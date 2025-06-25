5 superfoods you should be eating but probably aren’t (2025)

Now might be a better time than ever to try out these five superfoods, which are packed full of minerals, vitamins, and antioxidants. Most are easy to purchase in supermarkets...

14 Apr 2025

It feels like every week, there’s a new health trend taking over - carnivore diet today, sea moss tomorrow and that doesn’t include the ‘gut healing’ green juice everyone has heard about. With all the noise, it’s hard to know what is actually good for your body. But here’s the trick: when it comes to looking after your insides, it’s not about the latest trend; it’s about nourishing it with the nutrient-packed foods that have been around forever.

You’ve probably heard of the word ‘Superfood’, but what actually makes a food super? It’s not just a name. These are nutrient-rich foods packed with vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, and other goodness that boost your energy, fight inflammation and even give your body the ultimate glow from the inside out. Let's break down the superfoods that deserve a spot on your plate and why.

Watercress

Starting strong with one of the most underrated superfoods — probably because no one really knows what to pair it with. But whether you throw it in a salad or tuck it into a sandwich, the benefits are worth it. Watercress is loaded with minerals like calcium, potassium, magnesium, and phosphorus (great for bone health), and vitamins A, C, and K. It’s also high in antioxidants to boost immunity and contains phytochemicals like glucosinolates, which have anti-cancer properties.

Sardines

Okay, sardines aren’t everyone’s favourite — but the benefits are undeniable. They’re packed with protein to support muscle growth and keep you fuller for longer, plus a solid range of vitamins and minerals that support the immune system. Sardines are also rich in omega-3s, which are essential for brain function and memory and may even help reduce the risk of Alzheimer’s and dementia.

Lentils

Lentils are a staple in many cultures — and if they’re not already in your diet, they should be. They’re an amazing source of plant-based protein and fibre and are full of essential vitamins and minerals like iron, potassium, magnesium, and B vitamins. Their high fibre and folate content also support heart health and promote smooth digestion and regular bowel movements.

Pomegranate

The benefits are in both the juice and the seeds, but each one brings something different. The juice helps reduce inflammation and can boost exercise performance, while the seeds are packed with fibre to support digestion. Both are great for heart health and improving memory and may even help lower LDL (bad) cholesterol.

Kefir

Kefir is a nutrient-dense, fermented milk drink loaded with probiotics that support gut health, aid digestion, and boost the immune system. It’s also rich in nutrients like calcium, folate, and magnesium. Some studies suggest kefir may help lower blood pressure — and since there’s a strong link between gut health, mental health, and even sleep, it could help support those areas too.

If you follow any health hacks, be sure to follow these tips and add these staples to your weekly diet.

