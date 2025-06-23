4D LOTTO RESULT Today, Monday, April 21, 2025 - Official PCSO Lotto Result (2025)

4D LOTTO RESULT April 21, 2025 – Here is the draw of 4D Lotto Result of the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO).

4D Lotto Winning Numbers April 21, 2025 , Monday 9-6-3-9 Jackpot Prize Jackpot Winner(s) 0

April 21, 2025 Jackpot Prize for 4D Lotto as announced by PCSO reach .

See UPDATED results for the following draws:

LOTTO RESULT Today, Friday, April 25, 2025 (updated 9PM)

EZ2 RESULT Today, Friday, April 25, 2025 (updated every 2PM, 5PM and 9PM)

SWERTRES RESULT Today, Friday, April 25, 2025 (updated every 2PM, 5PM and 9PM)

Above is the official winning number, April 21, 2025 ( Monday ) for 4D Lotto draw.

Previous 4D lotto result Friday , Friday

4 Digit Winning Numbers April 18, 2025 (Friday) _-_-_-_

See also 3D RESULT TODAY, 6/45 LOTTO RESULT, 6/55 LOTTO RESULT, EZ2 RESULT TODAY, STL RESULT, and SWERTRES RESULT pages.

For other results, please visit the main page PCSO Lotto Results or 4D Result History for more 4D lotto results.

PCSO Reminders

Based on the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO), here are some reminders in playing the 4D Lotto:

Only players 18 years old and above are allowed to play the lotto games. This lotto game has draws every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. You can watch the draw live on YouTube (pcso gov) or through PTV4 channel at 9:00 pm. The lotto ticket for the 4D Lotto is at Php 12.00 each. It is already inclusive of the 20% Documentary Stamp Tax (DST). It is the responsibility of the lotto players to check on the accuracy of the data printed on the ticket.

In cases of holidays or certain special occasions where there would be no draws, the PCSO makes a prior announcement including the information on when the draw will resume.

How To Play the 4D Lotto

For standard play, pick a four-digit combination comprised by numbers from 1-9. If you don’t have a combination in mind, you may also choose the Lucky Pick which is a randomly generated combination of digits. For ROLL 1 play, mark the ROLL1 box which will mean that the central system would generate the first digit to complement the last three(3) digits of your combination. The total bet cost is at Php 120.00. For ROLL 4 play, mark the ROLL 4 box which will mean that the central system would generate the last digit that will complement the first three(3) digits of your combination. The total bet cost is at Php 120.00 For PERM or Rambol play, here is a list of the selection that you may play:

SELECTION NO. OF COMBINATION TOTAL BET COST (PHP)

(with DST) 4 different digits 24 288.00 2 different digits and 1 pair of the same digit 12 144.00 2 different pairs digits of the same digit 6 72.00 3 different digits and 1 pair of the same digit 4 48.00

Prizes for 4D Lotto

If you got the winning combination (4 digits) in exact order, you will win a minimum of Php 10,000.00.

If you got the last three digits of the four-digit winning combination in exact order, you will win Php 800.00.

If you got the last two digits of the four-digit winning combination in exact order, you will win Php 100.00

How To Claim the Prize

For Lotto Prizes between Php 20.00 and Php 10,000.00– Winners may claim the prize through any authorized lotto outlet. You may also claim at a PCSO Branch Office nearest to you.

For Lotto Prizes at Php 10,001.00 and up– Winners may claim the prize at any PCSO Branch Office. The prizes that are above Php 10,000.00 are subject to a 20% deduction pursuant to the Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion (TRAIN) Act.