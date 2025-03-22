6 In 1 Oxygen Facial Dermabrasion Beauty Machine | Hydra Spa Device | Jet Facial At Home | (2025)

Delivery Information: We Ship World Wide.

Delivery Information:

Thank you for choosing Glów Beauty Case (https://glowbeautycase.co.uk),for your beauty needs. As a proud subsidiary ofGlów BeautyCASELTD, we are a registered traderoperating within the UK - UK Company Number: 15697947.

Please take a moment to familiarize yourself with our shipping policy, which specifically applies to products ordered within the United Kingdom, Europe, USA and Australia.

Delivery Time Of Your Order = Order Processing Time + Estimated Shipping Time

Location Estimated Shipping Time UnitedKingdom 2to 6* working days Europe 3 to 11* working days USA & Australia 3 to 11* working days Canada 4 to 14* working days Rest Of World 4 to 16* working days

Below, you will find important details regarding our delivery process:

Order Processing: Orders take 1- 4 business day to process within our system, please note that this also includes a product inspection and can include the product being tested prior to shipping.

Orders take day to process within our system, please note that this also includes a product inspection and can include the product being tested prior to shipping. Cancelling Your Order: Customers MUST contact us within2 hours of placing an order for us to cancel it. After this period we are unable to cancel orders due to the product movement. Our dispatch team works 7 days a week to ensure orders move quickly and dispatch out to you fast. If an order has already been sent for processing then we will not be able to cancel at this stage. That said, this does not affect your 14 day cooling off period. Please note that you would be responsible for return postage to our UK address.

Customers MUST contact us within2 hours of placing an order for us to cancel it. After this period we are unable to cancel orders due to the product movement. That said, this does not affect your 14 day cooling off period. Please note that you would be responsible for return postage to our UK address. Shipping to the UK: Your items will be delivered within the UK, with shipping times typically ranging from: 2 to 6 business days estimated. Please note that weekends and holidays are not included in this timeframe - this time frame also does not include the order processing and inspection period.

Your items will be delivered within the UK, with shipping times typically ranging from: 2 to 6 business days estimated. Please note that weekends and holidays are not included in this timeframe - this time frame also does not include the order processing and inspection period. Tracking Numbers: Once your order is placed, you can anticipate receiving your tracking number within 1 to 2 business days. This tracking number will enable you to monitor the status of your shipment throughout its journey to your doorstep.

Once your order is placed, you can anticipate receiving your tracking number within 1 to 2 business days. This tracking number will enable you to monitor the status of your shipment throughout its journey to your doorstep. Overseas Shipping: Your items will be delivered within your country within the time frame estimated in the table above. Please note that weekends and holidays are not included in this timeframe.

Supplier Location: Our trusted suppliers are based around the world in the UK, Germanyand China . Therefore, your items will be dispatched directly fromthese locationsto your specified address.

Our trusted suppliers are based around the world in the UK, Germanyand China . Therefore, your items will be dispatched directly fromthese locationsto your specified address. Tracking Activation: Please be aware that your tracking number will only become active once your item has entered your country of origin. Until that point, your tracking information may not display any updates. You can track your order here .



Please be aware that your tracking number will only become active once your item has entered your country of origin. Until that point, your tracking information may not display any updates. You can track your order . Delivery Factors Beyond Our Control: It's important to note that while we strive to ensure prompt delivery, we have no control over potential delivery delays, customs delays, and/or customs charges that your order may incur. We appreciate your patience and understanding in such instances.

It's important to note that while we strive to ensure prompt delivery, we have no control over potential delivery delays, customs delays, and/or customs charges that your order may incur. We appreciate your patience and understanding in such instances. Please Note: Estimated ship timelines do not include handling/production time (which is approx. 1 to4 business day).

At Glów Beauty Case, we are committed to providing a seamless and efficient delivery experience for all our valued customers. If you have any further inquiries or require assistance with your order, please don't hesitate to reach out to our dedicated customer service team.

Please be aware that, in general, delivery times typically align with the earlier timeframe specified in our estimation. However, if the item contains a battery, this may extend the delivery period to the later end of the outlined timeframe.

All of our skincare machines are tested/checked prior to dispatch to ensure that they arrive in optimal condition. We state estimated processing and shipping times to give customers an idea of the time it may take for their order to arrive. We mainly work with 2 overseas suppliers and a UK supplier. If ordering multiple products, your order may need to be split in to separate parcels and may arrive at differing times (tracking for all parcels will be provided and explained). On the whole, all of our orders arrive well with in the estimated time frame.

All orders are shipped directly from our suppliers around the world in the UK, Europe, China and Germany . Glow Beauty Case has no control over the time these countries take to pass items through customs. Please note that due to this, these delivery times are given as estimates and are in no way guaranteed.

. Glow Beauty Case has no control over the time these countries take to pass items through customs. Please note that due to this, these delivery times are given as estimates and are in no way guaranteed. All time frames shown in this guide are estimated and can be affected by several factors outside of our control. There is no guaranteed day or date provided to you. You are however provided tracking which will show the status of your order and there will also be an estimated time guide also provided.

We strongly advise that customers do not book in clients for treatments until products have arrived with them. Glow Beauty Case LTD cannot be held accountable for any inconvenience or loss caused by scheduling appointments before the receipt and testing of your order.

Thank you for choosing Glów Beauty Case. We appreciate your support. If you do need any further assistance, or have questions regarding this policy, please contact us.

