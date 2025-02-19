5 ELLE Beauty Editors On Their Go-To Red Lipsticks Ahead of Valentine’s Day (2025)

Conversation hearts on Valentine’s Day always say the same things—“Be Mine” or “Call Me” or “Ur Cute.” But we’re campaigning for a new phrase to be added this year— “Red Lips 4ever.” On the most romantic day of the year, there’s no better beauty product to reach for than red lipstick. Red lipstick has a long history of symbolizing sex, power, and womanhood, and it adds the perfect amount of je ne sais quoi to any Valentine’s Day look.

This year, ELLE beauty editors are sporting red lipstick for all of their Valentine’s plans. In case you thought that red lipstick was only the bright, matte scarlet shades worn by Taylor Swift and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, we’re proving that it can be worn many different ways, from a sheer wash of gloss to a bold, fire engine finish. Keep reading for the red lipsticks that ELLE beauty editors are gravitating toward this Valentine’s Day.

“I’m no stranger to a bright, eye-catching red lip—in fact, for a long time, I wore vibrant red lipstick nearly every day. I think it’s the easiest way to look put together without really trying, and I stand by that. Even though I’m a sucker for a true red lip, lately, I’ve been gravitating more toward sheerer, less defined reds—think a watercolor painting rather than an acrylic one. To achieve this effect, I’ve been reaching for the new Glossier Black Cherry collection nearly every day. I start by lining and filling my lips with the lip pencil and blotting it out with my fingertips to give it a French-girl, unbothered quality. Then, I top it off with the Black Cherry Balm Dot Com, which adds a little bit of shiny dimension without going into full-blown gloss territory. It has been a fun departure from my typical bright reds, and I can promise it’s just as eye-catching—I can’t remember the last time so many people asked me what my lip combo is.”—Katie Berohn, beauty editor

“There are things I may never know about Taylor Swift: Among them, what superfoods does she feed her cats? How did she always emerge picture-ready from the gym from circa 2015 to 2016? Does she ever get facials? But I do know that she and I like the same red lipstick. We both favor a liquid one from Pat McGrath Labs called LiquiLust, in the shade Elson 4. Swift has worn it on her Bejeweled video. I’ve worn it to eat bread rolls, attend work events, and while hiking. Although I haven’t asked her, I assume that we both love how it’s virtually budge-proof, has a rich color that doesn’t look flat, and doesn’t feather over time. It’s great for whatever era you are in.”—Kathleen Hou, beauty director

“As a nude lip gloss-obsessed girl, a red lipstick is the last thing I’d reach for. No, seriously—I’ve only ever owned one red lip (MAC Ruby Woo), which I’ve had for over 10 years, and I can barely bring myself to look at any other red lipsticks. However, Maed Beauty caught my attention and transformed my aversion into admiration. The Signature Lip Pigment is cushiony-soft (thanks to tucuma butter and jojoba esters), lightweight, and comfortable. Plus, its blue-red hue flatters my complexion just like my one and only Ruby Woo does, which is a win-win in my book. Perhaps the best part of the lipstick is its applicator, a thin, flat brush that expertly outlines the lips to avoid overfilling and eliminates the need for a lip liner. I usually choose to use a brown liner, but after smudging it out, I realized I could easily wear the lipstick on its own. The formula lasted through two meetings and a Kit-Kat bar, proving its lasting power on the lips—and in my collection.”—Nerisha Penrose, beauty commerce editor

“Pantone may have named Mocha Mousse the color of the year, but black cherry is gunning for the role. I’m not immune to the hype, so my go-to red as of late starts with Glossier’s Lip Line in Black Cherry. I over line the tiniest bit on my upper lip. The deeper tone helps to disguise the fact that I’ve gone beyond my lip line and contours my lips, making them appear plumper. Then I add a lipstick on top. Recently, makeup artist Zoë Taylor introduced me to Sisley’s Phyto-Rouge Velvet in Rouge Ardent, which is a slightly warm and muted shade of red. The formula does really look like velvet on the lips, but is so lightweight and non-drying that I barely feel like I have anything on. By layering the two products, I’m able to create a bespoke shade that feels romantic—perfect for the holiday—and which complements my high-contrast features.”—Carol Lee, associate e-commerce beauty writer

“Usually a red lipstick—or any lipstick at all really—isn’t a part of my everyday makeup routine. It’s been a little while since I’ve sported the look. But around this time of year when love is in the air and my favorite rom-coms are playing on an endless loop, a red lip just seems fitting. To get my preferred look, I reach for Maybelline’s Lifter Plump Lip Plumping Gloss in the shade Red Flag. This sheer red shade gives your lips a light flush of red with a high shine finish. Made with chili pepper, it also offers an intense heat to give lips some extra volume. It’s the only red flag you should be experiencing on Valentine’s day.”—Tasha Nicole Smith, beauty assistant