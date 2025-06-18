5 Best Hair Scissors Reviews of 2023 (2025)

Equinox International SET A
As Good as Money Can Buy
Equinox International SET A Hair Cutting and Thinning Scissors are one of those pieces of equipment that most people may describe as a bit of an overkill. But if you're not interested in running a regular and uninspiring business enterprise and want your barber shop to truly earn the title of a luxurious establishment, you're going to need the absolute best that the hairdressing industry has to offer.
These hairstyling shears feature everything you could possibly want out of a couple pairs of scissors. Each of them comes equipped with a convenient finger rest and a gold-plated tension/adjustment screw that is going to provide the user with the opportunity to adjust the shears in order to perfectly fit the hand of virtually any size. The blades are extremely sharp and will be able to deliver clean and precise cuts without tugging or pulling the hair. As you would expect from a product of this price range, the aforementioned blades, as well as the entire structure of these scissors, are comprised of high-quality Japanese stainless steel that is as stylish as it is durable. Not to mention the fact that both pairs of scissors individually weigh no more than 4.8 ounces meaning they will be a comfortable fit for some of the more slender people with the most delicate hands. And, with a length of 6.5 inches each, the model in question can be safely and easily used on men, women, children, the elderly, and even on the babies.
Sure, if you'd like a pair of scissors to thin and trim your hair in the comforts of your own home without spending a few additional quids on it, this product may just be a bit too much, but if you're interested in the best professional scissors for cutting hair that money can buy, you simply cannot go wrong with the Equinox International SET A Hair Cutting and Thinning Scissors.
Equinox Edge Series
High Quality at an Attractive Price
Though many people believe that quality can only be bought for a high price, when it comes to these scissors from Equinox, you'll know it's not true. These hair thinning/texturizing scissors get the job done and very beautifully at that, making them equally suitable both for professional hairdressers and for enthusiastic hair stylists looking for a pair of thinning shears to cut the hair for their family and friends at home.
To start things off, as you'd expect from Equinox's products, these scissors are made of high-quality Japanese stainless steel. Thanks to that, they retain their sharpness for many years without the need to resharpen their blades and can cut through the coarsest of hair like through butter, providing perfect results each time. Further on, they feature an ergonomic design with an easy-grip handle and comfortable finger rest. Hence, they feel very well-balanced and give you precise control over your hand's movement, making it easier for you to apply any kind of details to a haircut.
What's more, these scissors are pretty versatile. With a length of 6.5 inches, they can be safely used not only on adults but also on kids and babies. Plus, thanks to their sleek and smooth texture, there's less chance of the hairs getting in between the blades, which minimizes the risk of tearing and pulling.
Speaking of negatives, some users say that its adjustment tension screw tends to get stuck sometimes but given you lubricate it occasionally, you will less likely encounter this issue.
In all, if you're in search of a new professional pair of scissors at an attractive price, the Equinox Hair Thinning/Texturizing Scissors should be right up your alley. For your choice, it's available in stainless steel and blue color options.
ULG GC53
Great Find
Although the ULG GC55 come at a quite low price, do not let the price fool you. These cutting scissors are incredibly sharp and will let you cut through the toughest hair at just a slight touch, making them ideal both for professional barbers and for novice hairdressers.
Despite their affordable price, the manufacturer didn't cut corners and made these scissors from a premium 100% Japanese stainless steel so that they would deliver top-notch performance for long years without damaging or splitting the hair ends. What's more, these scissors are very convenient in use. Thus, they feature an offset grip design and a short thumb handle to help relax your elbow and ensure a more precise wrist motion, allowing you to cut and trim the hair for hours on end without experiencing strains in your wrist or back.
Finally, not dissimilar to their expensive competition, these scissors are multifunctional. Measuring 6.5 inches with the cutting blade making 2.5 inches, they can be used to cut the hairs in hard-to-reach areas as well as applied on babies without the fear of tearing or pulling their fine hair. The sharp cutting edge allows for applying neat details and shearing tiny flyaway hairs that are hard to cut.
All of this makes the ULG GC55 a real find both for beginners that are polishing their hairdressing abilities and for professional salon barbers looking for a second set of shears to have around.
Kovira Hairdressing Set
A Comfortable Solution
Kovira is one of those companies that specialize in delivering kits packed with high quality and professional beauty tools that will be able to satisfy the kind of customers looking for an affordable set of hairstyling accessories that would allow them to take care of themselves and the people around them. And, it should go without saying, the people behind Kovira Hairdressing Set Cutting and Thinning Scissors didn't design it to be any sort of an exception to that rule.
One of the things that Kovira never fails to ensure is a level of comfort and convenience that would allow any customer to operate their products with ease. When it comes to this particular model, the aforementioned philosophy manifests itself mostly through a user-friendly spring leaf tension adjustment system that comes equipped with a knurled knob. On top of that, these hair trimming scissors feature 6.5 inches of overall length making them suitable for giving a clean and precise cut to a plethora of different individuals, from tiny toddlers to adult men and women. Talking about that clean cut, you will easily be able to achieve that kind of precision and efficiency thanks to the razor sharp blades made of stainless Japanese steel. Naturally, the model also comes equipped with removable rubber handle inserts that you ought to expect from any self-respecting beauty tool's manufacturer. In order to keep the scissors together and prevent any sorts of accident from happening, the people behind this product didn't forget to include a zippered cushioned black leather storage case with elastic bands.
To sum it up, Kovira Hairdressing Set Cutting and Thinning Scissors is a perfect choice for those customers in need of a couple of pairs of scissors that deliver the kind of quality and functionality you might not expect from such an affordable option.
Equinox International Hair Cutting Scissors
A Fitting Choice
What we have on our hands here is another model from Equinox International, and those people that are familiar with the said company may already know what to expect from this very tool without even taking a single look at it. Dealing with a pair of hair cutting scissors from this American company, you can rely on the model's structure to be entirely comprised of specialized high-quality surgical grade stainless steel and the aforementioned accessory to feature precise blades and hand-sharpened cutting edges that will allow even some of the more clumsy users to deliver a clean cut as well as achieve an even trim without breaking a sweat. Now, it may not be up to us to call the model in question the best scissors for cutting hair out there, but we can definitely guarantee that with this pair of hair shears, you will never need another hair cutting scissor again.
The statement above is also supported by the distinctive and convenient grip handle design that grants these scissors the ability to cradle the user's fingers. And that's with us glancing over the fact that the product also comes with thumb and finger removable inserts for sizing adjustments that will make this accessory perfect for a limitless variety of customers. Furthermore, if that isn't enough, we would be remiss not to mention that at a weight of only 0.3 ounces and 3.0” blades, virtually anybody will be able to operate this model with unparalleled ease and confidence. The last thing we didn't want to skip before wrapping this whole thing up is the fact that it also includes a detachable finger rest that will allow the user to adjust this pair of scissors in order to reach the desired level of comfort and control.
All in all, figuring out a target audience for the Equinox International Hair Cutting Scissors Detachable Finger Rest may prove to be somewhat of a challenge since the model's versatility is going to allow virtually any kind of user to operate it with great ease and comfort.
