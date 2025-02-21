6 Best Home Oxygen Concentrators of 2025 (2025)

Dec 19, 2024 Fact Checked We selected the best home oxygen concentrators based on price, weight, battery life, noise level, and other features. Edited by: Donya Currie, MA, Senior Editor at NCOA Medical Reviewer: Elizabeth U. Lyda, RRT

1 Best Value CAIRE Companion 5 • Power-saving options • Has wheels for portability 855-970-3393Check Price Best Overall 2 Most Energy Efficient Inogen At Home 5L • Operates at 275 watts • Range of flow settings 1 to 5 800-635-7861Check Price 3 Quietest Respironics EverFlo Q Home Concentrator • Operates at 45 decibels • Energy-efficient Check Price

If you have a chronic respiratory condition—such as asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), lung disease, or obstructive sleep apnea (OSA)—you may not receive enough oxygen. According to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA), healthy blood oxygen saturation levels fall at about 95% or higher. [1]U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Pulse Oximeter Accuracy and Limitations: FDA Safety Communication. Nov. 7, 2022. Found on the internet at https://www.fda.gov/medical-devices/safety-communications/pulse-oximeter-accuracy-and-limitations-fda-safety-communication Respiratory conditions can make it difficult to meet those levels.

Supplemental oxygen devices, like home oxygen concentrators (HOCs) or portable oxygen concentrators (POCs), can help raise your blood oxygen levels. The best HOC for you depends on your oxygen prescription and individual preferences.

To help guide you in your search for the best HOC, our team analyzed several, ranking them based on price, weight, sound level, and mobility.

A quick look at the best home oxygen concentrators in 2025

CAIRE Companion 5

Best Value • Price: $595 See Also 5 Best Home Oxygen Concentrators Of 20259 Best Portable Oxygen Concentrators in 2025: Our Expert PicksHome Oxygen Concentrators: Top-Reviewed Home and Stationary UnitsBest Portable Oxygen Concentrator Machine For Home Use - Medical Equipment Insider • Maximum oxygen output: 5 liters per minute • Power consumption: 250–350 watts per hour • Dimensions: 12.5 inches wide x 13.5 inches deep x 21.5 inches high • Weight: 36 pounds Check Price 855-970-3393 Why we chose The CAIRE Companion 5 is the most budget-friendly HOC model on this list. On its highest setting, the machine only consumes 350 watts of power, which saves energy and makes it our “Best Value” pick. Pros & cons Pros Precise oxygen dosing Power-saving options Has wheels for portability Cons Heavier than similar models No handle for moving Additional details The CAIRE Companion 5 pairs key features found in similar models with an affordable $595 price tag. The Companion 5 delivers oxygen in half-liter increments, allowing for precise dosing for those needing only a few hours of oxygen therapy during the day or overnight. One of the standout features of the CAIRE Companion 5 is the concentrator’s power-saving autoFLOW technology. AutoFLOW technology reduces the machine’s power consumption significantly, from 350 watts to around 250 watts. But, the feature only works when the HOC is operating at or under 2 liters per minute. The CAIRE Companion 5 has an easy-to-read screen with a green light when it’s turned on and warning codes to indicate if the machine is malfunctioning. The model is 21.5 inches high and 12.5 inches wide and should easily fit near your bed or a couch. The model’s 36-pound weight makes lifting slightly challenging, though it is equipped with wheels for mobility when not in use. At 50 decibels, this HOC is about the same noise level as moderate rainfall. [2] International Noise Awareness Day. Common Noise Levels – How Loud Is Too Loud? Found on the internet at https://noiseawareness.org/info-center/common-noise-levels/ You should replace the machine’s internal air intake filters every two years, and you can do it at home by removing the door with a Phillips screwdriver. Please check your warranty if you do your own maintenance to ensure it won’t void the contract. If the repairs seem significant, hire a professional. A doctor’s prescription is required to purchase the CAIRE Companion 5. It is not available to rent. Learn more in our complete CAIRE oxygen concentrator review. Customer service The CAIRE Companion 5 is available for purchase from local medical equipment suppliers such as the Oxygen Concentrator Store. You can shop online or at their retail location in Denver. You can pay for your purchase from the Oxygen Concentrator Store with a credit card, cash (in-store only), CareCredit, PayPal, or Affirm. See below for details on Oxygen Concentrator Store’s customer service hours, ways to reach them, and our experience with the customer service department. Best Overall

Inogen At Home 5L

Most Energy Efficient • Price: $1,645 • Maximum oxygen output: 5 liters per minute • Power consumption: 100–275 watts per hour • Dimensions: 13 inches wide x 7 inches deep x 16.5 inches high • Weight: 18 pounds Check Price 800-635-7861 Why we chose The Inogen At Home 5L uses only 100–275 watts of power per hour depending on the setting, which is the lowest range on this list. This power-saving model earned our team’s title of “Most Energy Efficient.” Pros & cons Pros Operates at 275 watts Range of flow settings 1 to 5 Quiet Cons Expensive compared to other models Lacks wheels Additional details The Inogen At Home 5L Concentrator is power-saving, operating at a maximum of 275 watts of energy per hour, making it the most energy-efficient option on our list. Unlike the CAIRE Companion 5, which can operate at 250 watts in power-saving mode, the Inogen At Home 5 does not use more than 275 watts regardless of its setting. Additionally, it’s compatible with CPAP machines and BiPAP machines. The model comes with a three-year warranty. The Inogen At Home 5L produces up to 5 liters of oxygen per minute. Its noise level ranges from 52–56 decibels on Setting 2. The model’s quieter design allows you to watch TV or visit with family with minimal interruption. In addition, the Inogen At Home 5L is small, weighing only 18 pounds and standing 16.5 inches high, making it a good option for tight spaces. You should replace the Inogen At Home 5L columns, also called sieve beds, every 12 months. The device will alert you with a “replace columns” message when needed, and you should perform this maintenance within 30 days. The columns cost about $178 for two, and you can replace them at home without using tools. Additionally, using mild detergent and water, you should clean the particle screen weekly to ensure adequate airflow. The particle screen must be air-dried before reuse. Please check your warranty if you do your own maintenance to ensure it won’t void the contract. If the repairs seem significant, hire a professional. The ratings on the Better Business Bureau (BBB) ratings are A+, although they only garnered 1.19 out of 5 stars per customer reviews. Many of the complaints were about customer service and customer support. Customer service The Inogen At Home 5L is available for purchase from local medical equipment suppliers such as the Oxygen Concentrator Store. You can shop online or at their retail location in Denver. You can pay for your purchase from the Oxygen Concentrator Store with a credit card, cash (in-store only), CareCredit, PayPal, or Affirm. See below for details on Oxygen Concentrator Store’s customer service hours, ways to reach them, and our experience with the customer service department.

Respironics EverFlo Q Home Concentrator

Quietest • Price: $649 • Maximum oxygen output: 5 liters per minute • Power consumption: 350 watts • Dimensions: 15 inches Wide x 9.5 inches Long x 23 inches High See Also Home Oxygen Concentrators & Machines in South Africa • Weight: 31 pounds Check Price Why we chose We named the Respironics EverFlo Q as “Quietest” because, at 45 decibels, users can easily engage in conversations while taking supplemental oxygen. If you want company while quietly getting the support you need, this model may be the one for you. Pros & cons Pros As quiet as a library Compact and portable Only two filters that need to be changed Three-year warranty Cons Not suitable for people with high oxygen needs Additional details Peace of mind is invaluable when managing respiratory conditions. The EverFlo Q with OPI fulfills this commitment by providing quiet, dependable oxygen therapy without sacrificing performance. At 40 decibels, the operating noise is barely noticeable, allowing for uninterrupted sleep and improved quality of life. At only 31 pounds, the EverFlor Q is compact and easy to move from room to room. Plus, its energy-efficient design helps reduce operating costs, making it an economical long-term solution. This model requires two filters to be changed around every two years, making it exceptionally low maintenance. It’s very hassle-free compared to some other home oxygen concentrators. While the EverFlo Q is a powerful concentrator, it’s important to note that it has a maximum oxygen output of 5 LPM. If you require a higher flow rate, a different model may be necessary. Customer Service There are a few ways to buy the EverFlo Q concentrator. You can find it at local medical equipment stores or online stores like the Oxygen Concentrator Store. They have a website you can order from, or you can visit their store in Denver if you’re nearby. The Oxygen Concentrator Store allows you to use a credit card online or cash if you buy in their store. They also accept CareCredit, PayPal, and Affirm for those who prefer those options.

Drive DeVilbiss 10LHome Oxygen Concentrator

Best 10-liter • Price: $1,399 • Maximum oxygen output: 10 liters per minute • Power consumption: 639 watts per hour • Dimensions: 13.5 inches Wide x 12 inches Deep x 24.5 inches High • Weight: 42 pounds Check Price Why we chose If your prescription for home oxygen therapy requires high-volume or high-pressure oxygen, a 10-liter home oxygen system may be a good choice for you. The Drive DeVilbiss 10L Home Oxygen Concentrator is our top pick for those requiring high oxygen levels. Pros & cons Pros High oxygen flow rate Portable design Built-in auxiliary port to refill oxygen cylinders Cons Noticable amounts of noise More expensive than low-flow concentrators Additional details The Drive DeVilbiss 10L Home Oxygen Concentrator is a solid choice for users who require high oxygen flow rates. This powerful concentrator delivers the necessary oxygen therapy while remaining relatively compact and portable for a 10L model. Above all, this home oxygen concentrator is a reliable solution for those in need of high flow rate supplemental oxygen. Thanks to its adjustable flow levels, this concentrator can even adapt to your changing needs throughout the day. The DeVilbiss 10L strikes a good balance between power and portability. While not ultra-lightweight, it’s surprisingly manageable for a 10L concentrator, thanks to its compact design and built-in wheels. It’s surprisingly easy to move from room to room or even pack up altogether for short trips. That said, this home oxygen concentrator is louder than some of the lower-flow concentrators. While it is quieter than many other high-flow options, this noise level may be concerning while sleeping. Customer Service You can find the Drive DeVilbiss 10L Home Oxygen Concentrator at your local medical equipment store or online stores like the Oxygen Concentrator Store. You can purchase from their user-friendly website or visit their Denver location. The Oxygen Concentrator Store accepts various payment methods for your convenience. Use a credit card for a quick online checkout. You can also pay with cash (if buying in-store), CareCredit, PayPal, or Affirm.

CAIRE AirSep Newlife Intensity 10

Best for Long-Term • Price: $1,895 • Maximum oxygen output: 10 liters per minute • Power consumption: 590 watts • Dimensions: 16.5 inches wide x 14.5 inches deep x 27.5 inches high • Weight: 58 pounds Check Price Why we chose If you are someone with high oxygen therapy needs who wants a machine that will last a while, the CAIRE AirSep Newlife Intensity 10 may be a solid choice. This device is estimated to last seven to 10 years, which is why we named this sturdy model “Best for Long-Term.” Pros & cons Pros Best for people with high-flow oxygen needs Includes essential safety alarms Lasts up to 10 years Cons Heaviest on this list Uses the most power Additional details The NewLife Intensity 10 is a high-flow HOC, delivering oxygen from 2–10 liters per minute. The machine’s high-volume capability makes it a good option for higher oxygen therapy needs, such as those with COPD and interstitial lung disease (ILD). [3] Khor Y, et al. European Respiratory Journal Open Research. Sept. 16, 2019. Oxygen Therapy in COPD and Interstitial Lung Disease: Navigating the Knowns and Unknowns. Found on the internet at https://openres.ersjournals.com/content/5/3/00118-2019 This model works with outlet pressure and respiratory accessories like medical nebulizers, venti-masks, and volume jet nebulizers. The device has a lifespan of seven to 10 years, according to the sales representative we spoke with. It’s the heaviest option on this list at 58 pounds, but it has a handle and wheels for moving from room to room. It’s relatively compact at roughly 2 feet high and 16 inches wide. The noise level is 55 decibels, about the same as a coffee percolator or dishwasher. [2] International Noise Awareness Day. Common Noise Levels – How Loud Is Too Loud? Found on the internet at https://noiseawareness.org/info-center/common-noise-levels/ The NewLife Intensity 10 has safety alarms to alert you in the event of power failure, high temperature, high or low pressure, or low oxygen concentration levels. Its power consumption is 590 watts per hour, the highest on our list. Customer service said this model does not have parts requiring replacement over time. They advised users to clean the foam air intake filter and wash it weekly or every other week. The model comes with a three-year warranty. Customer service The NewLife Intensity 10 is available for purchase from local medical equipment suppliers such as the Oxygen Concentrator Store. You can shop online or at their retail location in Denver. You can pay for your purchase from the Oxygen Concentrator Store with a credit card, cash (in-store only), CareCredit, PayPal, or Affirm. See below for details on Oxygen Concentrator Store’s customer service hours, ways to reach them, and our experience with the customer service department.

Inogen One G5

Lightest • Price: $2,882 • Maximum oxygen output: 1.26 liters per minute • Battery life: 2 hours 40 minutes to 5 hours (on Setting 1) • Dimensions: 7.19 inches wide x 3.26 inches deep x 8.15 inches high • Weight: 4.7 pounds Check Price Why we chose The 4.7-pound Inogen One G5 is ideal for short excursions or flights. It’s a portable oxygen concentrator you can use while on the go. Pros & cons Pros Quiet Lightweight FAA-approved for travel Cons Expensive Short battery life Lower oxygen output than other models Additional details The Inogen One G5 may be your best solution if you need pulse-dose oxygen on the go. Quiet and lightweight, the Inogen One G5 delivers 1.26 liters of oxygen per minute and has three adjustable flow settings. It also includes Inogen’s Intelligent Delivery technology, allowing it to rapidly detect a breath and deliver oxygen in the first 400 milliseconds, when the most gas exchange occurs in the lungs, according to Inogen. You can connect the G5 to your smartphone using the free Inogen Connect app, downloadable from the Apple Store or Google Play. The app allows you to check the battery status, get maintenance reminders, and change the settings using your phone instead of on the concentrator. Unlike stationary HOCs, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) approves this portable model for air travel. Smaller than the other options on our list, the Inogen One G5 is 8.15 inches high and 3.26 inches wide. At 38 decibels, this HOC is quiet enough to converse or listen to music easily. The Inogen One G5 comes with the G5 unit, single battery, AC power supply, DC power cable, carry strap, carry bag, nasal cannula, and user manual. It also comes with a three-year warranty covering the concentrator. In addition, Inogen offers a one-year warranty to cover the sieve beds and accessories. Previously, this article recommended the Inogen One G4, but the newer G5 model has a higher oxygen flow rate, leading us to update our content to reflect the better pick. Customer service You can purchase this POC directly from Inogen or distributors like the Oxygen Concentrator Store. Inogen provides various ways to interact with customer service. Phone : (855-694-6643) for new customers or (877-466-4364) for existing customers

: (855-694-6643) for new customers or (877-466-4364) for existing customers Contact form: Submit an online form on the website When our reviewer called to ask about payment plans, the customer representative requested personal information, including name, address, and email address, before putting her in contact with an oxygen expert. When you purchase your Inogen One G5, you choose a single versus double battery and a three-year versus lifetime warranty. These selections affect the final price. Payment options include credit cards, including VISA, MasterCard, American Express, and Discover. Shipping is free.

Oxygen Concentrator Store customer service

Some of the oxygen concentrators in this review are available through the online retailer Oxygen Concentrator Store. You can contact the customer service department in the following ways:

Phone: (844-885-9530), available 365 days a year on the following schedule: 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. MT Monday through Friday 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. MT Saturday 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. MT Sunday

(844-885-9530), available 365 days a year on the following schedule: Email: ( service@amsrco.com )

( ) Online chat: On the OCS support page

On the OCS support page Contact form: Submit an online ticket on the contact form, and a representative will respond within one business day. The Oxygen Concentrator Store website also has a detailed product support page with information on cleaning, maintenance, and use of oxygen concentrators.

Our customer service experience

The Oxygen Concentrator store offers a chat feature, and customer service was very responsive to our reviewer’s questions. The customer service representative said most HOCs last about five years. They also recommended wiping the external vents down monthly to keep the machine operating properly.

Shipping takes about three to five business days, but Oxygen Concentrator Store also offers two-day and overnight shipping for an additional cost.

What is a home oxygen concentrator?

A home oxygen concentrator is a medical device used to provide supplemental oxygen for those with breathing conditions, such as lung cancer, asthma, or COPD. Unlike an oxygen tank, these devices use electrical pumps to filter nitrogen from the air around you and concentrate oxygen levels. You’ll need a prescription for a home oxygen concentrator, and it’s important to speak with your doctor about appropriate use.

How does a home oxygen concentrator work?

HOCs extract air from the room, filter it, and deliver purified air through a nasal cannula, a long tube running from the device to your nostrils. Those requiring a high oxygen flow, which is about 3 liters per minute or more, benefit from continuous-flow oxygen devices, according to the American Thoracic Society. [4]Jacobs S, Krishnan J. Annals of the American Thoracic Society. September 2021. Patients Choose Hypoxemia Over Social Isolation. Found on the internet at https://www.atsjournals.org/doi/full/10.1513/AnnalsATS.202106-676ED Your medical condition and prescription determine the best flow level for your needs.

You can use a HOC while you are awake or asleep. Some work well with CPAP machines to support you if you have sleep apnea.

Oxygen flow types

Stationary HOCs offer a consistent oxygen flow, while pulse flow portable models provide oxygen every time you inhale, according to a comparison of supplemental oxygen therapies. [5]Gloeckl R, et al. Respiratory Medicine. September 2019. Comparison of Supplemental Oxygen Delivery by Continuous Versus Demand Based Flow Systems in Hypoxemic COPD Patients – A Randomized, Single-blinded Crossover Study. Found on the internet at https://www.resmedjournal.com/article/S0954-6111(19)30258-6/fulltext Both machine types have different flow settings you can adjust on the concentrator. With some portable models, you may be able to change the settings from an app on your smartphone. Please check with your doctor before making adjustments to oxygen levels.

Who should use a home oxygen concentrator?

People with chronic respiratory diseases or those who don’t get enough oxygen benefit from using a home oxygen concentrator. You may need one if you have asthma, COPD, emphysema, heart failure, or other health conditions. Low oxygen levels can lead to shortness of breath, chest pain, confusion, balance issues, headache, dizziness, and other symptoms.

“For some, their health condition results in such low oxygen that they are at serious risk without supplemental oxygen. For others, such as those who have COPD and have a low resting oxygen level, supplemental oxygen reduces the risk of them developing pulmonary hypertension, and therefore improves both their quality of life and their prognosis,” said Praveen Bhatia, MBBS, a respiratory medicine physician and sleep medicine expert in Manchester, United Kingdom.

You must get a prescription from your health care provider to buy a HOC. Your doctor will determine whether you need a pulse or continuous-flow oxygen concentrator and how often to use it.

If you are often on the go or traveling, you might find a travel CPAP works better for you.

What to consider before buying

The best machine for you will depend on your prescribed oxygen needs, lifestyle, and other preferences. Before buying, you should consider a few factors:

Product quality: Check verified customer reviews for durability, longevity, and other concerns.

Check verified customer reviews for durability, longevity, and other concerns. Oxygen output: Pick a model that can deliver your oxygen prescription.

Pick a model that can deliver your oxygen prescription. Size and weight: Consider machines that fit comfortably near your couch or bed and fit well in your space.

Consider machines that fit comfortably near your couch or bed and fit well in your space. Display type: Decide if you like LED screens, lights, or audible alarms.

Decide if you like LED screens, lights, or audible alarms. Mobility: Consider how easy it will be to move. Built-in handles and wheels help move your device from room to room when not in use.

Consider how easy it will be to move. Built-in handles and wheels help move your device from room to room when not in use. Extra features: Some HOCs and POCs have technology like apps you can download to your smartphone to track oxygen levels and adjust airflow levels.

How much do home oxygen concentrators cost?

The HOCs we reviewed range in price from $595–$2,650. The price does not appear to be related to size, as the smallest model was the most expensive. The cost varies with accessories and warranty length and coverage. The most affordable model on this list is the CAIRE Companion 5 Home Concentrator.

Does insurance cover home oxygen concentrators?

Depending on your plan and provider, private insurance may cover some or all of your HOC costs. Contact your insurance carrier before buying to see about reimbursement. Your health care provider will be required to complete paperwork and provide documentation on the medical necessity of an HOC. Your local State Health Insurance Assistance Program (or SHIP) can help if you have questions about this requirement.

Does Medicare cover home oxygen concentrators?

Oxygen machines are considered durable medical equipment (DME)ⓘDurable medical equipment (DME): Medical equipment expected to last at least three years, prescribed for in-home use for a medical reason. , so Medicare Part B may cover some of the cost of a rental HOC. For Medicare to help pay for your oxygen, your doctor will need to prescribe oxygen, prove that supplemental oxygen may improve your condition, and document that your blood oxygen often falls below acceptable levels. See Medicare.gov for more information. [6]Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. Home Use of Oxygen. Found on the internet at https://www.cms.gov/medicare-coverage-database/view/ncd.aspx?NCDId=169

Table 1, Comparison of the best home oxygen concentrators

CAIRE Companion 5 Check Price Inogen At Home 5L Check Price Respironics EverFlo Q Home Concentrator Check Price Drive DeVilbiss 10L Home Oxygen Concentrator Check Price CAIRE AirSep Newlife Intensity 10 Check Price Inogen One G5 Check Price Best For Best Value Most Energy Efficient Quietest Best 10-liter Best for Long-Term Lightest Equipment cost $595 $1,645 $649 $1,399 $1,895 $2,882 Oxygen purity 85%–95% 87%–96% 93% 87% – 96% 87%–93% 90% Decibels 50 52–56 at setting of 2 40 69 55 38 Max oxygen output 5 liters per minute 5 5 10 10 1.26 Mobility Includes wheels No wheels or handle Includes wheels and a handle Includes wheels and handle Includes wheels and a handle No handle or wheels

*Cost at the time of publication of this article. If you live in Massachusetts or New Jersey, you may see a higher price for your oxygen concentrator. These states require a licensed respiratory therapist to deliver, set up, and titrate (adjust the oxygen dose of) your concentrator.

How we chose the best home oxygen concentrators

Our team consulted with three geriatric care experts and one respiratory therapist to learn more about home oxygen concentrators and how they can enhance users’ quality of life. Based on our expert consultations and research, we found various factors important for our readers when shopping for a portable oxygen concentrator unit, including cost, ease of use, oxygen delivery method, and more. We had all our selections medically reviewed by an expert in the field to ensure each brand and model meets our readers’ needs.

Bottom line

The best home oxygen machine for your needs will depend on a variety of factors. There are multiple options to choose from, and each brand and model has its own benefits and drawbacks. To find the best oxygen machine for home therapy use, consider the price, the amount and purity of oxygen your prescription requires, and whether noise or portability is a concern. Your doctor or respiratory therapist may have a recommendation for what type of home oxygen concentrator is best for you or if there are certain features you should look for.

Frequently asked questions Although you can purchase some oxygen concentrators online, you should get a prescription from a health care provider to determine which model would work best for you and how much supplemental oxygen you need. The oxygen concentrators we reviewed range in cost from $695–$2,948. The only portable oxygen concentrator on this list costs the most. A stationary oxygen concentrator is best for home use. The stationary models can provide continuous oxygen using AC power and can run all day and night, even while sleeping. Many home models have built-in handles and wheels for easy transport when not in use. No, you cannot buy oxygen concentrators over-the-counter or without a prescription. Over-the-counter oxygen canisters are available for purchase without a prescription, but they aren’t a replacement for medical-grade prescription supplemental oxygen. Instead, these small, hand-held oxygen tanks are designed for athletic support and to ease symptoms of altitude sickness, hangovers, or jet lag. Stationary oxygen concentrators must be plugged in to function, so you a need backup electricity source in case of a power outage. Consider getting a power generator for these events. Home concentrators can also be quite large and hard to move.

