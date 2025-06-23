4-in-1 Red Light Therapy Wand & Activating Serum Kit (2025)

Table of Contents
The Targeted-Toning Ritual Transform Your Skin After 8 Weeks Real Skin. Real Change. More Even Tone Reduced Puffiness Glowing Skin Smoothed Fine Lines Smoothed Fine Lines Inside the Innovative Tech Why Skincare Experts Choose Solawave How to Use One Device, Full-Face Transformation Professional Results Without the Professional Price Beauty, Built Daily. Smart Technology, Effortless Results Supercharge Your Light Therapy Treatments Meet LightBoost™ Wand Activating Serum Potent Ingredients In Every Drop The Smarter Choice for Light Therapy Frequently Asked Questions Wondering if Light Therapy Works for You? References
GLAMOUR

"Beauty & Wellness Award: Best Light Therapy Device"

- GLAMOUR

"Beauty & Wellness Award: Best Light Therapy Device"

- GLAMOUR

"Beauty & Wellness Award: Best Light Therapy Device"

- GLAMOUR

"Beauty & Wellness Award: Best Light Therapy Device"

Target. Firm. Define.

4.7

Rated 4.7 out of 5 stars

1,803 Reviews

$207

SAVE

This award-winning Skincare Wand uses 4 advanced technologies to visibly soften fine lines, boost radiance, and refresh tired skin. With a rotating head and built-in timer, you're in control of where results appear.

  1. After 8 weeks, visibly reduces:
    1. Fine lines & wrinkles
    2. Dark spots & evens skin tone
  2. 4 advanced skincare technologies
  3. Portable & lightweight
  4. Pain-free & non-Invasive
  5. FDA-cleared Wand

4-in-1 Red Light Therapy Wand & Activating Serum Kit

4.7

Rated 4.7 out of 5 stars

1,803 Reviews

Choose Your Transformation
Whether you're visibly softening smile lines, de-puffing the eye area, or smoothing the jawline, the 4-in-1 Skincare Wand puts you in control of where–and how–you want to see change.

4 Technologies. One Seamless Ritual.
Red Light (630nm), Therapeutic Warmth, Galvanic Current, and Facial Massage work together to help visibly smooth, firm, and refresh the skin in just 12 minutes.

Customize Every Session
With a rotating head and sleek shape, the Wand adapts to every angle of your face. The built-in timer guides you zone by zone, so you can shape your session around what you want to focus on the most. Use 3–5x a week for most radiant results.

Powered by LightBoost™
The Wand Activating Serum is infused with our LightBoost™ Complex, shown to boost the effects of light therapy. It also delivers a silky, glide-ready texture while supporting skin hydration and barrier health during each session.

One device. Four synchronized technologies. As you glide, each one activates to support visible skin transformation from every angle.

Technology:

  • Red Light Therapy (630nm) – Visibly improves firmness and smooths the look of fine lines over time.
  • Therapeutic Warmth – Gently warms the skin to reduce the look of puffiness and create a soothing, spa-like feel.
  • Galvanic Current – Delivers a low-level charge to support a hydrated, refreshed look.
  • Facial Massage – Vibrates as you glide, helping skin feel energized and look more lifted and sculpted.

Designed to be fast and effective.

Step 1: Apply a layer of LightBoost™ Wand Serum to your first treatment area for a smooth glide. Hold the power button to turn on the Wand.

Step 2: Glide in slow, upward and outward motions. After 3 minutes, the Wand will gently vibrate to let you know it’s time to move to the next area. Reapply serum as needed and continue.

Step 3: After 12 minutes, the Wand will automatically turn off. Use daily for 8 weeks to see visibly firmer, more defined skin.

Treatment Time: Use 3 minutes per treatment area, 12 minutes total

Use it 3-5 times per week to visibly smooth, refine, and refresh your skin

Powered by our signature LightBoost™ Complex, this serum enhances glide, deeply hydrates, and supports visibly smoother, youthful-looking skin.

  1. LightBoost Tech – A proprietary blend, shown to boost the effects of light therapy.
  2. Ionic Mineral Complex – A mineral-rich infusion that leaves skin looking balanced and refreshed.
  3. Nonapeptide-1 – A peptide powerhouse that visibly brightens and evens your complexion.
  4. Hyaluronic Acid – A moisture-loving molecule that helps skin look and feel more smooth and dewy.


Designed to complement your Solawave 4-in-1 Skincare Wand for a seamless, effective treatment experience and refreshed, radiant skin.

  • 4-in-1 Skincare Wand
  • 50 mL LightBoost™ Activating Serum
  • Travel Case
  • Magnetic USB Charging Cable
  • Quick Start Guide& Instruction Manual

Specifications

Wavelength: Red (630nm)

LED Lights: 14 LEDs (7 dual-core chips)

Head Rotation: 180° for targeted treatment

Material: Aluminum finish, available in three colors to suit your style

Battery: Rechargeable, lasts up to 90 minutes (about 7 treatments)

LightBoost™ Wand Activating Serum Ingredients

Water/Aqua, Propanediol, Pentylene Glycol, Glycerin, Acrylates/C10-30 Alkyl Acrylate Crosspolymer, Nonapeptide-1, Chlorella Sorokiniana Extract, Sodium Hyaluronate, Lindera Strychnifolia Root Extract, Zinc Gluconate, Magnesium Aspartate, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice, Copper Gluconate, Tamarindus Indica Seed Gum, Ubiquinone, Pentapeptide-4, Caprylyl Glycol, 1,2-Hexanediol, Polyacrylate Crosspolymer-6, Dimethicone, Maltodextrin, Sodium Hydroxide, Sodium Carbonate, Phenoxyethanol, Sodium Phosphate, Lactic Acid/Glycolic Acid Copolymer, Polyvinyl Alcohol, D-Arginyl Tyrosinyl Ornithinyl Phenylalanine, Disodium Phosphate

The Wand is only intended to be used by adults in general good health.

It is not intended for those who under the age of 18, are subject to seizures or photosensitivity, have an implanted medical device such as a pacemaker, have active cancer, or have a known allergy to aluminum or plastics. Do not use the device if you are pregnant, planning to become pregnant, or breastfeeding. It has not been tested on pregnant or breast-feeding women, and therefore the risk to the fetus, neonate, or pregnant women is unknown.

Please review the Contraindications and Warnings section of the Instruction Manual for more information. If you recently had injectable treatments, check with your provider for the waiting period. If you have any medical concerns, medical illness, medical conditions such as epilepsy, or recent surgery on the face, please consult your physician before using this device. See full contraindications list here.

Free Shipping
Shipping is free for all US orders over $20.

Shipping Time
Most orders are shipped within 1 business day and delivered within 3-5 business days.*

Global Shipping
We also ship to most international countries.

Returns
100% Satisfaction Guaranteed. We welcome returns within 60 days of receipt for a full refund, even used and opened products. Plus, we cover the return shipping costs, making your experience hassle-free.

Trusted Delivery
USPS, DHL, Fedex

  • 4-in-1 Red Light Therapy Wand & Activating Serum Kit (23) SCIENCE-BACKED & NON-INVASIVE
  • 4-in-1 Red Light Therapy Wand & Activating Serum Kit (24) PATENTED & INNOVATIVE TECHNOLOGIES
  • 4-in-1 Red Light Therapy Wand & Activating Serum Kit (25) 28x AWARD-WINNING PRODUCTS

SIMPLE. SENSORY. SEAMLESS.

The Targeted-Toning Ritual

With consistent use, visibly:

  • 4-in-1 Red Light Therapy Wand & Activating Serum Kit (26) Even & Define Refines jawline, cheekbones, and brows for a more contoured look.
  • 4-in-1 Red Light Therapy Wand & Activating Serum Kit (27) Smooth Fine Lines Softens the appearance of smile lines, forehead lines, and crow’s feet.
  • 4-in-1 Red Light Therapy Wand & Activating Serum Kit (28) Firm & Lift Enhances the look of lifted, toned skin.
  • 4-in-1 Red Light Therapy Wand & Activating Serum Kit (29) Depuff & Refresh Helps skin look visibly refreshed and less puffy.

4-in-1 Red Light Therapy Wand & Activating Serum Kit (30) 4-in-1 Red Light Therapy Wand & Activating Serum Kit (31)

THE SCIENCE OF VISIBLE RESULTS

Transform Your Skin After 8 Weeks

said their looks more radiant and glowing

said their skin looks younger

said they saw a visible reduction of fine lines and wrinkles

Clinical & Consumer Perception Study

†Claims are based on an independent consumer perception study as well as an expert assessment by a dermatologist in an independent clinical study of 33 people after using the 4-in-1 Skincare Wand and LightBoost Wand Activating Serum 5x per week within an 8-week time period.

VISIBLE IMPROVEMENT

Radiant, Smoother Skin

Real Skin. Real Change.

  • 4-in-1 Red Light Therapy Wand & Activating Serum Kit (33) Day 1

    4-in-1 Red Light Therapy Wand & Activating Serum Kit (34) Day 21

    VISIBLE IMPROVEMENT

    More Even Tone

    “My fine lines are smoothed, my skin looks tighter, and my acne has cleared up after using the product. I am so excited about my results!”

    Rachel, 34

  • 4-in-1 Red Light Therapy Wand & Activating Serum Kit (35) Day 1

    4-in-1 Red Light Therapy Wand & Activating Serum Kit (36) Day 21

    VISIBLE IMPROVEMENT

    Reduced Puffiness

    “I started seeing noticeable results after about day 5! Dewy skin, brightened under eyes, chiseled cheekbones… and that’s just to name a few.”

    Nakita, 33

  • 4-in-1 Red Light Therapy Wand & Activating Serum Kit (37) Day 1

    4-in-1 Red Light Therapy Wand & Activating Serum Kit (38) Day 30

    VISIBLE IMPROVEMENT

    Glowing Skin

    “It has me seeing & feeling a difference in the brightness, clarity & texture of my skin. The Solawave Wand has done wonders to help me carve out time in my day for self-care - I love it!”

    Jocelyn, 35

Individual results may vary. Everyone’s skin is unique and may respond differently. Results are not guaranteed. We offer a 60-day money back guarantee so you can experience it for yourself—love it, or return it hassle-free.

PATENTED INNOVATION. SPA-LIKE SENSATION

Inside the Innovative Tech

RED LIGHT THERAPY

A visible light wavelength that reaches mid-dermal skin layers.

RED LIGHT THERAPY

A visible light wavelength that reaches mid-dermal skin layers.

RED LIGHT THERAPY

A visible light wavelength that reaches mid-dermal skin layers.

FACIAL MASSAGE

Gentle, rhythmic vibrations that replicate the sensation of a massage.

FACIAL MASSAGE

Gentle, rhythmic vibrations that replicate the sensation of a massage.

THERAPEUTIC WARMTH

A comforting, low-level heat delivered through the device head during use.

THERAPEUTIC WARMTH

A comforting, low-level heat delivered through the device head during use.

GALVANIC CURRENT

A mild current that interacts with the skin's surface layer.

GALVANIC CURRENT

A mild current that interacts with the skin's surface layer.

4-in-1 Red Light Therapy Wand & Activating Serum Kit (44)

LIGHTBOOST™ TECH

Proprietary complex that boosts the effects of light therapy.

LIGHTBOOST™ TECH

Proprietary complex that boosts the effects of light therapy.

IONIC MINERAL COMPLEX

Trio of essential minerals (Copper, Zinc and Magnesium) that your body relies on.

IONIC MINERAL COMPLEX

Trio of essential minerals (Copper, Zinc and Magnesium) that your body relies on.

NONAPEPTIDE-1

A powerhouse peptide made up of 9 amino acids.

NONAPEPTIDE-1

A powerhouse peptide made up of 9 amino acids.

HYALURONIC ACID

Long-chain of sugar molecules that bind water to skin.

HYALURONIC ACID

Long-chain of sugar molecules that bind water to skin.

Why Skincare Experts Choose Solawave

Real dermatologists and aestheticians share why they recommend Solawave.

  • 4-in-1 Red Light Therapy Wand & Activating Serum Kit (46)

    Dr. Sheila Farhand, MD

    Board-Certified Dermatologist, Beverly Hills, CA

  • 4-in-1 Red Light Therapy Wand & Activating Serum Kit (48)

    Daniel Gould, MD, PhD

    The American Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery

  • 4-in-1 Red Light Therapy Wand & Activating Serum Kit (50)

    Dr. Swati Kannan

    Board-Certified Dermatologist, San Diego, CA

  • 4-in-1 Red Light Therapy Wand & Activating Serum Kit (52)

    Shamara Bondaroff

    Esthetician and Founder of SB Skin

    “Solawave is a great tool. I always have clients asking how they can treat fine lines and puffiness in between appointments - this is it.”

How to Use

  • Start With LightBoost™

    Apply a silky layer of LightBoost™ Wand Activating Serum to set the stage, ensuring a seamless glide.

    Glide & Define

    Using feather-light pressure, move the Wand in slow, upward motions – focusing on each area for 3 minutes, for a total of 12 minutes.

    See the Transformation

    With consistent use, enjoy visibly firmer, more radiant looking skin in 8 weeks.†

One Device, Full-Face Transformation

4-in-1 Red Light Therapy Wand & Activating Serum Kit (56)

SMILE LINES (NASOLABIAL FOLDS)

JAWLINE

CHEEKBONES

FROWN LINES (GLABELLAR LINES)

EYE AREA

NECK AREA

Professional Results Without the Professional Price

You could spend each year:

  • $3,000+

    on injectables

  • $1,800+

    on repeat medi-spa visits

  • $1,100+

    traditional skincare

Or, you could try a new non-invasive, at-home approach

  • $207 $134.56

Beauty, Built Daily.

  • Powerful technology, in the comfort of your home
  • Pain-free, non-invasive
  • Easy to use, for beginners or light therapy pros
  • A relaxing ritual you’ll look forward to

4-in-1 Red Light Therapy Wand & Activating Serum Kit (59) 4-in-1 Red Light Therapy Wand & Activating Serum Kit (60)

Smart Technology, Effortless Results

4-in-1 Red Light Therapy Wand & Activating Serum Kit (61)

At a glance

TECHNOLOGY

Red Light Therapy, Galvanic Current, Therapeutic Warmth, & Facial Massage

LIGHT WAVELENGTH

Red Light (630nm)

NUMBER OF LEDS

14 LEDs (Powered by 7 Dual-Core Chips)

MATERIALS

Aluminum body, plastic (PC) light cover

TREATMENT TIME

3 minutes per area, total of 12 minutes per day, 3-5 times per week

BATTERY

Rechargeable; lasts up to 90 minutes (about 7 treatments)

CERTIFICATIONS

FDA-Cleared, IEC Safety Tested, ISO Quality Assured, FCC, RoHS, CE, UKCA, CA Prop 65

WHAT'S IN THE BOX

Skincare Wand, LightBoost™ Wand Activating Serum, Magnetic USB Charging Cable, Travel Case, Quick Start Guide, Instruction Manual

WARRANTY

1-Year Warranty

SKINCARE FOR THE LIGHT AGE

Supercharge Your Light Therapy Treatments

Meet LightBoost™ Wand Activating Serum

  • Powered by LightBoost Complex to boost the effects of light therapy for radiant, smoother-looking skin.

  • Silky, lightweight, and ultra-hydrating, this serum plumps the look of fine lines and enhances glide for an effortless treatment.

  • Made For Your Wand – Optimizes wand performance for a seamless, sculpting ritual.

Potent Ingredients In Every Drop

  • 4-in-1 Red Light Therapy Wand & Activating Serum Kit (63)

    LightBoost™ Tech

    Power up every treatment. LightBoost™ primes your skin to soak up every session and boost the effects of your light therapy.

  • 4-in-1 Red Light Therapy Wand & Activating Serum Kit (64)

    Nonapeptide-1

    A powerhouse peptide that helps visibly brighten skin and even out tone, working to reduce the look of discoloration over time.

  • 4-in-1 Red Light Therapy Wand & Activating Serum Kit (65)

    Ionic Mineral Complex

    Magnesium, Zinc, and Copper—the same minerals your body relies on—enhances the look of refreshed, renewed skin.

  • 4-in-1 Red Light Therapy Wand & Activating Serum Kit (66)

    Hyaluronic Acid

    Skin’s moisture magnet–known for helping it look smooth, supple, and well-hydrated.

The Smarter Choice for Light Therapy

Science-backed. Expert-loved. Engineered for you.

4-in-1 Red Light Therapy Wand & Activating Serum Kit (67) 4-in-1 Red Light Therapy Wand & Activating Serum Kit (68)

  • 4-in-1 Red Light Therapy Wand & Activating Serum Kit (69)
  • 4-in-1 Red Light Therapy Wand & Activating Serum Kit (70) FDA-Cleared & Backed by Science
  • 4-in-1 Red Light Therapy Wand & Activating Serum Kit (71) Winner of 27+ Beauty Awards
  • 4-in-1 Red Light Therapy Wand & Activating Serum Kit (72) Used by Skin Experts & Aestheticians
  • 4-in-1 Red Light Therapy Wand & Activating Serum Kit (73) 3rd Party Tested for Visible Results
  • 4-in-1 Red Light Therapy Wand & Activating Serum Kit (74) Designed to Seamlessly Fit Your Routine
  • 4-in-1 Red Light Therapy Wand & Activating Serum Kit (75)
  • 4-in-1 Red Light Therapy Wand & Activating Serum Kit (76) Bold Claims, Weak Science
  • 4-in-1 Red Light Therapy Wand & Activating Serum Kit (77) Bulky, Dated Devices
  • 4-in-1 Red Light Therapy Wand & Activating Serum Kit (78) Lacking Expert Development
  • 4-in-1 Red Light Therapy Wand & Activating Serum Kit (79) One-Size-Fits-All Approach
  • 4-in-1 Red Light Therapy Wand & Activating Serum Kit (80) Inconvenient & Time-Consuming

Frequently Asked Questions

SEE ALL FAQ

We recommend using the Wand 3-5 days per week for a minimum of eight weeks.

Results are gradual and cumulative, so we suggest taking photos along your journey to easily track your progress and improvement!

You may clean the Wand using a damp cloth, water-based wipe, or 70% alcohol-based wipe. Do not submerge in water or apply water directly to the Wand.

In a study, the combination of the LightBoost ingredient and light therapy produced significantly better outcomes compared to light therapy alone.

The complex is formulated to visibly energize skin and improve the appearance of skin aging & imperfections.

We recommend using our Activating Serum as it is specially formulated to improve the performance of the Wand.

Yes, when used as directed, the Skincare Wand is considered safe and pain-free for use in your skincare routine. As always, we recommend reading the complete instruction manual before use.

The Wand is only intended to be used by adults in general good health.
It is not intended for individuals under the age of 18, those with allergies to aluminum or plastics, those who are pregnant or planning to become pregnant, those with active cancer, prone to seizures, have photosensitivity, subject to epilepsy, or have an implanted medical device such as a pacemaker.

If you recently had injectable treatments, check with your provider for the waiting period.

If you have any medical concerns or questions, please consult your physician before using this device. See full contraindications list here.

The 4-in-1 Skincare Wand is designed to give you full control over your treatments – perfect for focusing on specific concerns like smile lines, under eyes, or the jawline. It’s the only device that combines Red Light Therapy, Galvanic Current, Therapeutic Warmth, and Facial Massage.

Red Light Therapy and Galvanic Current help improve the look of skin firmness over time. With consistent use, this technology visibly improves the look of both fine lines and wrinkles.

The Wand comes with a one-year limited warranty. If you require assistance, our customer service team is available 365 days a year.

4.7

Rated 4.7 out of 5 stars

Based on 1,803 reviews

5

Rated out of 5 stars

1.5k

Total 5 star reviews: 1.5k

4

Rated out of 5 stars

197

Total 4 star reviews: 197

3

Rated out of 5 stars

91

Total 3 star reviews: 91

2

Rated out of 5 stars

7

Total 2 star reviews: 7

1

Rated out of 5 stars

17

Total 1 star reviews: 17

94%would recommend these products

1,803 reviews

  • S

    Stuff

    Verified Reviewer

    4-in-1 Red Light Therapy Wand & Activating Serum Kit (81)

    Reviewing

    4-in-1 Radiant Renewal Skincare Wand with Red Light Therapy

    I recommend this product

    Age 48-57

    Skin Type Normal

    Skin Concern Wrinkles/Fine Lines

    Duration 2-3 times a week

    Skin concern (4-in-1 wand) Fine lines & wrinkles, Uneven tone & texture, Fatigued-looking complexion

    Rated 5 out of 5 stars

    3 weeks ago

    Game Changer for my Skin

    This little device has a sleek device, easy and compatible with my other charging routine. It also comes with a carrying case..

    I opted for the serum and so glad that is did even though I have a consistent product routine!

    Was this helpful?

  • C

    Caitlin

    4-in-1 Red Light Therapy Wand & Activating Serum Kit (82)

    Reviewing

    4-in-1 Red Light Therapy Wand & Activating Serum Kit Rose Gold

    I recommend this product

    Rated 4 out of 5 stars

    1 month ago

    4 Stars

    I almost returned this. I'm happy I did not. 4 stars vs. 5 because it is sadly overpriced for its limited use.

    Was this helpful?

  • A

    Anonymous

    4-in-1 Red Light Therapy Wand & Activating Serum Kit (83)

    Verified Buyer

    4-in-1 Red Light Therapy Wand & Activating Serum Kit (84)

    Reviewing

    4-in-1 Radiant Renewal Skincare Wand with Red Light Therapy Rose Gold / Just Wand

    I recommend this product

    Rated 5 out of 5 stars

    1 month ago

    Love it

    I love it. Can really see difference in my skin

    Was this helpful?

  • C

    Colleen

    4-in-1 Red Light Therapy Wand & Activating Serum Kit (85)

    Reviewing

    4-in-1 Red Light Therapy Skincare Wand & Activating Serum Kit Rose Gold

    I recommend this product

    Rated 5 out of 5 stars

    1 month ago

    5 Stars

    Love it!

    Was this helpful?

  • C

    Colleen

    4-in-1 Red Light Therapy Wand & Activating Serum Kit (86)

    Verified Buyer

    4-in-1 Red Light Therapy Wand & Activating Serum Kit (87)

    Reviewing

    4-in-1 Red Light Therapy Skincare Wand & Activating Serum Kit Rose Gold

    I recommend this product

    Rated 5 out of 5 stars

    1 month ago

    5 Stars

    Love it!

    Was this helpful?

WE’RE HERE TO HELP

Wondering if Light Therapy Works for You?

TAKE THE QUIZ

4-in-1 Red Light Therapy Wand & Activating Serum Kit (88)

LESS THAN ONE MINUTE

4-in-1 Red Light Therapy Wand & Activating Serum Kit (2025)

References

