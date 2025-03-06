55 High FODMAP Foods To Avoid For Leaky Gut - Goodbye Leaky Gut (2025)

It’s worth noting, you’ll see the word ‘saccharides’ trotted out a few times below. And so before you start saying, ‘woah, woah, slow down egg head’, I’m happy to tell you it just means sugar.

1) O = Oligosaccharides

Okay, so you’ve got 2 types of these bad boys.

The first type of oligosaccharides are fructans. Which are chains of fructose / fruit sugar molecules.

You’ll find fructans in foods you’ve already eliminated, like wheat, but also in foods you’re probably still eating, like garlic and onion.

And trust me when I say this…eliminating those last remaining fructans from your diet can be a total game changer – especially in terms of bloating and gas.

The second type of oligosaccharides are galacto-oligosaccharides. Which are chains of galactose sugar molecules.

You’ll find this alien-sounding sugar in foods like beans (eg kidney, baked, black beans etc), cashews, lentils etc.

These sugars are literally THE reason as kids we used to eat baked beans for breakfast and then sing…

“Beans, beans, the magical fruit. The more you eat, the more you toot!”.

i.e. galacto-oligosaccharides are the kings of flatulence!

Thankfully we now have the enzyme alpha-galactosidase, which can help digest these sugars and make life a little less embarrassing. Which is why we put it in these digestive enzymes.

(Oh and hey, anything we can do so a few less puppies get blamed for our flatulence, the better!).

So to summarize oligosaccharides are…

Fructans – chains of fructose / fruit sugar molecules. Eliminating them can be a game changer (they were for me). Found in garlic, onion, wheat etc.

– chains of fructose / fruit sugar molecules. Eliminating them can be a game changer (they were for me). Found in garlic, onion, wheat etc. Galacto-oligosaccharides (GOS) – chains of galactose sugar molecules. Flatulence kings! Found in chickpeas, beans, lentils etc.

2) D = Disaccharides

The ‘di’ in the name hints at the fact this is a 2 sugar molecule.

The main fermentable disaccharide we’re concered with is lactose – a combination of glucose and galactose sugars.

And we all know where we find this Hannibal Lecter of the disaccharide world…dairy products!

You can reduce the impact of lactose by consuming lactase enzymes. And you’ll find them in good enzyme supplements, like this one.

So to summarize disaccharides are…

Lactose – this is a 2-sugar molecule (disaccharide), combining glucose and galactose, that is fermentable and often troublesome. It is found in dairy products and is simply the Hannibal Lecter of the disaccharides world.

3) M = Monosaccharides

The ‘mono’ in the name hints at this being a 1 sugar molecule.

(Aren’t you enjoying going back to chemistry classes with me)

The focus in this category is possibly the baddest of FODMAP bad boys…

…fructose!

I know for me personally, this is a true gut irritant. And one that can be hard to avoid given how delicious fruit can be and how many places fructose can sneak into.

The thing about fructose though, is that it isn’t always bad.

In fact, when it’s paired with glucose, it can be escorted somewhat okay through our GI tract.

But when allowed to roam free by itself and in high amounts, it can cause carnage.

That’s why I think of fructose like the dragons in Game of Thrones.

i.e. when they’re hanging out with their mama, Daenerys (aka Glucose Queen), they’re well behaved-ish and don’t cause too much trouble. But when alone, ay carumba, prepare for fire & destruction!

So the main thing to watch out for are foods that are excessively high in fructose (relative to glucose).

So to summarize monosaccharides are…

Fructose (excess) – this is a 1-sugar molecule (monosaccharide) to watch for when in high amounts relative to glucose. You see, fructose is kinda like the dragons in Game of Thrones. When accompanied by their Mama Daenerys (glucose) they don’t cause a lot of trouble. But when they’re alone, they can tear the place (your GI tract) apart. Found in fruits & veg.

4) P = Polyols

Polyols are sugar alcohols. i.e. sugar molecules with an alcohol side-chain.

The big ones to worry about in terms of having a highFODMAP count are maltitol, mannitol, sorbitol and xylitol. You’ll find them naturally in many fruit and veg.

But they also show up hidden in packaged foods, especially sugar-free foods, eg gum and mints (which can pack a whopping amount of them!).

They can be quite hard to spot as they’re often labelled as a number, instead of their name. Which is why I’ve also included their numbers in the list to your right.

So to summarize polyols are…