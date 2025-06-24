6 Hair Care Mistakes Men Make (And How to Fix Them) - Barbers and barbershops, online book appointments app, free for clients. (2025)

A great haircut can elevate your look, but bad hair care habits can lead to dryness, breakage, and an unkempt appearance. Many men unknowingly make mistakes that damage their hair and scalp. Understanding these mistakes and making simple changes can help maintain healthy, strong, and stylish hair.

1. Washing Your Hair Too Often

Washing hair daily might seem necessary for cleanliness, but it can actually do more harm than good. Frequent washing strips the scalp of its natural oils, leading to dryness, irritation, and increased oil production as the scalp tries to compensate for lost moisture. This cycle can leave hair either overly dry or excessively greasy.

Instead, wash your hair two to three times a week with a sulfate-free shampoo. If your hair gets oily between washes, rinse it with water or use a dry shampoo to absorb excess oil. For those who work out regularly, a water rinse or conditioner-only wash can help maintain cleanliness without over-drying the hair.

2. Using Too Much Hair Product

Styling products like gel, pomade, and wax can help achieve a polished look, but overusing them can leave hair looking greasy, heavy, and stiff. Excess product buildup can also clog the scalp, leading to dandruff and irritation.

To avoid this, start with a small amount—about the size of a dime—and gradually add more if needed. Warm the product in your hands before applying it evenly throughout your hair. Water-based products are often the best choice because they provide hold without excessive buildup and are easier to wash out.

3. Skipping Conditioner

Many men assume shampoo is enough for hair care, but skipping conditioner can leave hair rough, dry, and difficult to manage. Shampoo cleanses by removing dirt and oil, but it also strips away natural moisture. Conditioner replenishes hydration, making hair softer, smoother, and more damage-resistant.

Use conditioner every time you shampoo. Consider a leave-in conditioner for added hydration if you have dry or curly hair. If your hair is fine or tends to get oily, choose a lightweight formula that won’t weigh it down. Regular conditioning also helps prevent split ends and frizz.

4. Using the Wrong Shampoo

Using any random shampoo off the shelf might not be doing your hair any favors. Some shampoos contain harsh sulfates and alcohols that strip moisture and irritate the scalp. Others may not be suited for your specific hair type, leading to excessive dryness or oil buildup.

Choosing the right shampoo is key to maintaining healthy hair. If you have dry hair, look for a moisturizing formula with natural oils and hydrating ingredients. Use a clarifying shampoo to remove excess buildup if your scalp gets oily. Those with dandruff should opt for a gentle anti-dandruff shampoo that soothes the scalp.

5. Brushing Hair When It’s Wet

Wet hair is at its weakest, making it more prone to breakage when brushed aggressively. Using a regular hairbrush on wet strands can cause excessive pulling, leading to split ends and long-term damage.

To prevent breakage, use a wide-toothed comb or your fingers to detangle wet hair gently. If you must brush, wait until your hair is damp rather than soaking wet. A lightweight leave-in conditioner can also help reduce tangles and make brushing easier.

6. Neglecting Scalp Care

Healthy hair starts with a healthy scalp, but many men focus only on styling and forget about scalp care. A neglected scalp can lead to dandruff, itchiness, excess oil production, and hair thinning. Product buildup, sweat, and dead skin cells can clog hair follicles, affecting growth and overall scalp health.

To keep your scalp in top condition, massage it gently while shampooing to increase blood circulation and remove buildup. Use a scalp scrub once a week to exfoliate and clear your follicles. If you experience dryness or irritation, switch to a mild, hydrating shampoo and avoid excessive heat styling.

Good hair care is about more than getting a great haircut—it requires daily habits that protect your hair and scalp. By avoiding these six common mistakes and making minor adjustments to your routine, you can keep your hair healthy, strong, and well-groomed.

If you’re unsure about the right products or techniques for your hair type, consult with your barber for personalized recommendations. Investing in the proper hair care routine will ensure your style stays sharp long after leaving the barbershop.

Sign up on Ring My Barber, and book your makeup artist and hairstylist for your big day.

Download Ring My Stylist, Ring My Barber, and Ring My Loctician apps.

Back to All Articles