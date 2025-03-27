5 Ways To Get Free Diabetes Supplies and Other Financial Assistance Tips | myT1Dteam (2025)

Living with type 1 diabetes can be expensive. In fact, people with diabetes spend 2.6 times more on medical expenses than those without the condition. One study from JAMA Internal Medicine found that children with diabetes face higher costs for diabetes supplies, such as insulin pumps, than for insulin. Additionally, adults with the condition spend about as much on supplies as they do on insulin.

There are several strategies you can use to lower your costs, like getting help paying for prescriptions and using your flexible spending account (FSA) whenever possible. However, even with health insurance and low copays and out-of-pocket costs, hidden expenses still pop up, which is why it’s important that you do everything you can to keep your costs down. For some people, that may mean looking into ways to find free supplies or keep the costs to a minimum.

Fortunately, there are many affordable, easily available items that can help you live better with type 1 diabetes. These can help improve your overall health, quality of life, and overall sense of well-being. Keep reading to learn about five ways to get free diabetes supplies and other financial aid tips.

1. Contact Glucose Monitor Manufacturers

Everyone with type 1 diabetes needs a glucose monitor. This is an essential part of a blood sugar test kit, but they can be expensive. One estimate suggests that continuous glucose monitors (CGMs) may cost between $1,000 and $3,000 annually for people with diabetes, while blood glucose meters may cost considerably less. Some health insurance companies may cover the complete or partial cost of CGMs or blood glucose meters, so it’s important to know your insurance plan.

One way to find free glucose monitors is to contact the manufacturer of these devices. They are often willing to provide the glucose monitor (also called a glucometer) to you for free, with the hope that you’ll buy their brand of testing supplies, lancets, and other add-ons.

If you have a favorite brand of glucose monitor you’d like to use, try reaching out to the manufacturer directly. If you aren’t sure which one to try, ask your endocrinologist or other health care provider what they recommend.

You can also check online resources that share which manufacturers are offering free glucometers. Just keep in mind that you should always check with your physician first to determine whether they have a preference for which brand you should use.

2. Reach Out to the CR3 Diabetes Association

The CR3 Diabetes Association provides free insulin supplies, including insulin pumps, glucose meters, and test strips, for certain individuals with diabetes. The application criteria include:

You don’t have insurance, or your annual deductible is too high to meet.

Your household income is below $60,000.

You can’t monitor your blood sugar regularly due to the high cost of glucose strips.

Your doctor has recommended using an insulin pump.

Individuals who meet these criteria can apply on the CR3 website.

3. Contact Insulin for Life

Insulin for Life is an organization that collects unused diabetes supplies and distributes them at no cost. The organization doesn’t directly send supplies to people with diabetes — instead, it ships these supplies to local organizations throughout the country.

You can contact Insulin for Life to determine which partners they work with in your community. And if you have diabetes supplies you don’t plan to use, you can give back by donating them to the organization.

4. Consider Local Nonprofits

Many communities have local nonprofit organizations that aim to help people with medical conditions get the resources they need. For instance, you can find out which of the American Diabetes Association local chapters are closest to you and contact them to see if they have any information about free diabetes supplies in your community.

The Medicine Assistance Tool can also connect you to resources that are relevant to your situation, while organizations like NeedyMeds may be able to help you cover the costs of your diabetes drugs or supplies. In addition, Breakthrough T1D offers a resource that shares insulin prices at a variety of suppliers.

Local programs all have different criteria to qualify. You may have to show your income level or assets. You’ll also be required to provide the necessary paperwork to apply for the coverage you need to get your diabetes supplies or medication.

5. Ask Your Doctor for Help

If you’re having trouble affording your type 1 diabetes supplies, talk to your endocrinologist or other health care professional. They may have inside knowledge of resources or free equipment programs that are available for you or your child.

Watch Out for Scams

Keep in mind that the U.S. government has been made aware of scams involving offers of free diabetes supplies. If someone calls you unexpectedly offering free diabetes medications, supplies, equipment, or other items, do not give them any personal information. If the call seems suspicious, report it to law enforcement.

Additional Type 1 Diabetes Financial Assistance Tips

In addition to obtaining free supplies, you may want to investigate other ways to reduce the cost of diabetes medications and supplies. If you take medications for other health conditions, these tips may help you pay less for those drugs.

Find a Discount Card

Some people have success with discount drug cards, which you’ll use separately from your insurance to get discounts on medications. You can use them even if you have health insurance coverage, but you won’t use that coverage and a drug card at the same time.

The companies that make these cards negotiate prices for certain medications. Larger, more well-known card providers usually have more ability to negotiate lower prices than smaller, lesser-known providers do.

What you pay for your medication will include this negotiated price, a small amount that goes back to the pharmacy, and a small amount for the company that produces the card. There may be other fees, depending on your specific card.

Read the terms carefully before signing up for one of these cards, as some are bogus or scams.

Before you decide to use a card, make sure it:

Covers your medication

Gives you a better price than your insurance coverage

Is free

Doesn’t ask you to register or provide any personal information

Has a toll-free helpline that can offer useful information

You’ll likely need to shop around before you find a card that gives you the discount you need on the medications you take the most. If you can find one, you can sometimes save quite a bit of money on prescription costs.

Buy in Bulk

Some items, such as syringes and diabetes test strips, may be less expensive if you find a source where you can buy them in bulk. Just make sure you’re purchasing the supplies from a reputable source that your doctor has approved.

Find Your Team

