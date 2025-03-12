57 Valentine's Day nail art ideas we're crushing on (2025)

Table of Contents
Nails

This Valentine's day, show your fingertips the love they deserve.

By Elle Turner and Lottie Winter

@overglowedit/Instagram

We might not all like Valentine’s Day celebrations, but perhaps some cute Valentine's Day nail art designs could put us in the mood for love? An at-home manicure is that little self-care moment that we all deserve—plus, there are so many ideas out there that your nails can very well become your canvas. To help inform your decision, we’ve put together an edit of the most beautiful nail ideas that work equally well across acrylic nails, gel nails and every different nail shape. There are options for everything, from long coffin nails to short and natural shapes.

Want something a little more themed? Red for Valentine’s Day may not be groundbreaking, but it’s an undeniable classic. We’ve come across some stunning manis that remix traditional pinks and reds in a modern, covetable way, whether it’s across the whole nail, ombréd out, or making a guest appearance as an accent, like a French tip or retro swirls (which are proving very popular). So get your nail polish collection out and create something you can truly crush on.

Glitter hearts

Heart tips

Chrome pink with dinky red heart

Chrome aura

Kisses

We love this lipstick print design alongside metallic Frenchies (v on trend).

Matte cut-out nails

We love the mix of classic Valentine's hearts with offbeat shades, cutout details and a matte finish.

Pink swirl nails

Lilac glitz

Mix and match tips

Pink glitter tips

3D hearts

Love logo nails

Not the easiest design to start off with, but if you're a dab hand with a paint brush (or an old eyeliner brush), it's a pretty and minimalistic nod to Valentine's Day.

Ombre Valentine's Day nails

Don't fancy something mushy? Skip the heart designs and stick to a pretty ombre in shades of pink.

Black heart nails

A monochrome option for the minimalists.

Hot pink hearts

Gift-wrapped in a red bow

Hearts and gems

Red Frenchie glazed donut nails

Little hearts

Chrome heart nails

Rainbow hearts

Black heart

Love note nails

This love note nail design spreads the message subtly (and we love the glitter accents).

Love me most

Black and glitter hearts

Scattered hearts

Classic red

Baby pink heart Frenchies

Red and white heart Frenchies

Love hearts

Scattered hearts

Hearts and French tips

Pink and red hearts

Pink smileys

Cut-out red heart

Bright pink

Pink and red heart emojis

Frenchies and hearts

This mix and match Frenchies and hearts mani is adorable.

Pink and red

Can't decide on just one romantic shade? No problem. Play out a spectrum of reds and pinks across your fingertips.

Lots of love

Tiny hearts

More of a minimalist? These dinky heart details keep things cute, but simple.

Cashmere hearts

Classic red hearts on top of a cashmere base look super cosy.

Velvet heart

This mani is giving everything. It has half and half details, negative space and cut-outs and to top it all off, quite literally, a velvety top coat.

White and pink

If you're a fan of classic Frenchie, this should be right up your street. Invert the colours and swap the white tips for white hearts. Cute.

Cut-out heart

This cut-out heart details adds an extra element.

Classic hearts

A classic design but beautifully executed.

Queen of Hearts

Play your hand in matters of the heart with this delicate Queen of Hearts inspired design. For the more accomplished among us, attempt the lettering freehand (although the inexperienced may want to invest in a cheeky nail sticker).

Heartbeats for you nails

Romantic but less kitsch than a traditional love heart, this heartbeat design is perfect for those who want to switch up their usual mani.

Matte icon nails

A matte topcoat adds the perfect velvety texture to Valentine's nails and these rose, lips and booty sketches are a cheeky addition.

Dinky nails

This teensy nod to Valentine's is pretty and discreet, you can stick to accents on just one finger.

3D heart nails

Swirl hearts

Metallic heart nails

For when you really want to run with the theme, this is unapologetically romantic.

Pink foil heart nails

Add metallic foil for a fresh twist on heart French tips.

Heart Frenchie nails

Another way to update a french mani, stick to tiny white hearts just at the top where the normal white tips would fall.

Bright logo nails

You don't have to stick to reds and pinks. Bring in your personality by opting for the shades you love.

Bare heart nails

This is simple and pared back. The tiny heart details are ultra delicate on top of this bare base.

Negative space heart nails

We love this dark sultry red shade and the clever cut-outs.

Black base nails

If you like to stick to navy and black for your nail base, just add a contrasting heart detail on top.

Pink tips nails

Pretty, flirty and romantic without being overt.

Gradient heart nails

Scattered hearts in different shades of pink. We like.

Love emoji nails

The ultimate self-love mani – capturing all the things you love across your fingertips.

Pink and red heart nails

A classic love heart look for Valentine's Day.

Confetti heart nails

This classic ballerina pink mani is mixed up with a single statement confetti design.

Heart tip nails

Cool and romantic, we'd happily wear this all month long.

This story was originally published on Glamourmagazine.co.uk

Also Read:

The biggest nail colour trends of 2025, according to experts

Clean girl nails are trending: Here are 15 minimalist manicures to try now

41 stylish wedding nail ideas for every bride, from Frenchies to minimalistic gold details

15 nail care tips I've learned from experts for long-lasting manicures

Nail ArtMANICUREValentine's Day

