5 Signs and Symptoms of Omega-3 Deficiency (2025)

It's important to consume omega-3 fatty acids. They're an important component of your cell membranes. Your body also needs them to produce signaling molecules called eicosanoids, which help your immune, pulmonary, cardiovascular, and endocrine systems work properly. Omega-3s are a type of polyunsaturated fatty acid (PUFA). Important omega-3s in foods include eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA) and docosahexaenoic acid (DHA), as well as their essential precursor alpha-linolenic acid (ALA). Having an omega-3 deficiency means that your body is not getting enough omega-3 fats. This may put you at risk of negative health effects. This article reviews 5 possible signs and symptoms of omega-3 deficiency, how to determine whether your omega-3 status is low, and how to increase your omega-3 intake.

Research is in the early stages The signs and symptoms listed in this article are based on preliminary research. To date, few studies have investigated the signs and symptoms of omega-3 deficiency specifically. Thus, most of the studies in this article analyzed something similar but distinct — the health benefits of omega-3s. In addition, there’s currently no standard test to diagnose an omega-3 deficiency, though there are several ways to analyze omega-3 levels. To gain a clearer understanding of this topic, scientists need to do more research on the signs and symptoms of omega-3 deficiency specifically, and researchers may need to develop better tests to identify it. Here are 5 potential signs and symptoms of omega-3 deficiency.

2. Depression Omega-3 fats are an essential component of the brain and known to have neuroprotective and anti-inflammatory effects ( 10 , 11 ). They may even help treat neurodegenerative diseases and brain disorders, such as Alzheimer’s disease, dementia, and bipolar disorder. Many studies show a correlation between a low omega-3 status and a higher incidence of depression ( 11 , 12 , 13 , 14 ). One analysis of 26 studies that included 2,160 participants found that taking omega-3 supplements had a beneficial effect on depressive symptoms ( 15 ). Specifically, an omega-3 supplement that contained at least 60% EPA, taken at a dosage of 1 gram or less per day, appeared to be helpful ( 15 ). Another systematic review and analysis of 6 studies and 4,605 participants concluded that an average intake of 1.3 grams of omega-3s per day reduced mild to moderate depression symptoms among older adults, compared with a placebo ( 16 ). Additionally, one animal study found that a lifelong inadequate intake of omega-3 fats caused changes in neuronal pathways of the brain, resulting in depression ( 17 ). While many factors contribute to the development of mental health disorders, a diet high in omega-3s may help reduce the risk of some mental health conditions. Consult your healthcare provider to be screened for depression and determine appropriate treatment strategies. Summary Many people with depression have low omega-3 status, and studies show that taking omega-3 supplements may help improve mental health symptoms in some people. Omega-3 fats are important for brain function, so it’s essential to get adequate intake.

3. Dry eyes Omega-3 fats play a role in eye health, including maintaining eye moisture and possibly even tear production ( 18 ). For this reason, many healthcare providers prescribe omega-3 supplements to help relieve dry eye syndrome. Symptoms of this often include eye discomfort and even disturbances in vision ( 19 ). One high quality study in 64 adults with dry eye looked at the effects of taking omega-3s. One group of participants consumed two daily capsules, each containing 180 mg of EPA and 120 mg of DHA. The other group of participants took a placebo. After 30 days, those who had taken omega-3 supplements experienced less tear evaporation, improved dry eye symptoms, and more tear production ( 20 ). Furthermore, in one analysis of 17 studies involving 3,363 people, researchers found that taking omega-3 supplements significantly reduced symptoms of dry eye compared with taking a placebo ( 21 ). In contrast, other studies have found that taking omega-3 supplements made no difference in dry eye symptoms compared with taking an olive oil placebo ( 19 ). If you’ve noticed an increase in eye dryness, this may be an indication that your diet lacks omega-3 fats. That said, many health conditions can contribute to dry eye symptoms. As such, it’s important to speak with your healthcare provider if you’re experiencing dry eyes or other eye-related symptoms. See Also EPA | Healthmatters.io Summary Omega-3 fats play an important role in eye health and may help reduce dry eye symptoms. If you’ve noticed unusual eye dryness and irritation, you may need to increase your omega-3 fat intake.

4. Joint pain and stiffness It’s common to experience joint pain and stiffness as you get older. This may be related to a condition called osteoarthritis, in which cartilage covering the bones breaks down. Alternatively, it may be related to an inflammatory autoimmune condition called rheumatoid arthritis (RA). Some studies have found that taking omega-3 supplements helps reduce joint pain and increase grip strength. Research also shows that PUFAs may help with osteoarthritis, though more human studies are needed ( 22 , 23 , 24 ). Moreover, research suggests that omega supplements may help reduce disease activity in those with RA, as well as improve symptoms in people with the disease ( 25 ). If you’ve noticed an increase in joint pain or related arthritic symptoms, your omega-3 fat status could be low and taking supplements may help. However, it’s important to speak with your healthcare provider if you’re experiencing joint pain or arthritis symptoms. They can help determine the proper treatment. Summary Taking omega-3 supplements has shown promise in helping decrease joint pain and stiffness, though scientists need to do more research in humans to investigate this.

5. Hair changes Just as omega-3 fats help retain moisture in the skin, they also help keep your hair healthy. Changes in hair texture, integrity, and density may indicate a low omega-3 status. One 6-month study gave 120 female participants omega-3s, along with omega-6 fats and antioxidants, in a daily supplement ( 26 ). At the end of the study, those who had taken the supplement experienced reduced hair loss and increased hair density compared with the control group ( 26 ). One study in dogs found that taking EPA and DHA improved fatty acid composition in the animals’ blood and hair. The fatty acid composition they found is associated with better hair quality ( 27 ). If you’re experiencing increased hair loss or have noticed that your hair is thinning or feeling dry and brittle, taking omega-3 supplements may help. Summary Omega-3 fats help maintain the density, texture, and strength of hair. Taking omega-3 supplements may help with hair loss, thinning, and dryness.

How to confirm an omega-3 deficiency It’s uncommon for healthcare providers to routinely evaluate a person’s omega-3 status. There’s no standard test to diagnose an omega-3 deficiency. However, there are ways to analyze omega-3 levels, if necessary. First, healthcare providers can take a blood sample and analyze levels of omega-3s in the blood fats or blood plasma, which are expressed as a percentage of total phospholipid fatty acids by weight ( 28 , 29 ). Healthcare providers can also assess omega-3 status indirectly by analyzing the fatty acid composition of red blood cells. This approach looks at the long-term dietary intake of fats over several months and may provide an idea of overall omega-3 intake ( 30 ). Still, it’s important to note that the amount of fatty acids in the blood can vary significantly depending on what you ate last and when. This is why most healthcare providers require a person to fast overnight before giving a blood sample to assess the lipids in their blood. The Western diet is known to be high in saturated fat and low in unsaturated fat, including omega-3 fats. Among populations that eat more fish, there’s less concern about omega-3 deficiency ( 31 , 32). You may be at a higher risk of omega-3 deficiency if you don’t consume fish, seafood, and dietary sources of ALA or take a supplement that contains EPA and DHA. Summary There’s no standard test to diagnose omega-3 deficiency, but there are a couple of lab tests that clinicians may use to evaluate blood fat composition and provide some guidance.

How to improve omega-3 status Some foods, such as chia seeds and other plant foods, contain the omega-3 fat ALA. Fish and other foods that are mostly animal-based contain DHA and EPA. ALA is a precursor to DHA and EPA, which means your body can convert some of it into these two omega-3 fatty acids. However, the conversion rate is very low ( 33 , 34 ). Thus, it’s best to focus on getting enough EPA and DHA directly from your diet or supplements, rather than by consuming ALA. Fatty fish are the best food sources of EPA and DHA. These include salmon, herring, trout, mackerel, sea bass, and sardines ( 35 ). Still, you should also incorporate good sources of ALA into your diet. Some of the best sources of ALA include plant oils, flax seeds, chia seeds, and walnuts. You can take DHA and EPA supplements made with fish oil or krill oil. However, vegan omega-3 supplements, which derive the nutrient from algae instead of seafood, are also available. Studies indicate that algae-derived omega-3 is effective at increasing omega-3 status ( 36 ). If you suspect that your omega-3 status is low, you can increase your dietary intake and consider a supplement. If you’re concerned about a more severe deficiency, speak with your healthcare provider, who can recommend appropriate supplements. Summary The best ways to improve omega-3 status are by increasing your dietary intake of EPA, DHA, and ALA, or adding an omega-3 supplement to your routine. If you’re concerned you may have a severe deficiency, consult a healthcare provider.