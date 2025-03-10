5 Antifungal Creams and Shampoos for Seborrheic Dermatitis | MySebDermTeam (2025)

Millions of people in the U.S. experience seborrheic dermatitis — a skin condition that causes scaly rashes and flaking on oily areas of skin like the scalp and face. While experts aren’t certain about what causes seborrheic dermatitis, some believe a fungus called Malassezia yeast plays a role. This theory is supported by the fact that topical antifungal products, which kill yeast, help relieve seborrheic dermatitis symptoms for many people.

A dermatologist may have suggested antifungal products for your seborrheic dermatitis. Read this article to learn about five common antifungal products used to treat seborrheic dermatitis, and how they target a suspected cause of the condition.

What Causes Seborrheic Dermatitis?

Malassezia is a type of yeast that occurs naturally on the skin. While it’s normal for this yeast to be present on human skin, some people have a reaction to this yeast that causes the body to produce inflammation. This inflammation leads to seborrheic dermatitis symptoms like rashes, flaking, scaly skin patches, and itching.

How Do Antifungals Help Seborrheic Dermatitis Symptoms?

Antifungals help reduce the amount of yeast on your skin. They include topical products that you apply directly to the skin and pills that you take orally. Antifungal products are available over the counter (OTC) and by prescription. Topical antifungals include gels, lotions, foams, and cleansers like body washes and shampoos.

Each antifungal product has specific instructions. Ask your health care provider about how often and for how long you should use any antifungal product.

Most medicated shampoos recommend lathering and leaving the shampoo on your scalp for about five minutes before rinsing it off. Sometimes, shampoos can also be used as body wash.

Topical antifungal medicines are typically safe for continuous use, although overuse can cause dryness.

5 Common Antifungal Ingredients for Seborrheic Dermatitis

When choosing a shampoo or cream, look for one of these five common antifungal agents in the product’s ingredients list. Most are available in both OTC and prescription strength products. A dermatologist can recommend the best product or combination of products for your skin.

1. Ketoconazole

Sometimes sold under brand names Extina, Ketodan, Nizoral, and Xolegel, ketoconazole is a commonly prescribed topical antifungal treatment. It often comes as a cream, foam, or shampoo. Some studies have shown it to be just as effective as steroids, but with fewer side effects. For those who do experience side effects, they can include a dry scalp or stinging sensation.

One MySebDermTeam member reported positive results from using a ketoconazole shampoo. “The ketoconazole is working. I have to use it as a body wash because I have symptoms on a large area of my skin.”

2. Clotrimazole

Sometimes used to treat fungal conditions like athlete’s foot or yeast infections, clotrimazole is a common topical antifungal cream recommended for seborrheic dermatitis. It’s sold under brand names Lotrimin and Mycelex. Possible side effects include rash, hives, and other forms of skin irritation.

Some MySebDermTeam members have found it effective to use in combination with topical steroid creams, “I use both Lotrimin and hydrocortisone cream all over my ears and scalp to treat pain and discomfort. So far, so good. My ears are healing.”

3. Ciclopirox

Most often recommended in shampoo form, this antifungal is effective in managing symptoms when used between one and three times per week. It’s sold under the brand name Loprox. Some sources recommend using this medicated shampoo in combination with other products.

4. Selenium Sulfide

Available as a shampoo, lotion, or foam, this is the primary antifungal ingredient in the popular dandruff shampoo Selsun Blue. It is also found (in combination with other ingredients) in Head & Shoulders shampoo.

Mayo Clinic recommends using over-the-counter selenium sulfide shampoo at least twice per week and using medicated lotion once or twice per week. Those with blonde or gray hair who use selenium sulfide shampoo must carefully rinse it out completely to avoid blueish hair discoloration.

One MySebDermTeam member uses it to treat facial symptoms. “My doctor told me to wash my face with Selsun Blue, and it helps. I use it twice per day, and my face doesn’t itch anymore,” they said.

5. Coal Tar

Coal tar is usually a mild ingredient with both antibacterial and antifungal qualities. It has been shown to inhibit the growth of yeast. Coal tar topical cream is sometimes sold under the brand Psorigel, and coal tar shampoo is often sold as T-Gel.

Other Ways To Help Manage Seborrheic Dermatitis Symptoms

Many people with seborrheic dermatitis can successfully manage their symptoms with medications and some lifestyle changes. Here are some changes that could help you manage your symptoms:

Wash your scalp or affected areas of skin regularly and gently with warm (not hot) water. Hot water dries out the skin and may cause dryness.

Avoid products that may cause flare-ups, like those including alcohols, dyes, or fragrances.

that may cause flare-ups, like those including alcohols, dyes, or fragrances. Find ways to manage your stress like exercise, yoga, or meditation.

If your seborrheic dermatitis symptoms persist or get worse, talk to a health care provider or dermatologist. They can help you manage your condition and determine the best treatment plan for your skin.

