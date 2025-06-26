6 Lube Ingredients You Might Not Want to Put in Your Vagina (2025)

Let’s get one thing straight: Lube is a magical invention. Yes, when you have a vagina and are super-excited at the prospect of having sex, said vagina may lube up on its own. It’s an interesting, convenient physical mechanism that happens as part of the female sexual response cycle, making sex easier and more pleasurable for you.

But sometimes you can’t get as turned on as you'd like, whether it’s because of aging, a new birth control method, or some other reason—or maybe you can still get turned on, but you want to amp up the wetness even more. Cool. Either way, that’s where lube comes in.

Here’s a quick lube primer for you.

Lube comes in three basic categories, Alyssa Dweck, M.D., gynecologist in Westchester, New York, and assistant clinical professor of obstetrics and gynecology at Mount Sinai School of Medicine, tells SELF: water-based, silicone-based, and oil-based.

What works best for you will largely depend on trial and error, but before you get to that fun homework, know this: Oil-based lubes can degrade latex, Dweck says, so they don’t play well with condoms.

Another important note is that silicone lubes are “über-slick,” Dweck says, and don’t dry up as easily as the other varieties do. “If you want something that lasts a bit longer, silicone is the way to go,” she advises.

If you’re curious about what’s actually in lubes, you’re not alone. “There’s a lot of controversy about lube ingredients,” Dweck says. The controversy centers around concerns that some chemicals could be irritating, or even potentially affect your health. “But always keep in mind some women can stick anything in their vaginas as lube and be happy campers.” (Not that we’re suggesting you try sticking just anything in your vagina as lube.)

If you’ve experienced discomfort with some lubes in the past, or just want to play it ultra-safe, here are six lube ingredients you should know about and potentially avoid.

1. Glycerin

Glycerin is a humectant (meaning it helps to retain moisture) that shows up in a lot of lubes, especially ones that are flavored or warming. Although those special effects can be intriguing, your vagina might struggle when it comes into contact with glycerin.

“Glycerin is a metabolic byproduct of sugar, which can serve as food source for microbes,” Jamil Abdur-Rahman, M.D., board-certified ob/gyn and chairman of obstetrics and gynecology at Vista East Medical Center in Waukegan, Illinois, tells SELF.

In particular, glycerin may contribute to an overgrowth of yeast, which can then cause yeast infections. “That doesn’t mean everyone who uses a glycerin-containing lubricant is going to get a yeast infection, but if you’re already prone to them, glycerin may be an ingredient you may want to stay away from,” Dweck says.

2. Nonoxynol-9

Many spermicides, which immobilize the little swimmers that could get you pregnant, contain this chemical. But its powers aren’t limited to sperm.

“Nonoxynol-9 can kill both good and bad bacteria [in the vagina],” Sarah Yamaguchi, M.D., ob/gyn at Good Samaritan Hospital in Los Angeles, tells SELF. Whenever your vaginal bacteria get skewed off balance, it can result in an annoying infection, like bacterial vaginosis.

