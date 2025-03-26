4 Reliable Ways to Get a Free Glucometer (2025)

How to Get a Free Glucometer

If you have diabetes or pre-diabetes, then managing your blood sugar levels is a vital part of controlling the disease.We’ve scoured the internet for ways to get free glucometers fortracking blood sugar levels. Unfortunately, there’s a real lack of options out there. Still, we were able to identify four brand name meters that, with the right insurance, you can reliably obtain for free! Just keep in mind that some terms and conditions do apply.

Also remember that you’ll need to purchase test strips for use with the glucometers. In fact, this is probably the reason why manufacturers give away free glucometers – so you buy the strips later. With that in mind we’ll also show you the common cost for each meter’s test strips. If you’re looking to purchase test strips or diabetes supplies for your free glucometer, we recommend shopping from trusted sources that focus on diabetic supplies, like Total Diabetes Supply.

Choosing the Right Glucometer

Before you pick a free meter, there are some factors to consider.

Is the meter covered by insurance?

Is the meter easy to use?

Are the test strips easy to use?

How accurate are the test strips?

How expensive are the test strips?

What features does the meter come with?

Does the meter come with technical support?

Would it make sense for me to buy a meter with more features?







Our At-A-Glance Comparison

Accucheck Glucometers

Two Choices: Accu-Check Guide and Accu-Chek Avivia

Test Strips: Guide Strips – 50ct, Aviva Strips 2 pack- 50ct

Pros: The Aviva models are no frills, simple-to-use option. If you’re looking for a dependable and free glucometer, they’re a great way to go.

Cons: Some reviews expressed concern with the battery life and the fail rate of the test strips on the Aviva Model. Both of these concerns are pretty common to all the free glucometer models.

Quick Application Link

Countour Next One Glucometer

One Choice: The Contour Next One Glucometer

Test Strips:Contour-Next Blood Glucose Strips – 50ct.

Pros: The Contour model is an impressively compact device. It’s also has Bluetooth functionality. The strips are also very reasonably priced.

Cons: Reviews debate the accuracy of the device. Some people indicate that it’s one of the most accurate glucometers on the market, other’s feel it reads high.

Quick Application Link

OneTouch Verio Flex

One Choice: The OneTouch Verio Flex Glucose Meter

Test Strips:OneTouch -Verio Test Strips – 50ct.

Pros: Bluetooth, app, lithium battery, easy test strips, tiny blood sample needed.

Cons: Reviews indicate that the battery life can be short. Batteries are replaceable and not rechargeable = increased costs. May be hard to handle and read by elderly. Website has unclear requirements on how to qualify for this free glucometer.

Quick Application Link

Abbott Freestyle Monitor

Two Choices: The Abbott Freestyle Lite and Freestyle Freedom Lite Monitor

Test Strips:Abbott Freestyle Test Strips – 50ct.

Pros: Easy to read, easy to hold, smallest blood sample of all the free meters.

Cons: Common complaints are similar to the other meters. Accuracy and battery issues top the cons.

Quick Application Link

1. Accu-Check Glucometer from Roche Diabetes Care

The Accu-Check Glucometers are produced by Roche. You can choose a free Accu-Check Aviva orAccu-Check Guide. The Aviva is the older model of the two and retails for $30. The Accu-Check Guide is a newer model and also retails for about $30.00.

Features: The Aviva isa simple and easy model and might be ideal for younger patients or patients who don’t want so many bells and whistles. The Guide is Accu-Check’s most accurate model, easy-to-use and has increased functionality. This functionality includes Bluetooth and it can be paired with their mobile app. It’s easy to see in the dark, it has a spill-resistant test strip case, and other features you can read about here!

Customer Assistance: Both of the Accu-Check Glucometers have anexcellent support sitewith customer assistance.You can also chose to speak with a person directly by calling

1-800-858-8072

Test Strips:The Accu-Check Aviva test strips are a little cheaper at about $23 for a pack of 50. The Accu-Check Guide strips run about $26 for a pack of 50 test strips, depending on where you get them. The Accu-Check website has a good,reasonably-priced option for strips.

Want to Get an Accu-Check Glucometer?: Visit this website and fill-out your information!

2. Contour Next One Glucometer

The Contour Next One Glucometer is produced by Bayer. It’s a stylish, sleek, and USB-shaped device that’s fairly inexpensive, retailing for about $8.00.

Features: The Contour Next One is has simple but effectivefunctionality. It has a logbook which can hold 800 results, meal markers, a “smartLight” that displays if your sugar is above, below, or in range, bluetooth, and a app.

Customer Assistance: 1-800-348-8100

Want to Get a Contour Next One Glucometer?: Visit this website and fill-out your information!Don’t forget to read the conditions that are listed on the website!

Test Strips:The Contour Next test strips are some of the least expensive out there. You can get them for about $14 for a pack of 50 on Amazon. Really inexpensive test strips for an already free glucometer.

3. OneTouch Verio Flex Glucose Meter

The OneTouch Verio Flex makers boast that the OneTouch Verio test strips have the lowest copay on most health plans and about 50% of users pay nothing for 50ct test strips. You should verify if you’re eligible, and if you are that could add up to significant savings for this free glucometer.

Features: The OneTouch Verio Flex is able to notify you if it finds a pattern of low or high blood sugar. It also syncs with an app, and has a color-coded display for blood sugar – quickly telling you if readings are high, low, or in the middle. For a free glucometer, this is pretty decent functionality.

Customer Assistance: 1-800-227-8862

Want to Get a OneTouch Verio Flex Glucometer?:Go to this website and see if you qualify.

Test Strips:The VerioFlex test strips are very inexpensive. You might even be able to get them for free. You can get them for about $14 for a pack of 50 on Amazon.

4. Abbott Freestyle Glucose Monitor

The Abbott Freestyle creators have developed a really impressive line of glucose monitoring products. If you’ve recently been diagnosed with diabetes, or are interested in what the newest technology looks like, I’d recommend visiting their website.

Features:The Abbott Freestyle models are simple to use and require very little blood. Recommended for kids or the elderly, or anyone who simply doesn’t want the bells and whistles of a more complicated meter.

Customer Assistance: 1-855-632-8658

Test Strips:The VerioFlex test strips are a bit more expensive then the others on the list. You can get them for about $30 for a pack of 50 on Amazon.

Want to Get an Abbott Freestyle Glucometer?:Go to this website and see if you qualify.

Conclusion

Diabetes is a chronic, but controllable, disease.There are so many websites out there where you can learn more about diabetes from experts and people living with the disease. We recommend you do as much research as you can and talk to your doctor about your options. It’s also important to always consider other costs with free glucometers – like the costs of the batteries and testing strips. Finally, think about shopping at trusted sites like Total Diabetes Supply, where they specialize in diabetes products and care. You may end up paying a little more, but you’ll get a company that understands your needs better.

