5 Best Microcurrent Devices For Easy Face Lift - Skin Perception (2025)

- July 8, 2024
Disclosure: Some, but not all, of the links found on Skinperception.com are affiliate referral links, so we may earn a small commission if items are purchased through the link at no additional cost to you. However, opinions expressed on this website and product recommendations are 100% brand neutral and honest.
Microcurrent therapy, aka microcurrent facial, is an effective treatment for face contouring, muscle toning, lifting, and overall facial training. Let's dive in and discover the most effective and most reputable microcurrent machines for home use.
Table of Contents:
Microcurrent devices have revolutionized at-home skincare routines, offering non-invasive solutions to lift, tone, and rejuvenate the skin. These devices utilize low-level electrical currents to stimulate facial muscles, enhance collagen production, and improve overall skin appearance. The most reputable and the best microcurrent devices on the market range from $199-$500, and differ greatly in their ergonomic design, technology and functionality.
Overall, these devices will benefit those who want to improve facial contour, muscle tone, skin tone, skin elasticity, tighten loose skin, and achieve overall lifting effect and skin rejuvenation.In this guide, we’ll explore the top microcurrent devices available in 2024, their benefits, and how to choose the right one for your needs.
At a glance:
- Best value: NuFace Mini
- Best portable: Clareblend Mini
- Overall best multifunctional: NuFace Trinity
- Best splurge device: ZIIP Beauty
- Best professional grade: Myolift Mini
What is Microcurrent Therapy?
Microcurrent therapy is a popular skincare treatment that uses electrical currents to mimic the body’s natural bioelectricity. This technique promotes cellular activity and increases ATP (adenosine triphosphate) production, which is essential for collagen and elastin synthesis. The result? A firmer, more youthful complexion.
Benefits of Microcurrent Devices
Using microcurrent facial toning device will benefit the most those with sagging facial muscles, loss of firmness and decreased elasticity of facial skin. The gentle electric current produced by a microcurrent machine provides cellular rejuvenation, skin lifting, facial toning and contouring.
- Lifts and Tones Facial Muscles: Regular use can improve facial contours and reduce sagging.
- Reduces Fine Lines and Wrinkles: Boosts collagen and elastin production for smoother skin.
- Enhances Skincare Product Absorption: Improves the efficacy of serums and moisturizers.
- Promotes Circulation: Increases blood flow, resulting in a radiant glow.
How To Choose The Best Microcurrent Device?
Microcurrent devices are relatively new to the beauty market, but there are a few great and reliable options available. When selecting a microcurrent facelift machine, consider factors like skin concerns, ease of use, price and value, features, reviews and ratings. And remember that it is always safer to purchase from an authorized retailer to ensure a high-quality authentic product.
√ Settings/Modes. Some devices can have as few as 2 settings while others can go up to 10 modes. In addition, different modes/settings have an adjusted intensity of electrical current and different wavelengths for customizable treatments.
√ Attachments. Some devices are designed for multi-purpose use, and come with different attachments.
√ Brand & Warranty. Brand reputability is very important when it comes to facial tools. An established manufacturer with a strong reputation means that consumers are satisfied with the quality and durability of the products, warranty, and customer service.
√ Power. Some devices are cordless (powered by batteries), while others have to be connected to a power outlet or USB.
√ Portability. Most at-home microcurrent devices are handheld and compact.
√ Cost. You can find knock-offs online for as low as $30. But a good quality microcurrent facial device from a reputable brand costs between $200-$500. Not too bad since one in-office microcurrent facial will set you back $250-$450. In other words, invest in the device that gives you a hundred treatments and lasts for several years.
That being said, our review of the best microcurrent devices will help you find the best facial toning device for you.
Best Microcurrent Devices 2024
NuFace Trinity
$ 325+
FDA-cleared
5 intensity modes
2 attachments (for extra cost)
Gel Primer $14-$39 (2 fl.oz)
Free app (Apple only)
1 year warranty
Best multi-functional
NuFace Mini
$ 199
FDA-cleared
3 intensity modes
Without attachments
Gel Primer $14-$39 (2 fl.oz)
Free app (Apple only)
1 year warranty
Best portable
ZIIP
$ 480-495
FDA-cleared
9 treatment modes
Build-in intensity sensor
Gel $50-$129 (2 fl.oz)
Free app (Apple, Android)
2 year warranty
Best multi treatments
Clareblend Mini
$ 329
FDA-cleared
1 multi frequency
Build-in frequency mixer
Gel not offered for retail
No app
6 month warranty
Best user friendly
Myolift Mini
$ 269
FDA-cleared
2 modes with multi settings
Without attachments
Conductive gel $82 (16 fl.oz)
No app (but free webinar)
1 year warranty
Best for advanced users only
NuFace company is a pioneer and one of the most popular brands when it comes to at-home microcurrents. In addition, many skin care professionals are using NuFace devices as they deliver clinically proven visible results. All NuFace devices are FDA-cleared and come with one complementary conductive gel.
Currently, NuFace offers four types of microcurrent devices: NuFace Trinity, NuFace Mini, NuFace Fix, and NuBody.
NuFace Trinity is the most advanced one, as it is designed with interchangeable attachments like Facial Trainer (included with the purchase of NuFace Trinity), Trinity ELE, and Wrinkle Reducer (LED attachment). These extra attachments can be purchased separately, as a bundle, or as a part of different NuFace Trinity Kits (on Amazon).
NuFace Mini is just as powerful as the Trinity model, but is smaller in size. It is portable and not compatible with Trinity ELE and Wrinkle Reducer attachments.
NuFace Fix is a miniature line-smoothing facial device that uses gentle microcurrent energy to target fine lines around eyes and lips. Moreover, it comes with Fix Serum, which instantly makes facial skin firm and smooth due to its potent ionic formula.
NuBody is significantly larger and designed for toning and firming upper arms, buttocks, thighs, and abs, as well as overall body contouring.
√ Where to buy? An authentic NuFace microcurrent machine can be purchased in authorized locations like NuFace.com, Amazon, Nordstrom, Sephora, and Dermstore.
Mini Vs Trinity
If you are looking for a good quality, portable microcurrent device without all the bells and whistles and on a budget, then NuFace Mini is an excellent option. It is lightweight, portable, and delivers amazing results in lifting, facial toning, and firming. The 3 levels of intensity settings allow you to control the strength of your microcurrent therapy treatment. And the built-in 5-second timer is very helpful in alerting when it’s time to do another gliding motion.
NuFace Mini Pros:
More affordable, compact, 3 intensity levels, as powerful as Trinity.
NuFace Mini Cons:
Not compatible with attachments, zapping is possible, some users experienced temporary metallic taste in the mouth (on higher intensity levels).
NuFACE Trinity Advanced Facial Toning Device
The NuFACE Trinity is a favorite among skincare enthusiasts for its versatility and effectiveness, as the interchangeable attachments turn this device into a multi-functional one. The device offers 5 levels of intensity for a more customizable treatment (Mini offers 3 modes) . If you take into consideration the price of attachments, NuFace Trinity is not cheap. However, it delivers the promised results, and you won’t need to buy a separate LED light therapy device. The device’s microcurrent technology works wonders in lifting and firming the skin, making it an essential tool for anti-aging routines. In addition, all NuFace devices have 1 year warranty.
Gel. For your convenience, all NuFace devices come with one complementary tube of conductive gel – NuFace Hydrating Gel Primer. You can read more about microcurrent conductive gels and substitutes here.
Want to learn more? Read our in-depth review of NuFace Mini vs Trinity.
Related: ReFa Massager vs NuFace devices.
Trinity Pros:
Multi-functional, compatible with attachments, 5 intensity levels, charging cradle, shorter charging time, longer shut down time.
Trinity Cons:
Occasional zapping is possible, some users experienced temporary metallic taste in the mouth (on higher intensity levels).
ZIIP Beauty is one of the most innovative beauty companies nowadays. It is unique since the company came up with the first-ever app-connected beauty device. The app is free and compatible with both Apple and Android smartphone platforms. Also, the sleek design of this microcurrent facial device differs greatly from other microcurrents. In addition to utilizing different kinds of nanocurrents and microcurrents for more customizable at-home treatment, ZIIP devices have built-in sensors that automatically adjust the intensity of treatments based on the condition of your skin and skin type.
ZIIP Microcurrent Features
Currently, ZIIP Beauty offers two kinds of FDA-cleared microcurrent kits – ZIIP OX and ZIIP GX. Both devices look the same except for band color – OX is silver and GX is golden. They also have identical technical specifications. But the OX kit has the Lymph and Lift treatment set as a default setting and comes with Crystal gel. While GX is pre-loaded with the Energize setting and comes with a pricier Golden gel.
Once you connect your microcurrent facial device to the free ZIIP app, you can access and choose between 9 different guided beauty treatments:
- Primer (starter treatment, increases blood circulation)
- Energize (lifts and brightens)
- Lymph & Lift (for lymphatic drainage, lifting, and facial contouring)
- Sensitive Energize (calming and toning treatment)
- Instant Gratification (gives immediate lift, tone, and contours)
- Pigment (addresses dark spots and hyperpigmentation)
- Total Clearing (for acne, kills bacteria)
- Quick Fix (2-minute express treatment)
- Vitaleyes (for the eye area, dark circles)
In other words, these various treatments use different intensities of electrical currents (nano and micro) and various waveforms to target different concerns. In addition, you can combine several treatments to maximize the results, and access step-by-step tutorials through the app user guide or ZIIP Beauty website.
ZIIP Pros: multifunctional, 9 guided advanced treatments, uses nano- and microcurrents built-in intensity adjustment sensor.
ZIIP Cons: expensive, have to use ZIIP free app to switch treatments.
ZIIP Conductive Gel
Each ZIIP facelift device comes with one complimentary bottle of conductive gel, which should last for about 2 months. ZIIP Beauty offers 3 different conductive gels that double as an intensive treatment mask (hence the high price).
√ Where to buy?
An authentic ZIIP microcurrent can be purchased on Ziipbeauty.com, Amazon.com, Nordstrom, Neiman Marcus.
In conclusion, ZIIP Beauty’s innovative nano current technology sets it apart. The app-controlled treatments allow for a personalized skincare experience, and the conductive gel enhances the device’s effectiveness.
In addition, ZIIP conductive gels are formulated with potent organic ingredients and designed to maximize the results of ZIIP daily treatments. However, if you don’t want to splurge on ZIIP conductive gel, you can use any other brand of conductive gel. Bonus feature – ZIIP microcurrent facial machines are very user-friendly.
This professional quality microcurrent device is designed for home use and can be purchased only from licensed estheticians. It is a top quality facial toning device as it is manufactured by Clareblend Inc., a company that produces various advanced equipment for salon care.
What sets Clareblend Mini apart is its variable frequency. Instead of producing the same level of electric current, which can cause muscle fatigue or acclimation in the long run, Clareblend produces multiple random frequency microcurrents that support continuous lifting results. Since this face lifting machine is programmed to produce low-energy microcurrent at variable frequencies, there is no need to have different treatment settings or modes. Therefore, the default setting does it all, and that’s the beauty of it!
The compact design of this lightweight handheld device is simple yet efficient. The nodes are smaller in comparison to NuFace and ZIIP Beauty devices, which makes it easier to treat hard-to-reach areas like eyes, lips, and eyebrows. In addition, the design and size of Clareblend Mini are perfectly suitable for treating the face, neck, and other smaller areas.
Other features
Another advantage of the Clareblend Mini is that it runs on very low voltage. So you will never experience zapping or stinging sensation, which makes it safe even for the sensitive skin. Even though Clareblend Mini might not look as sleek as its competitors, but what it lacks in looks it compensates in its efficiency. This professional grade FDA-cleared microcurrent device is user-friendly, simple, safe for home use, powerful and very effective.
Clareblend Mini Pros: simple, compact, user-friendly, one multi frequency setting, no zapping, esthetician favorite.
Clareblend Mini Cons: has to be plugged into a low voltage power source like PC, phone or USB wall plug adapter (sold separately).
7E Wellness is one of the market leaders in professional microcurrent technology. They designed the MyoLift Mini device for professional use as a cheaper, simpler, and more portable alternative to other medical-grade machines. It is suitable for at-home use, but the learning curve is longer due to more advanced settings.MyoLift Mini professional microcurrent machine has two main frequency specific modes (waveforms):
- Educate (for shortening/ tightening the muscle). This mode is used on the areas that need lift like eyebrows, cheekbones, jowls, etc.
- Erase (for lengthening/ relaxing the muscle). This mode helps erase fine lines and wrinkles and should be used on the areas like crow’s feet, between eyebrows, etc.
Each mode (Educate and Erase) has 2 different intensity levels. While Level 1 targets the surface facial muscles, Level 2 targets deeper facial muscles. Overall, Level 1 is recommended for the first 15-20 days of use after which you can try using Level 2. Microcurrent intensity of Myolift Mini ranges from 175-400 microamps and can be manually programmed within each mode.
The machine has a base with LED display and control buttons, and two attached applicators (wands). Since MyoLift Mini is more advanced than other microcurrent devices on the market, 7E Wellness offers complimentary online webinars once a week. In general, the webinar is a great way to educate yourself about the microcurrent technology and learn how to properly use this device.
Conductive Gels
7E Wellness offers 3 types of dual-action conductive gels that are formulated for specific skin types: stressed/dry skin, mature skin, and oily skin. These gels come in extra large bottles and last for over a year if used 3 times a week.
√ Where to buy? Myolift professional microcurrent device for home can be purchased at 7ewellness.com or amazon.com
In conclusion, MyoLift Mini is a premium quality microcurrent facial machine with multiple advanced settings. Take advantage of their complimentary webinar as it explains frequency modes, and intensity, and gives instructions on proper gliding techniques. In short, this machine is recommended for more advanced skincare enthusiasts.
MyoLift Mini Pros: professional grade, advanced settings, free webinar included.
MyoLift Mini Cons: longer learning curve, not for beginners.
Related: Best at-home anti aging tools.
Tips for Using Microcurrent Devices
It is recommended to do microcurrent treatment at least 3 times per week for 5-20 minutes per session. Also, you should stay well hydrated and drink plenty of water before and after the microcurrent facial.
1. Cleanse Your Skin. Start by removing all makeup and wash your skin with a mild oil-free cleanser.
2. Apply Conductive Gel. Using conductive gel is a must! It allows the microcurrent to be transmitted into the skin and protect the skin from occasional zapping. In fact, most microcurrent facial machines come with a complimentary conductive gel, and we highly recommend using it! Instead of applying gel to the entire face, apply it section by section on the part of the face you are treating. The goal is to keep gel wet on your skin and prevent it from drying.
3. Gliding Technique. While applying light pressure, slowly make gliding-like upward motions. Adhere to the manufacturer’s guidelines for best results.
4. Be Consistent: Regular use is key to achieving and maintaining results.
The numerous anti aging benefits of microcurrent therapy and no downtime for recovery make it a very popular treatment among skin care experts. Overall, the best microcurrent devices are powerful anti aging tools that help with muscle and skin tone, skin tightening, collagen development, as well as skin lifting and facial contouring.
Sources:
Cho S, Kim S.G, Kim Y, Park S, Lee C, Kim H. “Clinical test for evaluation of effectiveness of the micro-current stimulation in facial skin care.” Journal of Biomedical Engineering Research, Oct. 2016, Vol. 37
Houghton P.E. “Clinical trials involving biphasic pulsed current, microcurrent, and/or low-intensity direct current.“Advances in Wound Care (New Rochelle), Feb. 2014, Vol. 3, Issue 2
Jain S, Arora M. “Effect of microcurrent facial muscle toning on fine wrinkles and firmness of face.” IAMR Journal of Physiotherapy, Mar. 2012, Vol. 1, No. 1
Kern D, Riggs M, Knaggs H. “A novel microcurrent device to improve skin structure and appearance.” Journal of Investigative Dermatology, Sep. 2019, Vol. 139
Rosser, L. “Offering microcurrent therapy.” Aesthetics, Aug. 2019
Saniee F, Kh K.K, Yazdanpanah P. “The effect of microcurrent on facial wrinkles.” Pars of Jahrom University of Medical Sciences, Sep. 2012, Vol. 10
Most Popular
A Comprehensive Guide to NuDerma Clinical Skin Therapy Wand
August 18, 2024
What Is High Frequency Facial Treatment: Cutting-Edge Tools
August 11, 2024
Achieve Youthful and Radiant Skin with Vitamin A Retinol Cream
August 7, 2024
Powerful Benefits of Soap with Zinc Pyrithione: A Game-Changer
August 4, 2024
Get The Latest Updates
Subscribe To Our Weekly Newsletter
No spam, notifications only about new products, updates.
Categories
On Skincare
Related Posts
Best Japanese Mineral Sunscreen For You
Japanese mineral sunscreens offer a range of benefits that can help to keep your skin healthy and protected from the damaging effects of the sun. They often contain skin-nourishing ingredients and are gentle on the skin.
Read More »
Ice Roller Vs Jade Roller: Which One Is Better?
Choosing between facial rollers might be difficult, so we decided to clarify what is the difference between ice roller vs jade roller, and how to choose an ideal roller for your skin concerns.
Read More »
Organic Face Toner For Every Skin Type (Best Of 2021)
If you are concern about skin irritants, toxins and other harmful ingredients, organic is the way to go. Our selection of the top 12 organic face toners includes only organic, clean and potent formulas for every skin type.
Read More »