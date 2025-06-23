4-in-1 Red Light Therapy Wand & Activating Serum Kit (2025)

- GLAMOUR
"Beauty & Wellness Award: Best Light Therapy Device"
"Beauty & Wellness Award: Best Light Therapy Device"
"Beauty & Wellness Award: Best Light Therapy Device"
"Beauty & Wellness Award: Best Light Therapy Device"
Target. Firm. Define.
4.7
Rated 4.7 out of 5 stars
1,803 Reviews
$134.55
$207
SAVE
This award-winning Skincare Wand uses 4 advanced technologies to visibly soften fine lines, boost radiance, and refresh tired skin. With a rotating head and built-in timer, you're in control of where results appear.
- After 8 weeks, visibly reduces:
- Fine lines & wrinkles†
- Dark spots & evens skin tone†
- 4 advanced skincare technologies
- Portable & lightweight
- Pain-free & non-Invasive
- FDA-cleared Wand
4-in-1 Red Light Therapy Wand & Activating Serum Kit
Choose Your Transformation
Whether you're visibly softening smile lines, de-puffing the eye area, or smoothing the jawline, the 4-in-1 Skincare Wand puts you in control of where–and how–you want to see change.
4 Technologies. One Seamless Ritual.
Red Light (630nm), Therapeutic Warmth, Galvanic Current, and Facial Massage work together to help visibly smooth, firm, and refresh the skin in just 12 minutes.
Customize Every Session
With a rotating head and sleek shape, the Wand adapts to every angle of your face. The built-in timer guides you zone by zone, so you can shape your session around what you want to focus on the most. Use 3–5x a week for most radiant results.
Powered by LightBoost™
The Wand Activating Serum is infused with our LightBoost™ Complex, shown to boost the effects of light therapy. It also delivers a silky, glide-ready texture while supporting skin hydration and barrier health during each session.
One device. Four synchronized technologies. As you glide, each one activates to support visible skin transformation from every angle.
Technology:
- Red Light Therapy (630nm) – Visibly improves firmness and smooths the look of fine lines over time.
- Therapeutic Warmth – Gently warms the skin to reduce the look of puffiness and create a soothing, spa-like feel.
- Galvanic Current – Delivers a low-level charge to support a hydrated, refreshed look.
- Facial Massage – Vibrates as you glide, helping skin feel energized and look more lifted and sculpted.
Designed to be fast and effective.
Step 1: Apply a layer of LightBoost™ Wand Serum to your first treatment area for a smooth glide. Hold the power button to turn on the Wand.
Step 2: Glide in slow, upward and outward motions. After 3 minutes, the Wand will gently vibrate to let you know it’s time to move to the next area. Reapply serum as needed and continue.
Step 3: After 12 minutes, the Wand will automatically turn off. Use daily for 8 weeks to see visibly firmer, more defined skin.
Treatment Time: Use 3 minutes per treatment area, 12 minutes total
Use it 3-5 times per week to visibly smooth, refine, and refresh your skin
Powered by our signature LightBoost™ Complex, this serum enhances glide, deeply hydrates, and supports visibly smoother, youthful-looking skin.
- LightBoost Tech – A proprietary blend, shown to boost the effects of light therapy.
- Ionic Mineral Complex – A mineral-rich infusion that leaves skin looking balanced and refreshed.
- Nonapeptide-1 – A peptide powerhouse that visibly brightens and evens your complexion.
- Hyaluronic Acid – A moisture-loving molecule that helps skin look and feel more smooth and dewy.
Designed to complement your Solawave 4-in-1 Skincare Wand for a seamless, effective treatment experience and refreshed, radiant skin.
- 4-in-1 Skincare Wand
- 50 mL LightBoost™ Activating Serum
- Travel Case
- Magnetic USB Charging Cable
- Quick Start Guide& Instruction Manual
Specifications
Wavelength: Red (630nm)
LED Lights: 14 LEDs (7 dual-core chips)
Head Rotation: 180° for targeted treatment
Material: Aluminum finish, available in three colors to suit your style
Battery: Rechargeable, lasts up to 90 minutes (about 7 treatments)
LightBoost™ Wand Activating Serum Ingredients
Water/Aqua, Propanediol, Pentylene Glycol, Glycerin, Acrylates/C10-30 Alkyl Acrylate Crosspolymer, Nonapeptide-1, Chlorella Sorokiniana Extract, Sodium Hyaluronate, Lindera Strychnifolia Root Extract, Zinc Gluconate, Magnesium Aspartate, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice, Copper Gluconate, Tamarindus Indica Seed Gum, Ubiquinone, Pentapeptide-4, Caprylyl Glycol, 1,2-Hexanediol, Polyacrylate Crosspolymer-6, Dimethicone, Maltodextrin, Sodium Hydroxide, Sodium Carbonate, Phenoxyethanol, Sodium Phosphate, Lactic Acid/Glycolic Acid Copolymer, Polyvinyl Alcohol, D-Arginyl Tyrosinyl Ornithinyl Phenylalanine, Disodium Phosphate
The Wand is only intended to be used by adults in general good health.
It is not intended for those who under the age of 18, are subject to seizures or photosensitivity, have an implanted medical device such as a pacemaker, have active cancer, or have a known allergy to aluminum or plastics. Do not use the device if you are pregnant, planning to become pregnant, or breastfeeding. It has not been tested on pregnant or breast-feeding women, and therefore the risk to the fetus, neonate, or pregnant women is unknown.
Please review the Contraindications and Warnings section of the Instruction Manual for more information. If you recently had injectable treatments, check with your provider for the waiting period. If you have any medical concerns, medical illness, medical conditions such as epilepsy, or recent surgery on the face, please consult your physician before using this device. See full contraindications list here.
Free Shipping
Shipping is free for all US orders over $20.
Shipping Time
Most orders are shipped within 1 business day and delivered within 3-5 business days.*
Global Shipping
We also ship to most international countries.
Returns
100% Satisfaction Guaranteed. We welcome returns within 60 days of receipt for a full refund, even used and opened products. Plus, we cover the return shipping costs, making your experience hassle-free.
Trusted Delivery
USPS, DHL, Fedex
- SCIENCE-BACKED & NON-INVASIVE
- PATENTED & INNOVATIVE TECHNOLOGIES
- 28x AWARD-WINNING PRODUCTS
SIMPLE. SENSORY. SEAMLESS.
The Targeted-Toning Ritual
With consistent use, visibly:
- Even & Define Refines jawline, cheekbones, and brows for a more contoured look.
- Smooth Fine Lines Softens the appearance of smile lines, forehead lines, and crow’s feet.
- Firm & Lift Enhances the look of lifted, toned skin.
- Depuff & Refresh Helps skin look visibly refreshed and less puffy.
THE SCIENCE OF VISIBLE RESULTS
Transform Your Skin After 8 Weeks
said their looks more radiant and glowing
said their skin looks younger
said they saw a visible reduction of fine lines and wrinkles
Clinical & Consumer Perception Study
†Claims are based on an independent consumer perception study as well as an expert assessment by a dermatologist in an independent clinical study of 33 people after using the 4-in-1 Skincare Wand and LightBoost Wand Activating Serum 5x per week within an 8-week time period.
VISIBLE IMPROVEMENT
Radiant, Smoother Skin
Real Skin. Real Change.
-
Day 1
Day 21
VISIBLE IMPROVEMENT
More Even Tone
“My fine lines are smoothed, my skin looks tighter, and my acne has cleared up after using the product. I am so excited about my results!”
Rachel, 34
-
Day 1
Day 21
VISIBLE IMPROVEMENT
Reduced Puffiness
“I started seeing noticeable results after about day 5! Dewy skin, brightened under eyes, chiseled cheekbones… and that’s just to name a few.”
Nakita, 33
-
Day 1
Day 30
VISIBLE IMPROVEMENT
Glowing Skin
“It has me seeing & feeling a difference in the brightness, clarity & texture of my skin. The Solawave Wand has done wonders to help me carve out time in my day for self-care - I love it!”
Jocelyn, 35
-
Day 1
Day 14
VISIBLE IMPROVEMENT
Smoothed Fine Lines
“It was able to smooth out some of the fine lines that I had on my face. It honestly couldn’t be any easier to use and I look forward to continuing using it.”
Steven, 35
-
Day 1
Day 14
VISIBLE IMPROVEMENT
Smoothed Fine Lines
"It was able to smooth out some of the fine lines that I had on my face. It honestly couldn't be any easier to use and I look forward to continuing using it."
Steven, 35
Individual results may vary. Everyone’s skin is unique and may respond differently. Results are not guaranteed. We offer a 60-day money back guarantee so you can experience it for yourself—love it, or return it hassle-free.
PATENTED INNOVATION. SPA-LIKE SENSATION
Inside the Innovative Tech
RED LIGHT THERAPY
A visible light wavelength that reaches mid-dermal skin layers.
FACIAL MASSAGE
Gentle, rhythmic vibrations that replicate the sensation of a massage.
THERAPEUTIC WARMTH
A comforting, low-level heat delivered through the device head during use.
GALVANIC CURRENT
A mild current that interacts with the skin's surface layer.
LIGHTBOOST™ TECH
Proprietary complex that boosts the effects of light therapy.
IONIC MINERAL COMPLEX
Trio of essential minerals (Copper, Zinc and Magnesium) that your body relies on.
NONAPEPTIDE-1
A powerhouse peptide made up of 9 amino acids.
HYALURONIC ACID
Long-chain of sugar molecules that bind water to skin.
Why Skincare Experts Choose Solawave
Real dermatologists and aestheticians share why they recommend Solawave.
-
Dr. Sheila Farhand, MD
Board-Certified Dermatologist, Beverly Hills, CA
-
Daniel Gould, MD, PhD
The American Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery
-
Dr. Swati Kannan
Board-Certified Dermatologist, San Diego, CA
-
Shamara Bondaroff
Esthetician and Founder of SB Skin
“Solawave is a great tool. I always have clients asking how they can treat fine lines and puffiness in between appointments - this is it.”
How to Use
-
Start With LightBoost™
Apply a silky layer of LightBoost™ Wand Activating Serum to set the stage, ensuring a seamless glide.
Glide & Define
Using feather-light pressure, move the Wand in slow, upward motions – focusing on each area for 3 minutes, for a total of 12 minutes.
See the Transformation
With consistent use, enjoy visibly firmer, more radiant looking skin in 8 weeks.†
One Device, Full-Face Transformation
SMILE LINES (NASOLABIAL FOLDS)
JAWLINE
CHEEKBONES
FROWN LINES (GLABELLAR LINES)
EYE AREA
NECK AREA
Professional Results Without the Professional Price
You could spend each year:
- $3,000+
on injectables
- $1,800+
on repeat medi-spa visits
- $1,100+
traditional skincare
Or, you could try a new non-invasive, at-home approach
-
$207$134.56
Beauty, Built Daily.
- Powerful technology, in the comfort of your home
- Pain-free, non-invasive
- Easy to use, for beginners or light therapy pros
- A relaxing ritual you’ll look forward to
Smart Technology, Effortless Results
At a glance
TECHNOLOGY
Red Light Therapy, Galvanic Current, Therapeutic Warmth, & Facial Massage
LIGHT WAVELENGTH
Red Light (630nm)
NUMBER OF LEDS
14 LEDs (Powered by 7 Dual-Core Chips)
MATERIALS
Aluminum body, plastic (PC) light cover
TREATMENT TIME
3 minutes per area, total of 12 minutes per day, 3-5 times per week
BATTERY
Rechargeable; lasts up to 90 minutes (about 7 treatments)
CERTIFICATIONS
FDA-Cleared, IEC Safety Tested, ISO Quality Assured, FCC, RoHS, CE, UKCA, CA Prop 65
WHAT'S IN THE BOX
Skincare Wand, LightBoost™ Wand Activating Serum, Magnetic USB Charging Cable, Travel Case, Quick Start Guide, Instruction Manual
WARRANTY
1-Year Warranty
SKINCARE FOR THE LIGHT AGE
Supercharge Your Light Therapy Treatments
Meet LightBoost™ Wand Activating Serum
-
Powered by LightBoost Complex to boost the effects of light therapy for radiant, smoother-looking skin.
-
Silky, lightweight, and ultra-hydrating, this serum plumps the look of fine lines and enhances glide for an effortless treatment.
-
Made For Your Wand – Optimizes wand performance for a seamless, sculpting ritual.
Potent Ingredients In Every Drop
-
Power up every treatment. LightBoost™ primes your skin to soak up every session and boost the effects of your light therapy.
-
A powerhouse peptide that helps visibly brighten skin and even out tone, working to reduce the look of discoloration over time.
-
Magnesium, Zinc, and Copper—the same minerals your body relies on—enhances the look of refreshed, renewed skin.
-
Skin’s moisture magnet–known for helping it look smooth, supple, and well-hydrated.
The Smarter Choice for Light Therapy
Science-backed. Expert-loved. Engineered for you.
-
- FDA-Cleared & Backed by Science
- Winner of 27+ Beauty Awards
- Used by Skin Experts & Aestheticians
- 3rd Party Tested for Visible Results
- Designed to Seamlessly Fit Your Routine
-
- Bold Claims, Weak Science
- Bulky, Dated Devices
- Lacking Expert Development
- One-Size-Fits-All Approach
- Inconvenient & Time-Consuming
Frequently Asked Questions
SEE ALL FAQ
We recommend using the Wand 3-5 days per week for a minimum of eight weeks.
Results are gradual and cumulative, so we suggest taking photos along your journey to easily track your progress and improvement!
You may clean the Wand using a damp cloth, water-based wipe, or 70% alcohol-based wipe. Do not submerge in water or apply water directly to the Wand.
In a study, the combination of the LightBoost ingredient and light therapy produced significantly better outcomes compared to light therapy alone.
The complex is formulated to visibly energize skin and improve the appearance of skin aging & imperfections.
We recommend using our Activating Serum as it is specially formulated to improve the performance of the Wand.
Yes, when used as directed, the Skincare Wand is considered safe and pain-free for use in your skincare routine. As always, we recommend reading the complete instruction manual before use.
The Wand is only intended to be used by adults in general good health.
It is not intended for individuals under the age of 18, those with allergies to aluminum or plastics, those who are pregnant or planning to become pregnant, those with active cancer, prone to seizures, have photosensitivity, subject to epilepsy, or have an implanted medical device such as a pacemaker.
If you recently had injectable treatments, check with your provider for the waiting period.
If you have any medical concerns or questions, please consult your physician before using this device. See full contraindications list here.
The 4-in-1 Skincare Wand is designed to give you full control over your treatments – perfect for focusing on specific concerns like smile lines, under eyes, or the jawline. It’s the only device that combines Red Light Therapy, Galvanic Current, Therapeutic Warmth, and Facial Massage.
Red Light Therapy and Galvanic Current help improve the look of skin firmness over time. With consistent use, this technology visibly improves the look of both fine lines and wrinkles.
The Wand comes with a one-year limited warranty. If you require assistance, our customer service team is available 365 days a year.
Based on 1,803 reviews
5 Rated out of 5 stars
Rated out of 5 stars
1.5k
Total 5 star reviews: 1.5k
4 Rated out of 5 stars
Rated out of 5 stars
197
Total 4 star reviews: 197
3 Rated out of 5 stars
Rated out of 5 stars
91
Total 3 star reviews: 91
2 Rated out of 5 stars
Rated out of 5 stars
7
Total 2 star reviews: 7
1 Rated out of 5 stars
Rated out of 5 stars
17
Total 1 star reviews: 17
94%would recommend these products
1,803 reviews
S
Stuff
Verified Reviewer
Reviewing
4-in-1 Radiant Renewal Skincare Wand with Red Light Therapy
I recommend this product
Age 48-57
Skin Type Normal
Skin Concern Wrinkles/Fine Lines
Duration 2-3 times a week
Skin concern (4-in-1 wand) Fine lines & wrinkles, Uneven tone & texture, Fatigued-looking complexion
Rated 5 out of 5 stars
3 weeks ago
Game Changer for my Skin
This little device has a sleek device, easy and compatible with my other charging routine. It also comes with a carrying case..
I opted for the serum and so glad that is did even though I have a consistent product routine!
Was this helpful?
C
Caitlin
Reviewing
4-in-1 Red Light Therapy Wand & Activating Serum Kit Rose Gold
I recommend this product
Rated 4 out of 5 stars
1 month ago
4 Stars
I almost returned this. I'm happy I did not. 4 stars vs. 5 because it is sadly overpriced for its limited use.
Was this helpful?
A
Anonymous
Verified Buyer
Reviewing
4-in-1 Radiant Renewal Skincare Wand with Red Light Therapy Rose Gold / Just Wand
I recommend this product
Rated 5 out of 5 stars
1 month ago
Love it
I love it. Can really see difference in my skin
Was this helpful?
C
Colleen
Reviewing
4-in-1 Red Light Therapy Skincare Wand & Activating Serum Kit Rose Gold
I recommend this product
Rated 5 out of 5 stars
1 month ago
5 Stars
Love it!
Was this helpful?
C
Colleen
Verified Buyer
Reviewing
4-in-1 Red Light Therapy Skincare Wand & Activating Serum Kit Rose Gold
I recommend this product
Rated 5 out of 5 stars
1 month ago
5 Stars
Love it!
Was this helpful?
WE’RE HERE TO HELP
Wondering if Light Therapy Works for You?
