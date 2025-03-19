5 Best Skin Care Brands for Men (Every Skin Type) (2025)

All across the world, people are realizing that men have skin. That’s right, that giant organ called your epidermis isn’t reserved for the women alone, and you know what that means?

Men need to take care of their skin, too.

That means it’s time to break out the salves, creams, masks, serums, and other mystery liquids and feel manly doing it.

Unfortunately, with so many men’s skincare brands promising a porcelain visage and an internal glow like you just walked out of Chernobyl, it’s hard to know which brand is best for you.

In this article I’ll cover my top skincare brands across an assortment of categories so you can choose the best skin care for your epidermal environment.

What’s the Best Skin Care Routine?

Time for Better Skin

FAQs

My Recommendations

Best Overall: Geologie

Coming in at our top spot for best overall men’s skin care brand is Geologie.

The team at Geologie has partnered with Dr. Steve Xu to create a science-backed skin care that works for whatever your skin care needs are. They’ve accomplished this through the use of a skin care quiz that you take before purchasing any of their products.

Based on the results of your quiz, they recommend a skin care regimen that’s sure to spark skin envy in friends and strangers alike.

Apart from a gentle, calming cleanser, Geologie provides two moisturizing products that are designed to be used in the morning and evening, respectively.

The morning moisturizer is formulated with sunscreen to protect your skin from damaging UV rays. Its evening counterpart is a retinol-based cream that’s quite effective at removing fine lines and wrinkles.

Geologie takes a simple and effective approach to skin care by focusing on five key ingredients that are proven to take your skin through a personal renaissance when formulated and used correctly.

These five ingredients are hyaluronic acid, retinol, niacinamide, salicylic acid, and kojic acid: the holy quinfecta of skin care.

Also of note is their eye cream, which features kojic acid. Known in the industry as a “skin lightener”, Geologie’s Nourishing Eye Cream can do some Harry Houdini-level disappearing acts on your under eye baggage.

What I Like Geologie’s skincare regimens are simple, easy to use, and effective.

Their skincare regimens include a ton of product—no need to be stingy.

The Nourishing Eye Cream gets rid of pesky dark eye circles.

The Geologie team continues to develop new products, including a newly launched skin-friendly SPF30 sunscreen and a powerful hydro-gel moisturizer. What I Don’t Like Their moisturizers are cream-based and can feel a bit heavy at times, but that’s likely subjective to my skin. What Other Reviewers Say Geologie has thousands of positive reviews from other guys who are finally treating their skin right. It’s hard to find any negative sentiments, but the few that exist also mentioned the heavy cream moisturizers. Overall, Geologie is the top pick for best men’s skin care brand for good reason. The Verdict Geologie packs the essentials for a comprehensive skin care routine in a concise offering. If you want to start polishing up that mug of yours but don’t want to think too hard about how to do it, Geologie is the brand for you.

Best for Men with Sensitive Skin: Tiege Hanley

If you suffer from sensitive skin or occasional acne and want a skincare brand that treats these ailments, Tiege Hanley is a great choice.

Tiege Hanley aims to make skincare uncomplicated for men, and does so through the offering of predefined skin care regimens.

Unlike other skincare brands, Tiege doesn’t give you the option to purchase its individual products. Instead, they offer several skin care systems of increasing involvement so that you don’t have to pick individual products and potentially get confused.

Tiege specializes in making products that are good for sensitive, irritable skin. Their face wash and moisturizers are formulated with cucumber extract and eucalyptus to create a calming, soothing effect that’s sure to quell any temper tantrums your pores might throw.



One of Tiege’s skin care systems is geared directly at fighting acne and includes a daily moisturizing acne cream titled, “ACNE.” This cream is formulated with salicylic acid, which is a well-known acne combatant.

What I Like The daily wash is gentle, effective, and smells great.

None of their moisturizers are oily or heavy.

The small product sizes make these ideal for traveling with.

Their acne treatment system is simple and effective. What I Don’t Like Only being able to buy the whole skincare system and not individual products can feel restrictive.

The monthly subscription can be too pricey for some. What Other Reviewers Say Thousands of guys have positive things to say about Tiege, especially regarding the acne treatment system. A smaller subset of reviewers noted that the wash and moisturizers helped to calm their sensitive skin. Among the negative reviews, the most common complaint was regarding the subscription price, which can be daunting for first-time skin care users. The Verdict If you’re looking to start a skin care routine but are worried about how it might affect your sensitive skin or acne, Tiege Hanley is a safe bet. Gentle products and dedicated acne treatments will keep your skin healthy without irritation.

Best for Black Men: Buttah Skin

Buttah Skin is a skin care brand specifically for African American men. The skin care needs of black men are often unique due to their hair texture and melanin-rich complexions, and Buttah Skin has formulated products to address this.

Their daily face wash is specifically made to cleanse gently, so as to not strip excess oils from skin that is often prone to dryness.

Buttah Skin also has a dedicated Vitamin C serum that helps to remove dead skin cells and reduce the appearance of dark spots and razor bumps. This is a crucial inclusion for hydrating your pores deeply.

The last part of an effective skin care routine for African American men is a shea butter cream to lock in moisture and smooth over any remaining razor bumps. Buttah Skin’s Facial Shea Butter is made from a single ingredient and sourced directly from Ghana.

What I Like Buttah Skin thoughtfully designs skin care products for black men, by black men.

The Vitamin C serum is a game-changer for any man looking to nourish their skin.

The Facial Shea Butter is natural, pure, and effective.

Buttah Skin’s full skin care routine is only three steps, which is one of the simplest I’ve seen. What I Don’t Like The full skin care set is a bit expensive, coming in at $60. What Other Reviewers Say Buttah Skin has thousands of positive reviews from African American men who now have healthier skin. Many reviewers liked only having three products to deal with for an effective and comprehensive skin care routine. Of the negative reviewers, quite a few noted that these products caused them to break out. If you have sensitive skin, Buttah Skin may not be the best choice for you. The Verdict If you have melanated skin and want a simple skin care routine, the Buttah Skin Transforming Kit is a good place to start. High-quality ingredients are used in a three-step routine that packs a serious punch for moisturizing and smoothing dry skin.

Best Natural Skin Care for Men: Caldera + Lab

If you’re looking for a skin care routine but aren’t interested in putting any mystery chemicals on your face, you need a natural skin care brand.

My favorite natural skin care provider is Caldera + Lab, which is based out of Jackson, Wyoming. This botanical-based brand combines pharmaceutical-grade research with natural, wild harvesting for potent skin care products.

The Good, Caldera + Lab’s flagship moisturizing serum, is formulated with 27 active ingredients that have been infused together for four weeks. Notable ingredients include apricot kernel oil, fireweed, spilanthes, prickly pear oil, and yarrow.

Spilanthes are referred to as a “natural botox” and give a fuller, smoother look to your skin without looking like you just got out of a wind tunnel.

Caldera + Lab’s other products stick to the same standard of wild harvested, natural ingredients that are potent as heck.

Most recently, Caldera + Lab released a detoxifying facial mask made from five different types of clay. This mask uses ingredients like sea silt, Moroccan Lava Clay, and volcanic ash to deep clean your pores and rejuvenate your skin.

What I Like Caldera + Lab’s products are clinically-proven to work, and they’re the first skin care brand to do so.

The company is a certified B-Corp, which means it prioritizes environmental health in its manufacturing.

The skin care products are natural and 100% non-toxic.

Caldera + Lab’s packaging is recyclable and plastic-free. What I Don’t Like Their face serum, The Good, can feel oily unless you use exactly the right amount.

They don’t currently offer a sunscreen product. What Other Reviewers Say Caldera + Lab has hundreds of five star reviews from guys who are seeing the benefits of natural, botanical-based skin care. Many reported a youthful glow and evenness of skin tone after using the products. Among the negative reviews, a common sentiment was an oily feeling after using The Good. The Verdict If you want to start a skin care routine with the best possible natural ingredients and products that are clinically-proven to work, Caldera + Lab is for you. Their dedication to providing 100% toxin-free skin care and products that are kind to the environment is truly impressive.

Best on a Budget: Bravo Sierra

If you want to start a skin care routine but don’t want to break the bank, checkout Bravo Sierra.

Offering a wide selection of cleansers, moisturizers, and face scrubs, the average price per product is about $7. Most products come in larger containers and should last you a while.

Bravo Sierra features several products that take care of many jobs at once, and can ensure that you get the right cleanser, moisturizer, and facial scrub for your skin’s needs.

What I Like Inexpensive product prices and large volumes of product make this a very inexpensive skin care brand.

Bravo Sierra offers product lines for a variety of different skin care needs, like oily and sensitive skin.

Additional products like serums and toners are provided to customize your routine. What I Don’t Like Bravo Sierra’s product line all have a similar scent, so if you don’t like it, you’re out of luck. What Other Reviewers Say Bravo Sierra has thousands of positive reviews from dudes who have been kind to their skin and their wallet. Many reported that their skin was rejuvenated and moisturized, giving a younger, fuller look. The few negative reviews that I found dealt with personal preferences, whether that be how the products smell or the amount of grit in the exfoliant. The Verdict Bravo Sierra provides a simple and effective skin care solution for guys who want to just get their feet wet. The skin care routine can be customized to your liking with products that are inexpensive. If you’re looking for an unpretentious entry to skin care, Bravo Sierra is a great place to start.

What’s the Best Skin Care Routine?

Any effective skin care routine starts with the foundation of a face wash and moisturizer. If all you can commit to is daily washing and moisturizing your face, you’ll still see benefits in your skin’s health for years to come.

If, however, you want to be 50 and not look a day over 30, I recommend the following:

Cleanse : Also known as face wash, use a cleanser that is gentle and doesn’t strip away excess skin oil. It’s recommended that you wash once in the morning after you wake up, and once in the evening before bed.

: Also known as face wash, use a cleanser that is gentle and doesn’t strip away excess skin oil. It’s recommended that you wash once in the morning after you wake up, and once in the evening before bed. Tone : A toner helps set the correct pH balance for your skin, which primes it to make your moisturizers more effective.

: A toner helps set the correct pH balance for your skin, which primes it to make your moisturizers more effective. Moisturize : I like moisturizers that are light and absorbent. It’s a good practice to have two different moisturizers: one for the morning that has an SPF inclusion, and one for the evening that preferably has retinol.

: I like moisturizers that are light and absorbent. It’s a good practice to have two different moisturizers: one for the morning that has an SPF inclusion, and one for the evening that preferably has retinol. Eye Cream : One area of your face that is sure to make you look old or tired are your under-eyes. These dark eye circles can be fought and treated with an effective eye cream, applied in the morning and evening after toning.

: One area of your face that is sure to make you look old or tired are your under-eyes. These dark eye circles can be fought and treated with an effective eye cream, applied in the morning and evening after toning. Vitamin C Serum: While not necessary, a Vitamin C Serum can be used after washing and in place of your toner in the morning to rejuvenate your skin and lock in that inner glow.

Time for Better Skin

That’s it! Between these five skin care brands you’ll definitely find a routine that works for you and helps you age like a fine wine.

If you know a friend who could benefit from some skin TLC but don’t want to say it to their face, send them this article! They’ll thank you later.

FAQs