5 of the Best Protein Powders for Your Money! (2025)

Check out this list of five highly-rated easy-to-find cheap protein powder brands to help reach your health goals.

Are you looking for affordable quality protein powder?

You may have noticed the wide variety of options available for protein powder currently. This popular supplement can be used in various ways to increase protein in daily shakes, smoothies, baked goods, and other recipes. Protein powder comes in many flavors and forms such as whey, rice, soy, and pea protein making it a versatile addition to many diets.

Protein powder also can be quite pricey. Finding the balance of quality ingredients, great taste, and affordability can take some work. Hopefully, this post makes it feel less overwhelming!

Hip Tip: For Amazon shoppers, be sure to always check out Amazon Subscribe & Save programprices too! This is an easy money-saving tip that could save you 5-%15 right off the bat.

What are the benefits of increasing your protein? Helps with muscle repair and growth in fitness

Boosts energy and balances blood sugar

Aids in weight management by reducing appetite and hunger levels

Helps keep bones strong.

Taking protein powder as a supplement is a convenient way to get more protein in addition to eating protein-rich foods.

On a personal note, I have lost 70 pounds over the last 18 months, and adding more protein into my life has been part of my health and weight loss journey. I feel better than ever and enjoy the weight management benefits of feeling fuller while ensuring I am not losing muscle. It’s also been important to me to minimize muscle loss during perimenopause.

Making a protein powder shake or snack satisfies my sweet tooth but in a healthier way! For example, peanut butter protein powder mixed with Greek yogurt is one of my favorite yummy high-protein snacks.

Important: Always consult a doctor or nutritionist to discuss your protein goals and health before trying any supplement.

Here’s a list of 5 highly-rated affordable protein powders to consider:

Orgain Chocolate Fudge Organic Vegan Protein Powder 2lb Canister Cost per serving: 80¢ (21 grams protein per serving)

Orgain Organic Vegan Protein Powder 2.03lb $22.85 (reg. $36.99)

Use promo code25ORGAIN

Opt to Subscribe & Save (5-15% off + free shipping for Prime members)

Final cost $16 shipped (5%) or $13.71 shipped (15%)!

When I polled the Hip2Save team members on their favorite protein powders, Orgain was the most loved. This brand uses organic ingredients and avoids artificial flavors, colors, and preservatives. It has a smooth texture and has a great taste as well.

They offer different types of protein powders, including plant-based options like pea and brown rice protein, which can be a good choice for those who are vegan or have dietary restrictions. I love the chocolate fudge and the yummy peanut butter flavor.

Optimum Nutrition 100% Whey Vanilla Ice Cream Protein Powder 2lb Canister Cost per serving: $1.04 (24 grams protein per serving)

Optimum Nutrition 100% Whey Protein Powder 2lb Canister $37.87 (reg. $41.99)

Clip the 15% off digital coupon

Opt to Subscribe & Save (5-10% off + free shipping for Prime members)

Final cost $30.30 shipped (5% off) or $28.40 shipped (10% off)!

Optimum Nutrition has a protein blend using whey protein isolate, whey protein concentrate, and hydrolyzed whey protein. It’s gluten-free and has both natural and artificial flavors. My teens who are both athletes enjoy the flavor of this option the most.

8.8 oz. Gain Unflavored Whey Protein Powder: $14.99 Cost per serving: $1.50 (20 grams protein per serving)

If you are looking for a good non-favored option to use in drinks and baked recipes this is a good one. You can use it as a base and add their flavor boosts sold separately. It’s a high-quality protein source, free of gluten, soy, fillers and artificial flavors, dyes or artificial sweeteners. This option makes it a great option for those with dietary restrictions.

Premier Protein Chocolate Milkshake Protein Powder 24.5oz Cost per serving: $1.04 (30 grams protein per serving)

Buy 2 Premier Protein Powder 24.5oz Canisters $23.62 each (reg. $25.18)

Total = $47.24

Less Buy 1, Get 1 50% off sale

Opt to Subscribe & Save (5-15% off + free shipping for Prime members)

Final cost $35.43 total shipped (5%) or $33.54 total shipped (15%) – as low as 98¢ per serving!

Want to stock up? For a limited time score these for BOGO 50% off!

Premier Protein premade protein shakes are very popular with Hip2Save readers and I wanted to mention the highly-rated whey protein powder version. With 30 grams of protein and just $1.12 per serving this option seems like a great value. Plus the lower sugar count of just 1g and 3g carbs is worth mentioning.

Muscle Milk Chocolate Protein Powder 30.2oz Cost per serving: $1.35 (32 grams protein per serving)

Buy 2 Muscle Milk Chocolate Protein Powder 30.9oz Canisters $23.18 each (reg. $24.89)

Total = $46.36

Less Buy 1, Get 1 50% off sale

Opt to Subscribe & Save (5-15% off + free shipping for Prime members)

Final cost $32.45 total shipped (5%) or $27.81 total shipped (15%) – as low as $1.16 per serving!

Muscle milk has 32 grams of protein per serving which makes it another great option to consider for the price point. It’s also very highly-rated online and comes in various flavors. There is also a Muscle Milk Zero that is just 100 calories per serving. It provides a combination of high-quality slow-releasing and fast-releasing proteins to help increase amino acid levels.

Here’s what Hip2Save team members had to say about their fav protein powders:

“I love Orgain for the ingredients + cost and I add it to smoothies for the same reason – to stay full. I also love using brands like Kodak for protein muffins and baked goods to add extra nutritional value to the kid’s breakfast.Lastly the protein coffee hacks are so easy in a pinch. Any bottled protein drink in the flavor of your choice + a couple shots of espresso in a cup with ice and it’s an iced coffee that will actually keep you full. I typically use Premier Protein for this but open to different ones. – Monica “I love Just Ingredients protein powder, which I know you tried! It’s not the most affordable but I love how clean the ingredients are.” – Melinda “Transparent Labs supplements!! I love their French vanilla protein which has 28g with each scoop, and is great quality without all of the extra fillers.” – Cam “I use protein powder to keep muscle mass and get extra protein on a vegetarian diet. We do like Orgain’s plant-based protein but my favorite to use is KOS. It is a bit expensive, so I stock up when on sale. You can also save with a subscription on Amazon. The ingredients are clean compared to some other options.” – Kara “Our family loves KOS protein powders. They are made from organic plant protein. Their Chocolate Peanut Butter protein powder is SOOO yummy – it’s like drinking a Reese’s cup lol” – Misty

Do you have a favorite protein powder? Share with us below in the comments!

See how I make protein ice cream in my Ninja Creami!