5 Best French Self-Tanners for a Bronze Glow 2025 (2025)

A good self-tanner should be easy to apply, give a natural-looking color, and last a long time. The French self-tanning creams on this list meet all of those criteria, and they’re also pretty affordable!

We all love French summer beauty products, so whether you’re vacationing in the south of France this year or shopping in the USA, we’ve got a great French tanner for you!

So, if you’re looking for a way to prolong your summer tan, or if you just want to give yourself a little boost of color, these French self-tanning creams are the way to go!

What makes a good self-tanner?

When it comes to self-tanning, there are a few things that are important to consider. First of all, you want a product that is easy to apply. There’s nothing worse than a self-tanner that is streaky or difficult to spread evenly.

You also want a self-tanner that will give you a natural-looking color. French girls always avoid a fake-looking tan that is orange or patchy.

Finally, you want a self-tanner that will last a long time. There’s no point in spending the time and effort to apply a self-tanner if it’s just going to fade away in a few days.

The French self-tanning creams on this list meet all of those criteria. They’re easy to apply, they give a natural color, and they last a long time. Plus, they’re Parisian approved!

The FDA reports some citizens have had bad reactions to self-tanners, so always test out a new self-tanner on a small section of your skin before applying it over large areas of your body.

Self-Tanning Creams from France

Here is a list of the best French self-tanning creams formulated in France. These products work great for when a traditional French bronzer just doesn’t cut it!

Best Instant Tan

The Lancôme Flash Bronzer Self-Tanning Gel is a great choice if you want an instant tan. This gel bronzer will give you a natural-looking, sun-kissed appearance in just a few minutes. There is also a face instant tan, too!

Best Beginner/Budget Tanner

The L’Oréal Paris Sublime Bronze Self-Tanning Water Mousse is best for beginners to self-tanning or those who are shopping on a budget. This self-tanning lotion from L’Oréal Paris is easy to apply and gives a realistic-looking, streak-free tan. It’s also affordable and lasts for up to seven days.

Best Face Tanner

The Institut Esthederm Self-Tanning Face Cream is a great choice for those who want to add a little color to their face without having to use a bronzer or foundation with self-tanner in it.

Best Body Tanner

If you’re looking for an all-in-one product that will give you a realistic-looking tan and hydrate your skin, the Clarins Radiance-Plus Golden Glow Booster for Body is a great option. Simply add a few drops of this booster to your body lotion and apply it as you would normally. You’ll get a gradual tan glow!

Best Luxury Tanner

A luxury tanning option is the Sisley Self Tanning Hydrating Body Skin Care. This product not only gives you a natural tan but also hydrates and nourishes your skin. It’s a bit on the pricey side, but it’s worth it for the amazing quality of this luxury self-tanner.

How to apply self-tanner

When applying self-tanner, the American Academy of Dermatology says it’s important to exfoliate your skin first to get rid of any dead skin cells that could cause the tanner to streak or clump. Use a gentle exfoliator on your entire body, paying particular attention to dry areas like your elbows, knees, and ankles.

Once your skin is exfoliated, apply the self-tanner evenly all over your body using a Tanning Mitt.

Start with clean skin that’s free of any oils or lotions, and make sure to apply the self-tanner in a well-ventilated area.

To avoid streaks, apply the self-tanner in long, smooth strokes and blend it thoroughly into your skin. Be sure to wash your hands thoroughly after applying the self-tanner, and wait at least 10 minutes before putting on clothes or going to bed!