6 Beautiful Bob Trends For Spring 2025 (2025)

Looking for a stylish hair transformation this spring? Try one of these lovely bob hairstyles, all of which stylists say are set to be major hair trends come spring 2025.

More 2025 Bob Trends

Why Are Bob Haircuts Still So Popular In 2025?

The bob is one of the most enduring hair trends in recent history, despite having only hit the mainstream in the last century or so. But it’s the cut’s timelessness that hairstylist’s say give it so much longevity in the salon. ‘The bob is a timeless classic for a reason,’ notes Sally Brooks, Creative Director at Brooks & Brooks. ‘It’s never out of fashion and suits so many people and hair types. What makes a bob a “trend” is length, feeling and finish – features which are regularly refreshed in the salon – but the haircut itself remains largely the same. It endures the trend cycle, adapting to the times to become relevant in every decade.

‘It’s this that makes me think that, in 2025, we will see this super, classic haircut win trend of the year (again).’

What Makes It The Perfect Transformation Spring?

Spring – the season for fresh starts, no? Well, we certainly think so. ‘We are definitely seeing our clients be more experimental with the length of their hair,’ says Sally. ‘Moving into spring is a great time to change up your look and try something fresh. And bobs are for everyone, every age and all hair types.’

It’s a cut that stylists also like to lean into around this time of year, Sally tells us. ‘Book that consultation with your stylist,’ she says. ‘They will not only be able to recommend you a new length and style, but they will also love creating this look with you.’

But what are the biggest bob trends of spring 2025? This is the verdict:

All The Major Bob Trends For Spring 2025

1. Micro Bob

While bobs remained popular throughout 2024, stylists tell us that 2025 will see the cut get even more dramatic. Cue, the micro bob. ‘We’re seeing a shift in length, with people leaning into even shorter iterations of the bob,’ explains Neale Rodger, Style Director at STIL. ‘The limit for most last year was jaw length and square in shape, making it look shorter than it was. But now I’m noticing a more confident and fearless approach.’

‘A classic precision cut bob will always be in, but a micro bob gives more edge while in keeping with being effortless (if you have the right hair for it),’ agreesAnna Wiig, hairstylist, colourist and founder of wiig haircare. ‘The look is punchy and full of attitude, but with a classic French feel. You cut the hair blunt right high on the nape, coming in just to the jawline with no layers.’

You also have a few options when it comes to styling. ‘And the shorter the hair the easier it is to style, providing the cut is good,’ notes Neale. ‘With shorter bobs the best way to style is to allow the hair to air dry naturally to promote an organic texture. If you feel you need to, you can always use heated styling tools to polish the hair and add a little more texture and definition.’

You can find more micro bob inspiration here.

2. Tucked Bob

And for slightly more relaxed bob cut, try the tucked bob. ‘This is a slightly more feminine style that sits more on the jawline and is dried by tucking the ends behind the ear, creating a small wave and bend,’ highlights Sally. ‘It is less formal than a classic bob and is a little more playful – making it a great choice for everyday wear throughout spring.’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lily Collins (@lilyjcollins)

3. Mocha Bob

Stylists also expect some of the year’s biggest hair colour trends to pop up in spring – especially when it comes to amping up a bob. ‘Take the classic bob, super straight – it’s totally cool on its own. But when you combine it with this season’s super gloss colours, you have a real statement,’ Sally tells us. ‘Rich mochas, deep velvet burgundy and cool girl blondes – this is a killer combo. The key is ultra shine and a blunt cut.’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner)

4. Bleached Bob

Speaking of colour, another hue set to be a major hit for spring is a soft, honeyed blonde. ‘Take Kourtney Kardashian’s cropped, bleached bob,’ highlights Neale. ‘It has so much attitude, which makes it an appealing mode of self-expression. And it appears to be the way 50 percent of celebrities are currently going, with the other 50 percent opting for a more subtle, glamorous look.’ The stylist also rounds up Kendall Jenner, Margot Robbie and Sydney Sweeney in his list of recent blonde bob hair transformations.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Natalie McKell (@nataliemckellhair)

5. Textured Bob

Moving away from sleek and straight, Anna predicts a revival of the choppy bob for spring 2025. ‘It’s about keeping with the current trend of layering, but in a bob version,’ she says. ‘Think more unstructured texture, rather than careful curation.

‘This works best on hair that is already textured,’ she continues. ‘From curls to a soft wave, any movement will do, and this can be enhanced with texture and sea salt sprays. People are currently loving layers and texture, and this look brings more volume and movement and is much more playful.’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by San Diego Curly Hairstylist (@curlcousin)

6. Flip-Up Bob

Preppy styling will also have a major moment this spring, say trend experts. ‘We’re going shorter this season, and celebrities like Kim Kardashian’s recent flip-up style proves it,’ says Justmylook’s Beauty Trends Expert, Hayley Walker. ‘This retro version sees the tips flipped out and paired with side part for a chic finish.’ The flipped ends also have a very nostalgic feel, indulging our love for 90s and 00s inspired trends.

Hayley also tells us that it’s a fairly straightforward cut when it comes to styling. ‘To achieve the flip-up effect, use a hair straightener throughout the hair and curve the tool in an upward motion to achieve the desired flicks at the end.’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian)

7. Hime Bob/Princess Bob

The wild card. This burgeoning trend has been creeping onto red carpet recently – worn by the likes of Miley Cyrus and Billie Eilish – but so far only on long hair. The hime cut, also known as the princess cut, consists of a straight hairstyle with two front pieces cut significantly shorter to frame the face.

But Neale sees the trend entering bob territory in the near future. ‘The hime bob puts all your focus around the front, bevelling the ends inward to hug the face, while the back works great with super sleek, polished ends,’ the stylist tells us. ‘I’m curious to see how it will take bob form – whether it will be super sleek or more textured like a short wolf cut. But I think we’ll keep things super minimal in the styling, as this cut already packs a massive punch with its shape.’

You can find more hime bob inspiration here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by tomi (@t03h66)

Featured image: SS25 Copenhagen Fashion Week Streetstyle (c) Noor-u-nisa