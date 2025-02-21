5 Best Home Oxygen Concentrators Of 2025 (2025)

FEATURED PARTNER OFFER
Inogen One G5 Portable Concentrator
- Provides six flow settings
- Lightweight design weighing under 5 pounds
- Capable of 24/7 oxygen delivery
- Battery life up to 6.5 hours
- Very quiet at only 39 decibels
Best Home Oxygen Concentrators of 2025
Best Low-Maintenance Design
Caire Companion 5 Eco Oxygen Concentrator
5.0
All ratings are determined solely by our editorial team.
- Starting price: $1,100
- Weight: 36 pounds
- Sound level: 50 decibels
- AC power option only
- Power draw: 350 watts
- Flow type: Continuous
- Oxygen flow rates: 0.5 to 5 liters per minute
- Maximum oxygen concentration: 96%
- Dimensions: 21.5 inches by 12.5 inches by 13.5 inches
- Better Business Bureau (BBB) company rating: A+
- Trustpilot company rating: N/A
Why We Picked It
Our Review
Pros & Cons
Best Energy Efficiency
HACENOR 1-9L Adjustable Continuous Flow Oxygen Concentrator 2-in-1 With Atomization Function – HOX-02
4.6
All ratings are determined solely by our editorial team.
- Starting price: $389
- Weight: 12.6 pounds
- Sound level: less than or equal to 45 decibels
- AC power option only
- Power draw: 150 watts
- Flow type: Continuous
- Oxygen flow rate: 1 to 9 liters per minute
- Maximum oxygen concentration: 96%
- Dimensions: 8.26 inches by 8.2 inches by 11.5 inches
- Better Business Bureau (BBB) company rating: N/A
- Trustpilot company rating: 3.2
Why We Picked It
Editor’s Take
Pros & Cons
Best With Built-In Alarms
OxyGo OxyHome
4.5
All ratings are determined solely by our editorial team.
- Starting price: $699
- Weight: 41.8 pounds
- Sound level: less than or equal to 45 decibels
- AC power option only
- Power draw: 350 watts
- Flow type: Continuous
- Oxygen flow rate: 0 to 5 liters per minute
- Maximum oxygen concentration: 96%
- Dimensions: 13.4 inches by 11.8 inches by 25.6 inches
- Better Business Bureau (BBB) company rating: N/A
- Trustpilot company rating: N/A
Why We Picked It
Editor’s Take
Pros & Cons
Best Value
Drive Medical DeVilbiss 5 Liter Oxygen Concentrator
4.4
All ratings are determined solely by our editorial team.
- Starting price: $799
- Weight: 36 pounds
- Sound level: 48 decibels
- AC power option only
- Power draw: 310 watts
- Flow type: Continuous
- Oxygen flow rate: 0.5 to 5 liters per minute
- Maximum oxygen concentration: 96%
- Dimensions: 24.5 inches by 13.5 inches by 12 inches
- Better Business Bureau (BBB) company rating: A+
- Trustpilot company rating: N/A
Why We Picked It
Editor’s Take
Pros & Cons
Best for Two Users
Caire NewLife Intensity 10
4.0
All ratings are determined solely by our editorial team.
- Starting price: $1,995
- Weight: 58 pounds
- Sound level: 58 decibels
- AC power only
- Power draw: 600 watts
- Flow type: Continuous
- Oxygen flow rate: 2 to 10 liters per minute
- Maximum oxygen concentration: 90%
- Dimensions: 27.5 inches by 16.5 inches by 14.5 inches
- Better Business Bureau (BBB) company rating: A+
- Trustpilot company rating: N/A
Why We Picked It
Editor’s Take
Pros & Cons
Methodology: How We Picked the Best Home Oxygen Concentrators
To determine the best home oxygen concentrators, the Forbes Health editorial team analyzed over 20 available devices on the market, ranking them based on the following:
- Price (25%)
- Warranty length (10%)
- Required electricity wattage (10%)
- Product weight (10%)
- Operating sound level (15%)
- Length of tubing and cannula (10%)
- Whether the device features audible and visible alarms (5%)
Additional details were also considered including power source options and minimum and maximum oxygen flow levels.
What Is a Home Oxygen Concentrator?
When an individual requires constant oxygen supplementation throughout the day and/or night, because of a condition like heart failure, a health care provider may prescribe a home oxygen concentrator.
While home oxygen concentrators are similar to other devices used for oxygen therapy, such as oxygen tanks, these stationary devices are distinguished by their use of electrical pumps to filter out nitrogen and concentrate oxygen levels.
How Does a Home Oxygen Concentrator Work?
Oxygen concentrators extract and filter the air in the surrounding environment to create purified oxygen with an increased oxygen concentration. “This oxygen from the tank is then sent through clear plastic tubing to reach a mask or nasal cannula worn by a person who needs extra oxygen delivered to their body,” explains Sonja Bartolome, M.D., a pulmonologist at UT Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas, Texas.
Key Features of Stationary Home Oxygen Concentrators
Stationary oxygen concentrators are plugged into a wall for use in a single location, typically within a person’s home. They usually weigh between 22 to 50 pounds, though this varies depending on the device. Home oxygen concentrators can be difficult to maneuver, so fortunately smaller and lighter stationary concentrators are becoming increasingly available, and many are designed with built-in handles and/or wheels for enhanced portability throughout the home.
Home oxygen concentrators generally feature a display screen that shows oxygen levels and the oxygen administration in liters per minute. Additional features include a filter, which purifies the oxygen in the room, as well as tubing and a face mask or nasal cannula, which allows the oxygen to easily flow into the mouth and nose.
CAIRE SeQual Eclipse 5 Portable Concentrator
- autoSAT Technology will maintain a steady level of oxygen with Adjustable Rise Time and Bolus Size
- Battery recharges while the unit is connected to any heavy-duty DC power supply
- Three rise time options: slow, medium and fast with three adjustable pulse dose sensitivity settings
- Easy access to removable battery with new contemporary mobile cart design
Who Needs a Home Oxygen Concentrator?
Home oxygen concentrators are used by people with critical health conditions that lead to low blood oxygen levels. These chronic conditions vary widely, but some of the most common, according to experts, include:
- Chronic heart diseases, such as heart failure
- Chronic lung diseases, such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD)
- Interstitial and pulmonary fibrosis, which is scarring on the lungs that prohibits normal breathing
- Severe asthma
- Pulmonary hypertension
- Cystic fibrosis
- Advanced cardiac failure
“The common characteristic of these conditions is the presence of respiratory failure or the inability to achieve good oxygenation while breathing room air,” says Luis Javier Peña-Hernández, M.D., a lung and sleep specialist at LungMD in south Florida. “In those circumstances, it is imperative to breathe air with a higher concentration of oxygen, which is provided by the oxygen concentrator.” The blood flowing to and from the heart is responsible for pumping oxygen throughout the body, so when someone experiences cardiovascular issues, the heart may not circulate oxygen correctly.
The Pros and Cons of Home Oxygen Concentrators
Supplemental oxygen therapy offers users many benefits, but there are risks and drawbacks to consider, too. The American Lung Association offers the following pros and cons for potential consumers of home oxygen concentrators to consider.
Pros
- Improves shortness of breath or breathlessness during everyday activities
- Less fatigue and increased energy levels
- Improved quality of sleep
- Some devices may come with longer tubing or wheels to allow for greater range of motion within one’s home
Cons
- Increased risk of fire (oxygen enables surrounding items to catch fire more quickly)
- Can require regular cleaning and maintenance
- Not meant for travel
Keep in mind that although oxygen is a safe, non-flammable gas, it does support combustion. This means that materials will burn more quickly in an oxygen-rich environment. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recommends adhering to the following guidelines while using a home oxygen concentrator to reduce the risk of fire:
- Avoid using an oxygen concentrator while smoking or near an open flame.
- Position your stationary oxygen concentrator in an open space to reduce the risk of overheating.
- Do not cover or block any vents on the oxygen concentrator.
How Much Does a Home Oxygen Concentrator Cost?
After receiving a prescription from a health care provider, you can decide whether you want to rent or buy a home oxygen concentrator. Buying a home oxygen concentrator usually costs between $600 and $2,000.
Does Medicare Pay for At-Home Oxygen Machines?
Medicare Part B covers rental costs associated with home oxygen concentrators, as well as some oxygen therapy costs if you purchase your own equipment.
For those who don’t have Medicare, most private health insurance plans cover some or all costs associated with home oxygen concentrators, though exact coverage details vary from plan to plan. Contact your insurance provider for more details.
How Much Electricity Does a Home Oxygen Concentrator Use?
The amount of electricity a home oxygen concentrator uses depends on factors like device size and oxygen dosage settings. Generally, the larger the device, the more energy it will use. For example, a 5-liter oxygen concentrator may use up to 275 watts or 0.275 kilowatts per hour, whereas a 10-liter device may use as much as 600 watts or 0.6 kilowatts per hour.
Do You Need a Prescription for a Home Oxygen Concentrator?
Getting too much or too little oxygen is dangerous because both situations impair breathing. For this reason, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) hasn’t approved any home oxygen concentrators for use without a prescription from a health care provider.
Along with a prescription for the device, a person is prescribed a flow rate of oxygen for the machine’s settings. The flow rate refers to the liters of supplemental oxygen a person needs per minute. It’s important to use the prescribed flow rate, as too much or too little oxygen can lead to adverse and sometimes severe health effects, including lung and other organ damage.
What to Consider When Buying a Home Oxygen Concentrator
When purchasing a home concentrator, look for a device that suits your budget, lifestyle and personal preferences.
The most important features to consider include the weight, energy requirements and display type. If you’re trying to conserve energy, a system which uses less energy to operate may be a better choice. A lighter weight machine will be easier to maneuver around your home. Finally, an easy-to-read display may make it easier to adjust the settings on your concentrator. You may also want to purchase a machine with warning signals if any malfunctions occur.
If you live an active lifestyle or travel frequently, you might consider a portable oxygen concentrator instead of or in addition to a home oxygen concentrator.
Speak with your health care provider about your unique budget, preferences and needs to find the best home oxygen concentrator for you.
Compare the Best Home Oxygen Concentrators of 2025
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
What is the best oxygen concentrator for home use?
After considering a number of factors such as price, weight and sound level, the Forbes Health team ranked the Caire Companion 5 Eco Oxygen Concentrator as meeting those criteria. But personal preferences as well as your budget and lifestyle factors will influence your choice. Some users may prefer a device that operates at a low sound decibel level for quiet oxygen delivery while others may prioritize long tubing so they can move more freely about the house. A health care provider can help identify the ideal home oxygen concentrator for your needs.
What is the quietest home oxygen concentrator?
The quietest home oxygen concentrators on our list are the HACENOR 1-9L Adjustable Continuous Flow Oxygen Concentrator and the OxyGo OxyHome, which each operate at a sound level of around 45 decibels, comparable to a refrigerator hum.
How long does an oxygen concentrator last?
Usually, a home oxygen concentrator lasts about four to seven years. The brand, build, size and use can all impact a device’s lifespan, so it’s best to check how long a particular concentrator has lasted for other users by reading online reviews on third-party websites, such as TrustPilot.
Which home oxygen concentrator has the best warranty?
Most home oxygen concentrators included on this list come with three-year warranty, but check to see what the warranty covers before you make a purchase.
Can I travel with an at-home oxygen concentrator?
The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) does not permit home oxygen concentrators on planes. However, many portable oxygen concentrators are FAA-approved for air travel.
How often should I clean my at-home oxygen concentrator?
Aim to clean a home oxygen concentrator’s filter once per month. One way to do so is to dip the filter into a clean container filled with water and mild dish soap, scrub it with a washcloth to remove dirt and dust, and let it air dry on a clean towel.
Additionally, the American Lung Association recommends cleaning the device’s nasal cannula or face mask weekly with mild dish soap and warm water. Clean humidifier attachments every three days with warm water and mild dish soap, then soak them in a solution of one part vinegar and 10 parts water to remove bacteria.
