5 Conditions Collagen Supplements Can Help With (2025)

Collagen is a protein in the body that provides structural support to skin, bones, muscles, tendons, and ligaments. Its strength makes it ideal for maintaining the health and stability of these tissues.

Collagen supplements are available in different forms and are popular for improving conditions that affect the joints, bones, muscles, and gastrointestinal (GI) tract.

While many people use collagen supplements in their wellness routines, research on how well they work for the following conditions is ongoing.

Osteoarthritis is a joint condition in which the protective cartilage between bones wears down over time. As this cartilage breaks down, it can cause joint inflammation, pain, and stiffness in the hands, knees, hips, neck, and lower back.

Collagen supplements—especially containing type II collagen—may help relieve osteoarthritis symptoms. Type II collagen forms an integral part of joint cartilage and is thought to support joint health by reducing inflammation and slowing cartilage breakdown.

Studies show that these benefits are most noticeable in people with knee osteoarthritis. While the evidence is encouraging, results can vary, and more research is needed to confirm these effects.

2. Osteoporosis

Osteoporosis is a disease in which bones become weak and brittle, making them more likely to break. It occurs when bone mineral density (the amount of minerals in bone) and bone mass decrease. While osteoporosis can occur at any age, the risk of developing it usually increases as people age and hormones change during menopause.

In one study, postmenopausal people with aging-related bone loss who took 5 grams of collagen daily for 12 months experienced improved bone mineral density. The supplement also helped to increase bone formation and reduce bone breakdown.

A follow-up study on the long-term effects of collagen found that postmenopausal people taking 5 grams of the supplement for four years saw a steady increase in bone mineral density.Still, more research is needed to verify these findings.

Sarcopenia is the gradual loss of muscle mass, strength, and performance that can happen with age. It typically affects older adults, sedentary populations, and people with health conditions that weaken muscles or limit physical activity.

Collagen is important for maintaining muscle health by providing structure and support to muscle fibers. It is full of amino acids like glycine, proline, and hydroxyproline—the same amino acids in the connective tissue of your muscles.

A study on collagen supplements in older men with sarcopenia showed that combining 15 grams of collagen with resistance exercise improved muscle strength and body composition.

However, research suggests that collagen supplements are less effective than whey and pea protein in building new muscle. Researchers believe this is because collagen has less leucine (an amino acid) and lower overall protein quality.

4. Atherosclerosis

Atherosclerosis is a condition where cholesterol and fatty substances build up in the walls of arteries. This buildup can narrow or block blood flow, increasing the risk of heart attack or stroke.

Eating a balanced diet and regular exercise are the main ways to prevent atherosclerosis, but collagen supplements may also help support artery health.

One study found that supplementing with collagen improved blood lipid levels, lowering the ratio of low-density lipoprotein (LDL, or "bad") cholesterol to high-density lipoprotein (HDL, or "good") cholesterol.

A review of 12 studies also showed that collagen supplements significantly decreased LDL cholesterol levels. The review also noted that collagen supplementation lowered blood pressure and fat mass.

More long-term studies are needed to examine the impact of collagen supplements on heart health.

Ulcerative colitis is an inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) where overactive immune responses cause inflammation and ulcers in the colon (large intestine). Symptoms include abdominal pain, diarrhea, and blood in the stool. Collagen supplements may help alleviate some symptoms of ulcerative colitis.

Animal studies have shown that type I collagen can help reduce inflammation and blood in the stool. These supplements also help to reduce intestinal lining damage and promote faster healing.

Similarly, lab studies have found that collagen has anti-inflammatory and antioxidant effects that protect the intestinal barrier. However, human studies are needed to validate these effects.

Other animal studies suggest that collagen from marine (fish) sources could worsen ulcerative colitis by increasing intestinal inflammation and disrupting the balance of bacteria in the gut. People with intestinal inflammation are advised to avoid supplements that contain marine collagen.

How To Take Collagen Supplements

Collagen supplements are usually made from the bones, cartilage, and skin of animals, including cows, pigs, chickens, and fish. They are available in capsules, powders, liquids, and gummies.

When choosing the ideal collagen supplement for a specific condition, it is important to consider the type. About 28 types of collagen have been identified, with types I through V being the most common. Most supplements contain type I collagen, which makes up over 90% of the collagen in the human body.

Type I: Best for bones and gut health

Best for bones and gut health Type II: Best for joints

Best for joints Type III: Best for muscle and blood vessels

Most studies recommend using hydrolyzed collagen peptide supplements, which are easier for the body to absorb. The dosage is typically 2.5-15 grams daily, depending on your desired health benefits. You should always talk to your healthcare provider to determine the right dosage for your needs.

Collagen supplements are generally safe and well-tolerated at the recommended dosage. However, there have been reports of people experiencing mild side effects, such as nausea, bloating, indigestion, and gas.

People with fish allergies may experience allergic reactions to marine collagen, so carefully reading the supplement label is crucial to avoid consuming potential allergens.

The United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) does not regulate dietary supplements. As a result, the actual ingredients or dosages may differ from what is listed on the label. To ensure safety, choose supplements that have undergone third-party testing.

A Quick Review

Collagen is essential for providing structural support to the skin, bones, muscles, tendons, and ligaments. Supplements containing collagen offer potential benefits for different health concerns.

Collagen supplementation may help improve conditions like osteoarthritis and osteoporosis. However, more research is needed to understand the long-term effects of collagen supplements on various conditions.