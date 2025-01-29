5 Best Microcurrent Devices For Easy Face Lift - Skin Perception (2025)

Microcurrent devices are relatively new to the beauty market, but there are a few great and reliable options available. When selecting a microcurrent facelift machine, consider factors like skin concerns, ease of use, price and value, features, reviews and ratings. And remember that it is always safer to purchase from an authorized retailer to ensure a high-quality authentic product.

√ Settings/Modes. Some devices can have as few as 2 settings while others can go up to 10 modes. In addition, different modes/settings have an adjusted intensity of electrical current and different wavelengths for customizable treatments.

√ Attachments. Some devices are designed for multi-purpose use, and come with different attachments.

√ Brand & Warranty. Brand reputability is very important when it comes to facial tools. An established manufacturer with a strong reputation means that consumers are satisfied with the quality and durability of the products, warranty, and customer service.

√ Power. Some devices are cordless (powered by batteries), while others have to be connected to a power outlet or USB.

√ Portability. Most at-home microcurrent devices are handheld and compact.

√ Cost. You can find knock-offs online for as low as $30. But a good quality microcurrent facial device from a reputable brand costs between $200-$500. Not too bad since one in-office microcurrent facial will set you back $250-$450. In other words, invest in the device that gives you a hundred treatments and lasts for several years.

That being said, our review of the best microcurrent devices will help you find the best facial toning device for you.