57 Valentine's Day nail art ideas we're crushing on (2025)

Nails
This Valentine's day, show your fingertips the love they deserve.
By Elle Turner and Lottie Winter
@overglowedit/Instagram
We might not all like Valentine’s Day celebrations, but perhaps some cute Valentine's Day nail art designs could put us in the mood for love? An at-home manicure is that little self-care moment that we all deserve—plus, there are so many ideas out there that your nails can very well become your canvas. To help inform your decision, we’ve put together an edit of the most beautiful nail ideas that work equally well across acrylic nails, gel nails and every different nail shape. There are options for everything, from long coffin nails to short and natural shapes.
Want something a little more themed? Red for Valentine’s Day may not be groundbreaking, but it’s an undeniable classic. We’ve come across some stunning manis that remix traditional pinks and reds in a modern, covetable way, whether it’s across the whole nail, ombréd out, or making a guest appearance as an accent, like a French tip or retro swirls (which are proving very popular). So get your nail polish collection out and create something you can truly crush on.
Glitter hearts
Heart tips
Chrome pink with dinky red heart
Chrome aura
Kisses
We love this lipstick print design alongside metallic Frenchies (v on trend).
Matte cut-out nails
We love the mix of classic Valentine's hearts with offbeat shades, cutout details and a matte finish.
Pink swirl nails
Lilac glitz
Mix and match tips
Pink glitter tips
3D hearts
Love logo nails
Not the easiest design to start off with, but if you're a dab hand with a paint brush (or an old eyeliner brush), it's a pretty and minimalistic nod to Valentine's Day.
Ombre Valentine's Day nails
Don't fancy something mushy? Skip the heart designs and stick to a pretty ombre in shades of pink.
Black heart nails
A monochrome option for the minimalists.
Hot pink hearts
Gift-wrapped in a red bow
Hearts and gems
Red Frenchie glazed donut nails
Little hearts
Chrome heart nails
Rainbow hearts
Black heart
Love note nails
This love note nail design spreads the message subtly (and we love the glitter accents).
Love me most
Black and glitter hearts
Scattered hearts
Classic red
Baby pink heart Frenchies
Red and white heart Frenchies
Love hearts
Scattered hearts
Hearts and French tips
Pink and red hearts
Pink smileys
Cut-out red heart
Bright pink
Pink and red heart emojis
Frenchies and hearts
This mix and match Frenchies and hearts mani is adorable.
Pink and red
Can't decide on just one romantic shade? No problem. Play out a spectrum of reds and pinks across your fingertips.
Lots of love
Tiny hearts
More of a minimalist? These dinky heart details keep things cute, but simple.
Cashmere hearts
Classic red hearts on top of a cashmere base look super cosy.
Velvet heart
This mani is giving everything. It has half and half details, negative space and cut-outs and to top it all off, quite literally, a velvety top coat.
White and pink
If you're a fan of classic Frenchie, this should be right up your street. Invert the colours and swap the white tips for white hearts. Cute.
Cut-out heart
This cut-out heart details adds an extra element.
Classic hearts
A classic design but beautifully executed.
Queen of Hearts
Play your hand in matters of the heart with this delicate Queen of Hearts inspired design. For the more accomplished among us, attempt the lettering freehand (although the inexperienced may want to invest in a cheeky nail sticker).
Heartbeats for you nails
Romantic but less kitsch than a traditional love heart, this heartbeat design is perfect for those who want to switch up their usual mani.
Matte icon nails
A matte topcoat adds the perfect velvety texture to Valentine's nails and these rose, lips and booty sketches are a cheeky addition.
Dinky nails
This teensy nod to Valentine's is pretty and discreet, you can stick to accents on just one finger.
3D heart nails
Swirl hearts
Metallic heart nails
For when you really want to run with the theme, this is unapologetically romantic.
Pink foil heart nails
Add metallic foil for a fresh twist on heart French tips.
Heart Frenchie nails
Another way to update a french mani, stick to tiny white hearts just at the top where the normal white tips would fall.
Bright logo nails
You don't have to stick to reds and pinks. Bring in your personality by opting for the shades you love.
Bare heart nails
This is simple and pared back. The tiny heart details are ultra delicate on top of this bare base.
Negative space heart nails
We love this dark sultry red shade and the clever cut-outs.
Black base nails
If you like to stick to navy and black for your nail base, just add a contrasting heart detail on top.
Pink tips nails
Pretty, flirty and romantic without being overt.
Gradient heart nails
Scattered hearts in different shades of pink. We like.
Love emoji nails
The ultimate self-love mani – capturing all the things you love across your fingertips.
Pink and red heart nails
A classic love heart look for Valentine's Day.
Confetti heart nails
This classic ballerina pink mani is mixed up with a single statement confetti design.
Heart tip nails
Cool and romantic, we'd happily wear this all month long.
