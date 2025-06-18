5 Best Hair Scissors Reviews of 2023 (2025)

Equinox International SET A Hair Cutting and Thinning Scissors are one of those pieces of equipment that most people may describe as a bit of an overkill. But if you're not interested in running a regular and uninspiring business enterprise and want your barber shop to truly earn the title of a luxurious establishment, you're going to need the absolute best that the hairdressing industry has to offer.

These hairstyling shears feature everything you could possibly want out of a couple pairs of scissors. Each of them comes equipped with a convenient finger rest and a gold-plated tension/adjustment screw that is going to provide the user with the opportunity to adjust the shears in order to perfectly fit the hand of virtually any size. The blades are extremely sharp and will be able to deliver clean and precise cuts without tugging or pulling the hair. As you would expect from a product of this price range, the aforementioned blades, as well as the entire structure of these scissors, are comprised of high-quality Japanese stainless steel that is as stylish as it is durable. Not to mention the fact that both pairs of scissors individually weigh no more than 4.8 ounces meaning they will be a comfortable fit for some of the more slender people with the most delicate hands. And, with a length of 6.5 inches each, the model in question can be safely and easily used on men, women, children, the elderly, and even on the babies.

Sure, if you'd like a pair of scissors to thin and trim your hair in the comforts of your own home without spending a few additional quids on it, this product may just be a bit too much, but if you're interested in the best professional scissors for cutting hair that money can buy, you simply cannot go wrong with the Equinox International SET A Hair Cutting and Thinning Scissors.