing varies considerably. Some programs involve long-term commitments, which are typically sold as subscription plans. Others involve high up-front costs and involved procedures.

Inexpensive: If you’re on a budget, consider an entry-level program that uses only prescription oral or topical treatments. These cost from $17 to $50 per month.

Mid-range: Programs that include a combination of prescriptions as well as a variety of products often run between $50 and $200 per month.

Expensive: Laser therapy involves several sessions. The cost could amount to between $1,000 and $3,000. Invasive treatments like hair implantation are the most costly options at nearly $3,000 to $15,000 from start to finish. While it’s not necessarily part of a subscription plan, some facilities and providers offer monthly payment plans to offset the high cost of treatment.

If you’re leaning toward oral medication to treat hair loss, be prepared to take the medication for a year in order to see major results.

Tips

Choose a plan with transparency. A sign of a reputable hair loss treatment company is transparency. Information should be readily available, and customer service should be responsive when it comes to answering your questions and discussing your concerns.

A sign of a reputable hair loss treatment company is transparency. Information should be readily available, and customer service should be responsive when it comes to answering your questions and discussing your concerns. Don’t plan on reimbursement. Health insurance plans rarely cover hair loss treatment, unless it’s linked to an underlying medical condition — so be prepared to pay out of pocket for all products, medication, and procedures.

Health insurance plans rarely cover hair loss treatment, unless it’s linked to an underlying medical condition — so be prepared to pay out of pocket for all products, medication, and procedures. Bring extra for travel. If you’re going on an extended trip , make sure you don’t interrupt your treatment by leaving your products and medication at home.

If you’re going on an extended , make sure you don’t interrupt your treatment by leaving your products and medication at home. Update your shipping address. If you sign up for automatic deliveries for your hair loss treatment, make sure you update your address if you move .

If you sign up for automatic deliveries for your hair loss treatment, make sure you update your address if you . Take care if you’re sensitive to odors. Many topical hair loss treatments have strong chemical odors. If you’re sensitive to smells or have allergies, this can be cause for concern. For that reason, you may wish to inquire about the product’s smell before you buy.

Many topical hair loss treatments have strong chemical odors. If you’re sensitive to smells or have allergies, this can be cause for concern. For that reason, you may wish to inquire about the product’s smell before you buy. Talk to your doctor if you notice any changes. Side effects may take time to reveal themselves while undergoing hair loss treatment. Even if you notice minor changes that are concerning, talk to your doctor about symptoms to see whether you should continue your treatment.

Talk with your doctor before beginning any type of hair loss treatment, even if it’s an over-the-counter shampoo to manage hair loss. Depending on your health and current medication, you may not be a candidate for some treatment options.

FAQ

Q. How long will it take to see results with hair loss treatment?

A. It varies because so many factors are at play when it comes to hair loss. It also depends on your course of treatment. The fastest results are seen with surgical implantation in as little as three to six months. Oral and topical treatments can take up to a year before major results are seen, and that’s only if they’re effective.

Q. Do I have to change my hair products if I’m undergoing hair loss treatment?

A. Most likely. The primary reason for this is to avoid interactions. Some companies even have dedicated lines of hair products such as gel, mousse, shampoo, or leave-in conditioner. When purchased as part of a monthly treatment, they end up costing far less than if purchased separately.

Q. How long does it take to recover from surgical implantation?

A. Surgical implantation is performed in an outpatient facility, and you’ll be discharged a few hours after the procedure. It takes a few days for the scalp to calm down in terms of tenderness and redness. However, your daily activities aren’t likely to be impacted. It’s often recommended that you stay out of direct sunlight during the early phase of the healing process, as your scalp will be more photosensitive.