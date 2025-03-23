5 Best Men’s Skincare Kits That’ll Simplify Your Routine (2025)

If you’re looking to start your skincare journey and want to make it easy, do yourself a favor and pick up a skincare kit.

A skincare kit should include at least a cleanser and a moisturizer. These are the essentials for a skincare regimen, no matter what your skin type is.

Skincare kits typically include three to six products. The other products included consist of items like serums, eye creams, exfoliants, and masks. All of these products are not essential but can be really nice additions to your skincare routine.

Quick Take

Here are our recommendations from the list:

Budget Pick Youth To The People - The Youth System $59.01 The kit showcases the brand's top-selling items, including its popular Kale and Green Tea Superfood cleanser. Renowned for its gentle yet potent formula, this cleanser effectively softens the skin and diminishes redness. Buy Now 03/15/2025 07:37 pm GMT

Upgrade Pick Kiehl's - Smooth Skin Essentials Gift Set $110.00 This skincare set is ideal for men seeking to address signs of aging with simplicity. It features the brand's Ultra Facial Cleanser, renowned for its gentle formulation suitable for all skin types. Buy Now

Read on for more info and the complete list…

Best Men’s Skincare Kits: Three Key Elements To Consider

Some things to consider when choosing a skincare set:

Budget

Many brands offer discounted prices on bundles and sets. Kits are a great way to try a range of products, even if you’re on a budget.

Skin Type

Many skincare kits for men are suitable for all skin types. Some do cater to specific skin concerns like dry skin, oily skin, or anti-aging. It’s important to at least know your skin type to better understand how products will affect your skin.

Current Routine

Consider any current products you might already have stashed under your bathroom sink. Maybe these are products that didn’t quite work, and you’d want to replace them. Or maybe you’ve just forgotten about them, and they could still be used in conjunction with a kit.

Horace Complete Face Gift Set

This set includes a complete skincare routine, making it perfect for someone who doesn’t want to curate and coordinate products themselves.

The Horace set provides you with the essential products for a simple two to three-step everyday routine. You get the Purifying Face Cleanser, Mattifying Face Moisturizer, and Moisturizing Eye Cream.

The Mattifying Face Moisturizer is suitable for all skin types and will especially benefit men with oiler skin. (Men tend to have oilier skin than women and thus tend to need mattifying moisturizers.)

The other products include the Gentle Face Scrub and Purifying Face Mask. These products should be used one to two times per week.

The Youth System™ 6-Piece Minis Kit

The great thing about the Youth to the People skincare kit is that all of the products are trial-size. This means you can test out the products without having to commit to the full-size (and the full-size price). If you happen to like certain products more than others, you can opt for the full size when you run out.

This kit features best-selling products from the brand, including its Kale and Green Tea Superfood cleanser. This cleanser is super gentle yet effective at softening the skin while also reducing redness.

The brand recommends completing your AM routine with the Vitamin C Energy Serum followed by the Superfood Air-Whip Moisture Cream. The PM routine consists of using the Dream Eye Cream and then mixing a few drops of the Dream Oil into the Superfood Moisture Cream before applying.

Twice a week in the AM, you can start your routine with the popular Yerba Mate Resurfacing Energy Facial.

Huron SPF Face Kit

Keep in mind that you’ll want to include a product with SPF into your daily AM routine, even if it’s not included in one of these skincare kits. The Huron SPF Face Kit has you covered, though, and is perfect for a man who spends a lot of time outdoors.

It includes two of the brand’s creamy, gentle Face Washes that use bamboo powder to clean pores and smooth the skin.

The highlight of this kit is that it features two moisturizers. One is a fresh, gel-cream Face Moisturizer that soothes the skin and locks in moisture. The other is a Broad-Spectrum SPF 30 Face Moisturizer that protects the skin from the damaging effects of both UVA and UVB rays. You could use the regular one at night and the SPF one for daytime.

The set is complete with a cooling serum Eye Stick. It’s perfect for soothing the skin if you do happen to get a little too much sun.

Kiehl’s: Age Defenders for Him Gift Set

This is the best simple skincare set for a man who wants to target signs of aging. This kit includes the brand’s Ultra Facial Cleanser, which is gentle and suitable for all skin types.

The next two products are the stars of the kit: the Age Defender Cream Moisturizer and Age Defender Eye Repair cream.

Anyone concerned with anti-aging most likely notices fine lines and dryness around the eyes. That’s because the skin around the eyes is delicate and prone to signs of aging.

A good eye cream is key to hydrating and smoothing the area. The Age Defender Moisturizer is also a great tool to combat signs of aging all over the face.

Key ingredients from these products include squalane, linseed extract, and capryloyl salicylic acid.

Oars + Alps

Here are two great kits from the brand if you want to specifically target dry or oily skin.

Check out our Oars + Alps review, if you think you might be interested in this brand.

Dry Skin Trio

This kit includes a Gentle Foaming Face Wash that pulls moisture into the skin. It also features a double-duty Face Moisturizer + Eye Cream and a Wake Up Stick under-eye serum.

The ingredients in these products include aloe, shea butter, and vitamin E to heal and hydrate dry skin.

Oily Skin Trio

The Oily Skin Trio features a Solid Charcoal Face Wash, a dual-use Face Moisturizer + Eye Cream, and an Oil Attacker Face Mask.

The Oil Attacker is a clay mask that absorbs excess oil and clears the pores.

FAQ

Here are answers to frequently asked questions about men’s skincare kits:

What Is the Best Skincare Kit for Men?

The best skincare kit is the Horace Complete Face Gift Set. As the name suggests, it includes a complete routine and is suitable for all skin types.

What Skincare Products Do Men Use the Most?

Men use cleansers, moisturizers, and beard care products the most.

Do Men Need Special Skincare?

Nope! Many incredible skincare products come from ranges specifically for men, but it’s not necessary! The ingredients and formulas of products matter most.

