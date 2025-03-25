5 Best Curling Irons - Mar. 2025 - BestReviews (2025)

Buying guide for Best curling irons

Written by michelle Updated March 2024

Even if Mother Nature graced you with stick-straight hair, the right curling iron can help you twirl, bend, and lift your ‘do to your heart’s desire. Whether you’re going for bouncy corkscrews, sexy waves, or something in between, a properly wielded curling iron can give you the style you want.

However, choosing the right curling iron can be complicated. There are so many available: different brands, different models, and definitely different price points. You might be tempted to simply reach for the least-expensive curling iron — or the one with the most glamorous photo on the box. But don’t give in just yet.

We're here to help you understand all the elements of a curling iron so you can choose the right one for your hair type and goals. We've also included our favorite models to help you get started.

The first step in using a curling iron to style your hair is to choose the right kind of product. Choose between ceramic, tourmaline, or titanium materials depending on how frequently you use a curling iron and the quality of your hair.

Considerations

Curling iron vs. curling wand

As beauty tools go, a curling iron is quite simple. There isa handle that remains cool to the touch, a round heated barrel that you wrap your hair around to create curls or waves, and a clasp to hold the lock of hair in place as you style. Other than travel curling irons, most also have a cord.

Size matters

One of the most important factors in choosing a curling iron is the width of the barrel, as that’s what determines the tightness of the curl. Here are some general guidelines.

Ultra-small: (0.5- to 0.75-inch barrel) These thin curling irons are perfect for styling very short hair or creating tight, ringlet-style curls on medium-length locks.

Small: (0.75- to 1-inch barrel) Use this handy-sized curling iron to touch up natural curls, create tight curls or flowing waves on medium to long hair, or add some lift and texture to shorter locks.

Medium: (1- to 1.5-inch barrel) This is the perfect size if you want loose curls or beachy waves on medium to long hair. You can also use it to add lift at your roots, flips at your ends, or texture throughout your mane.

Large:(1.75- to 2-inch barrel) The largest curling irons are useful for waving or loosely curling heavy or long hair. You can also use a large curling iron to straighten your hair by loosely wrapping your locks around the barrel, then gently drawing the iron out to the ends.

Barrel material

Metal: The least-expensive curling irons usually have metal barrels, but they can be rough on your hair.

Ceramic: Ceramic barrels are far easier on your hair. Ceramic heats evenly, won’t pull or snag strands of hair, and is scratch-resistant.

Tourmaline: Moving up a notch, tourmaline-coated barrels — made from a semi-precious gemstone — also heat evenly and are unlikely to snag or tug. Plus, they cut down on frizz and reduce damage to your hair.

Titanium:Titanium barrels are excellent at conducting heat, making them a good choice for thick or heavy hair, but you’ll pay more for these high-end models.

Heat

Barrel-heating speed: The faster your curling iron reaches full heat, the sooner you’ll be styling your hair. While less-expensive models might take a couple of minutes to heat up, quality curling irons heat quickly. Some reach full heat within seconds.

Variable heat: The cheapest curling irons typically only have two settings: on and off. You might be happier with a beauty tool that lets you choose the heat level best suited to your hair type. Some curling irons have two or three heat settings, while others offer ten or more.

Temperature:While some curling irons only reach a temperature of 250°F, others — especially higher-end models — climb up to 400°F or higher. Unless you have thick or coarse hair, you won’t need such an extreme temperature, however.

Curling iron features

A curling iron isn’t as complicated as some other beauty tools. But it’s still helpful to understand the different features you’re likely to encounter as you shop.

Barrel shape

Interchangeable barrels: Some curling irons come with multiple barrels — generally in different sizes — so you can choose the one that best suits your styling goal for the day.

Spiral barrel: Spiraling ridges on these curling irons guide your hair into place and create romantic spiral curls.

Waves barrel: These curling irons have double or triple barrels. You weave your hair around the barrels, creating beachy waves or looping curls. See Also The Best Curling Irons of 2024 - Reviews by Your Best Digs

Rotating barrel: Clamp a lock of hair, press the button, and the barrel rotates, drawing your hair into even, bouncy curls.

Conical barrel:Instead of a straight barrel, these curling irons have cone-shaped barrels, making it easy to create curls that are looser on the top and tighter on the bottom, or vice versa.

Cord

Travel curling irons are often cordless. You get the convenience of cord-free curling but will have to periodically change the batteries. A curling iron with a swivel cord makes it easy to position yourself at the best angle in front of your bathroom mirror without being bound by a traditional stationary cord.

Auto off

This is a crucial safety feature. Your curling iron should turn itself off after a set amount of time — generally 60 minutes or less.

Heat-resistant glove

Many curling irons include a heat-resistant glove to protect your fingers from a nasty burn.

Cool tip

With a cool tip, the very tip of the barrel remains cool, reducing the risk of burning your scalp or fingers.

Stand

Some curling irons include a stand so you can set the hot iron down without damaging your bathroom counter.

Caution

If your hair is thin or color-treated, the temperature of your curling iron should not exceed 200°F to minimize damage. If you have coarse or thick hair, you can use a heat up to 300°F.

Curling iron prices

You could buy a curling iron for less than $10 or splurge on a professional model that costs more than $100. As with most things, you get what you pay for.

You’re not likely to need the bells and whistles of a professional curling iron for typical at-home styles, but the cheapest curling irons are likely to disappoint. Most will lack desirable features, and inexpensive curling irons generally have metal barrels that heat unevenly, increasing the risk of scorched hair.

If you use your curling iron on a regular basis to create basic waves and curls, you’d likely be pleased with a beauty tool in the $20 to $40 range.

Air-dry your hair before curling for natural waves. Curling your hair after blow drying will give it a voluminous look. Straightening your hair before using your curling iron will leave it looking sleek.

Curling iron tips

It takes some practice to master the art of curling your hair with a curling iron or curling wand, so don’t expect perfect results the first few times you use one of these beauty tools. The following tips will help you get the best results.