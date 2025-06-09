6 Best Hair Cutting Scissors For A Perfect Home Cut in 2025 | FashionBeans (2025)

Men's Grooming

25 November 2023

Rachel Cascella SHARE ON





We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. Any products or services put forward appear in no particular order. if you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation.

It’s tempting to pick up a pair of kitchen shears between visits to the barber, especially if your hair grows fast or you’re on a budget. But you really shouldn’t be touching your hair without the best hair cutting scissors—trust me. Scissors for other uses can be dull, blunt, and not to mention, dirty, causing you a host of other problems, including split ends, which defeats the purpose of getting that signature cut of yours in the first place.

While I’m a firm believer in leaving hair cuts up to the professionals, it is possible to give yourself a trim from home. But this isn’t like trimming the old beard with an electric shaver where most of them are meant to be used at home. Because salon-quality scissors are the best for your hair, they can cost hundreds of dollars, but there are some affordable options out there that even hair stylists approve of.

The ideal pair possess high-quality blades, regardless of price. Luckily, I’ve laid out the best hair cutting scissors from the cheapest to the most luxurious. All you have to do is think about your skill level and name your price.

Key Takeaways

For this quest, I pored over tons of reviews, photos, and product details until I whittled it down to the top 6 you see on this list.

Overall, the best hair cutting scissors are razor sharp, comfortable in the hand, and made of high-quality stainless steel, like the Equinox Professional Razor Edge series. They use Japanese steel and a highly versatile length to provide the perfect cut for experienced snippers and beginners. For a handy dandy, highly-rated budget pair, check out Utopia Care Hair Cutting Scissors.

In This Article Our Picks Buying Considerations Why You Should Trust Us Final Verdict FAQs

Why it’s Great: When it comes to price, quality, and ease of use, Equinox takes the cake. The blades are made from high-quality Japanese stainless steel (more on that later) and hand-sharpened to precision. They’re also 2.55 inches in length, making them versatile for both beginners and experts. But if you are a beginner, then I’m sure you’ll appreciate the blunt head design for safety. Finally, adjustable tension screws and a curved finger rest give you all the comfort and control you need. Truly some of the best professional hair cutting scissors out there.

How they feel: An easy to grip handle provides lots of control. The blades come coated in a protective oil when you first unwrap them, so be sure to rinse with soap and water before your first cut.

Flaws but not dealbreakers: It doesn’t come with a case or any additional accessories, but do you honestly need more stuff to cram into your bathroom.

Blade Material: Stainless steel | Size: 8 x 2 x 1” | Additional Accessories: None

Why it’s Great: I know I said the best hair cutting scissors are expensive, but there are cheap options that do a decent job, and this is one of them. They’re sharp enough for beginners, but not too sharp to cause split ends or injuries. Ideally, they’re best for trims, including beards and bangs. You can choose from four different lengths, depending on your skill level and eight different colors, but all of them work for all hair types.

How they feel: I think you’ll love the way they feel in the hand, thanks to rubber finger protection and a perfectly balanced, ergonomic design.

Flaws but not dealbreakers: This pair is pretty straightforward, so no adjustable tension screws, unfortunately.

Blade Material: Stainless steel | Size: 6.5 x 2.17 x 0.28” | Additional Accessories: None

Why it’s Great: These are probably the best professional hair cutting scissors for a number of reasons. You get what you pay for when you splurge on a high-quality pair, and the hefty price tag here comes with precision and customisation. The blades are molten heat forged, sub zero ice tempered, and brought to razor sharpness using diamond point abrasives for long-lasting edge and durability. I love that they come with designs for both the right and the left-handed, plus two different lengths depending on your skill level.

How they feel: I think you’ll appreciate their featherweight lightness in your hands. One reviewer who is a barber apprentice absolutely loves them.

Flaws but not dealbreakers: They might be expensive but leave hair unbelievably healthy

Blade Material: Stainless steel | Size: 6 x 2.25 x 0.25” | Additional Accessories: None

Why it’s Great: A 9-piece set can either be alluring or annoying, depending on your needs. Luckily, it all zips up into a leather case for easy storage. As for the shears, they’re pretty dang good. Actually, it comes with two shears, one for cutting and one for thinning. Thousands of happy Amazon customers agree that the high-quality Seiko steel does the job impeccably well.

How they feel: The handle rings are removable so you can find your ideal comfort. And rest assured you’ll be safe while using thanks to anti-accident round heads on both shears.

Flaws but not dealbreakers: Some reviewers wish that the scissors were sharper, but a professional sharpener or stone can help them get there.

Blade Material: Stainless steel | Size: 2, 2.5” | Additional Accessories: Thinning shear, hair razor comb, cleaning cloth, comb, 2 hairpins, leather bag, neck duster

Why it’s Great: The best hair cutting scissors should feel like an extension of your hand. ULG makes a great pair with an ergonomic handle to reduce hand and wrist motion while a high resilience muffler reduces friction between the handles and silences each cut. So, sorry if you were looking for that satisfying snip. But if you’re after that high-quality Japanese stainless steel, this pair provides.

How they feel: Yes, it’s comfortable, but it’s also beloved because it’s lightweight, meaning your hand shouldn’t get tired as you snip your hair, bangs, or beard.

Flaws but not dealbreakers: It may not come with an easy storage case, but finding a safe place for this pair shouldn’t be tough.

Blade Material: Stainless steel | Size: 6.5 x 2.5 x 0.01” | Additional Accessories: None

Why it’s Great: Sure, this Fagaci pair is a little pricier than most on this list, but they provide the sharp cut that professionals prefer. The 3D convex edges are usually sharper than most, and they have a satisfyingly smooth glide that never snags. Like the best of them, they’re made from hard high cobalt 440c stainless steel. And I love that they come with a genuine leather wipe cloth and premium storage case.

How they feel: You can tell they’re perfectly balanced in the hand. Plus, they come with an adjustable tension screw for an easy, perfect snip every time.

Flaws but not dealbreakers: Convex blades are super sharp, meaning they require some rudimentary comfortability with shears.

Blade Material: Stainless steel | Size: 5.5, 6″ | Additional Accessories: Cleaning cloth, case

Buying Considerations for The Best Hair Cutting Scissors

Material

When it comes to the best hair cutting shears, stainless steel is the way to go. Preferably Japanese stainless steel, too, because it’s very fine-grained and strengthened more than regular steel. If you can’t get Japanese quality, then regular stainless steel or 440c stainless steel will do, because it’s tough, anti-rust, and will drastically increase the lifespan of your scissors.

Design

You see the word ergonomic pop up in a lot of my descriptions here, and for good reason. An ergonomic design means loops that comfortably fit your fingers and a shape that works with the natural curvature and motion of the hands. But it’s not just about feeling good in your hand. When scissors are designed to be comfortable, you’re much less likely to cramp and less likely to accidentally snip hair you never meant to cut.

Length

It makes sense that the bigger the blade gets, the less control one has over the shears. Ideally, you want blades that are anywhere from 5.5 to 6 inches. As you become more skilled, you can handle longer lengths on your blades.

Why you should trust us

I’m a fashion and grooming writer at Fashionbeans, meaning I research, test, and compare everything you can carry, wear, and use to stay clean, trendy, and fresh. For this review, I researched a host of trusted sources and reviewed my own bathroom to understand what makes a great quality product that meets functionality and current style. I started off with over 50 considerations and narrowed it down to the top 10 that will best fit a range of discerning customers. Ultimately, I want everyone to find the best hair cutting shears for them.

Final Verdict

The best hair cutting scissors should be sharp, ergonomic, and made of stainless steel. The best of the bunch is undoubtedly the Equinox Professional Razor Edge Series because it’s affordable and made of Japanese stainless steel with a versatile length for easy use. Pair those with some line-up or shape-up clippers and you’ll have all you need!

FAQ How do you clean hair cutting scissors? Hair cutting shears should be frequently wiped with a microfiber towel and conditioned with coconut oil because it’s naturally anti-bacterial. What’s the difference between hair-cutting scissors and regular scissors? Hair cutting scissors are thinner, finer, and made from harder steel with a sharper edge than regular scissors. Do you cut hair when it’s wet or dry? Wet hair is easier to cut because you get clean lines without the natural movement of dry hair. Plus, it’s easier.

