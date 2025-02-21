5 Best Home Oxygen Concentrators Of 2025 (2025)

When an individual requires constant oxygen supplementation throughout the day and/or night, because of a condition like heart failure, a health care provider may prescribe a home oxygen concentrator.

While home oxygen concentrators are similar to other devices used for oxygen therapy, such as oxygen tanks, these stationary devices are distinguished by their use of electrical pumps to filter out nitrogen and concentrate oxygen levels.

How Does a Home Oxygen Concentrator Work?

Oxygen concentrators extract and filter the air in the surrounding environment to create purified oxygen with an increased oxygen concentration. “This oxygen from the tank is then sent through clear plastic tubing to reach a mask or nasal cannula worn by a person who needs extra oxygen delivered to their body,” explains Sonja Bartolome, M.D., a pulmonologist at UT Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas, Texas.