5 Essential K-Dramas Everyone Should Watch At Least Once - SlashFilm (2025)

- Television
- Drama Shows
BySamuel Stone
Netflix
Over the past several years, South Korean scripted television, or K-dramas, have found increasing success with audiences worldwide. Whether it's tautly paced psychological thrillers, romantic period piece dramas, or sweet comedies, there's a K-drama for everyone. And in contrast to American shows, many Korean titles only run for a pre-planned set number of episodes, often contained to a single season, making them especially binge-friendly. This also lends to the appeal of Korean shows, telling a complete and satisfying story with a clearly established conclusion.
And while there are plenty of K-dramas to choose from, there are a handful that rise above the rest as must-watch that any self-respecting fan needs to see. Not only are these shows among the best K-dramas ever made, but they are also largely accessible to newcomers to Korean television. These selections run the gamut of genres while highlighting common elements in Korean shows. With all that said, here are five essential K-dramas that everyone should watch at least once.
Reply 1988
tvN
Screenwriter Lee Woo-jung and director Shin Won-ho created a trilogy of standalone shows examining young people coming of age in key moments in South Korea's recent history. The best of the trio is 2015's "Reply 1988," which focuses on a group of friends and their families living in a neighborhood in the northern part of Seoul. As these friends prepare to graduate from high school and embark on their lives, the city sees tremendous changes on a local and national level. At the center of the story is Sung Deok-sun (Lee Hye-ri), who struggles academically but maintains a cheerful disposition as she finds love among her peers.
Really, any installment of the "Reply" trilogy, including "Reply 1994" and "Reply 1997," is solid. Each of them infuses nostalgia with timeless coming-of-age stories. But "Reply 1988" really takes advantage of its setting, not just exploring the transformation of its main characters but that of an entire neighborhood during one of Korea's most pivotal moments. Grounding the narrative are standout performances from Lee Hye-ri and Park Bo-gum, who play two figures within the friend group as their neighborhood changes. Regarded as one of the best K-dramas ever made, "Reply 1988" tells a universally appealing slice-of-life story with a likable ensemble cast.
Squid Game
No Ju-han/Netflix
With tens of millions of viewers worldwide across three seasons, what is there to say about "Squid Game" that hasn't been said already? The action thriller series took the world by storm upon its debut in 2021, and it follows heavily indebted ne'er-do-well Seong Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae). Invited to join a mysterious high-paying competition, Gi-hun is whisked away to a remote island where contestants must participate in a series of games with life-and-death consequences. Subsequent seasons have a vengeful Gi-hun determined to bring down the games by any means necessary, only to find himself back in the competition.
"Squid Game" incorporates many inspirations and has underlying elements throughout Korean thrillers, including the growing wealth divide, revenge as a driving force, and plenty of graphic violence. The class commentary is a major theme in the series, punctuated by the deadly games to remind viewers of the stakes while paring down the cast. These contests give the show its visceral thrills, with no character safe from the lethal consequences of coming up short. A tremendously entertaining and stylish show, "Squid Game" has always deserved its own hype and sets the bar for K-drama ubiquity worldwide.
My Name
Netflix
Just like America, South Korea has no shortage of crime thrillers, with many K-dramas in the genre featuring a revenge tale as their narrative driving force. Among the best of these is 2021's "My Name," a Netflix original K-drama that centers Joon Ji-woo (Han So-hee), who sets out to avenge her father's murder. Ji-woo is trained by her father's best friend, powerful mob boss Choi Mu-jin (Park Hee-soon), infiltrating the police under an assumed name to learn more about her father's killer. However, as Ji-woo digs into the details while serving as a secret mole for Mu-jin, she finds her loyalties torn and her preconceptions about her dad completely upended.
Featuring impressively choreographed and shot action set pieces in virtually every episode, "My Name" is a thriller that catches the audience's attention and never lets go. Ji-woo's single-minded hunt for vengeance is all part of a larger conflict between rival crime syndicates and the police, adding to the scope while keeping the stakes intimate. And just when Ji-woo — and by extension the viewer — thinks the story is going one way, the shocking plot twistskeep them on their toes. An action-packed crime thriller, "My Name" expertly balances its brutality with the heart-wrenching cost of revenge.
Extraordinary Attorney Woo
ENA
Not all K-dramas are emotionally draining tearjerkers or blood-soaked thrillers and horror shows, but also comedies with a sense of humor that transcends borders. A supremely delightful and inspiring Korean show is 2022's "Extraordinary Attorney Woo," which follows gifted lawyer Woo Young-woo (Park Eun-bin). Diagnosed on the autism spectrum, Young-woo possesses a virtually unmatched knowledge of the law and prodigious photographic memory that she puts to good use. As Young-woo begins her legal career, she finds love, overcomes workplace rivals, and reconnects with her long-lost mother.
"Extraordinary Attorney Woo" is the ultimate feel-good K-drama, sharply written and elevated by Park's lead performance. As Young-woo quickly wins over her colleagues, she also charms the audience, getting them emotionally invested in her journey immediately. The show certainly touches on serious subject matter and has its own heart-rending moments, but it features plenty of humor and triumphant turns to keep it bouncing along. For those looking for something more uplifting and life-affirming, "Extraordinary Attorney Woo" definitely fits the bill.
When Life Gives You Tangerines
Netflix
The K-dramas that first gained international recognition at the dawn of the 21st century were primarily tear-jerking romantic dramas. That genre continues to thrive two decades later, with "When Life Gives You Tangerines" being an absolutely emotional rollercoaster of a show. Set on Korea's scenic Jeju Island, the series follows the courtship and marriage between Oh Ae-sun (IU) and Yang Gwan-sik (Park Bo-gum) from the '50s to the 2000s. Unfolding in a nonlinear narrative, the couple's adult daughter, Yang Geum-myeong, also played by IU, reacts to her parents' love story as she learns about it with the audience.
Like "Reply 1988," which also stars Park Bo-gum, "When Life Gives You Tangerines" pulls off the delicate balance between cultural nostalgia and finding a timeless familial story at its core. The show has really significant emotional highs and lows; it's heartwarming with every triumph and supremely heartbreaking with every major setback. And keeping the entire story on track is the enduring love between Ae-sun and Gwan-sik, from their idealistic younger days to their own experiences as parents. "When Life Gives You Tangerines" is a quietly profound series,acathartic show that gets the best elements of K-drama tearjerkers down pat.