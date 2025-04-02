6 Top-Tier Body Groomers for Manscaping Head to Toe (2025)

Like everything else, body grooming trends come and go. Just look at the wild, hairy 1970s or the Ken doll slick early noughties if you don’t believe me. Right now, we are living in what I would argue is the golden age of body hair. As in, you can do whatever you want with it. You can trim! You can wax! You can let it grow … and grow … and grow! But the reality is that most men do something to their body hair and pubic hair.

In fact, our own 2019 survey found that 62 percent of men do some sort of manscaping (and this survey focused only on below the belt ‘scaping so it’s probably more if you consider the total body). And, for the record, 62 percent of women said in that same survey that they prefer a man who does some form of hair control down below. Coincidence? I think not.

This isn’t to say that you’re required to manscape, but whether you already do or you’re about to give it a try for the first time, the most important thing in any manscaping journey is the tool you use. Anyone who has shaved even once knows that the risk of cutting and nicking skin is very real—especially when you get down to very sensitive or hard-to-reach areas. Trimming, whether it's using hair clippers or electric shavers, has its own set of headaches in the form of pulling hairs and not having enough protection between the blade and your skin.



That’s where the best body groomers come in — they’re specifically designed to be gentle on sensitive areas (like your twig and berries) and make the grooming experience way more pleasant. And before you ask why you need another tool for this job, consider this: Using the same razor or trimmer on your body as you do on your face could lead to bacterial cross-contamination. Do you really want jock itch on your chin?



These days body trimmers are technologically advanced to help make the job way easier. We’re talking long-lasting batteries, waterproof casings, multiple guards, special blades, and more. So whatever hair you’re hoping to tackle, and no matter how much of it you have, the best body groomers will get the job done quickly and comfortably.

What To Consider

Battery life

In general, body hair is thicker than facial hair, so you'll need groomers that have more power than your typical electric razor. That said, we suggest looking for a device with an extensive battery life, so you'll spend less time charging and more time shaving. In our experience that's something with at least 40 minutes or more of runtime. The groomers we've selected as the best have battery lives that extend from 40 minutes to 6 hours.

Water Resistance

Manscaping during or directly after showering can make the whole process much more seamless, with less risk of nicks or pulling. For this, you'll want to check out options that have some type of water resistance to ensure you can use it while you take a shower or right after you hop out. This will also assist in the cleaning process for your groomer, as you can simply take it apart and run it under water and left everything dry out.

Blade Type

Every trimmer on this list is electric, which means they have one of two blade types: rotary or foil. In general, the biggest difference between the two is that rotary blades cut hair in a circular motion while foil blades cut in one direction, essentially up and down or side to side. Foils also typically cut closer, but rotary blades are more adept at manoeuvring the contours of the body. That being said, rotary blades are better at attacking thicker or coarser hair, while foils are often more gentle on sensitive skin. So it really comes down to what you value more.



Charger

When it comes to electric grooming devices, chargers have come a long way from their battery-powered origins (although, there are still plenty of these options around for those who prefer them). The two main alternatives to batteries are a cord or plug directly connecting the tool to an outlet and a stand that charges the groomer while it's mounted. Neither is necessarily better than the other (including the battery-powered), it mostly comes down to personal preference.

That being said, depending on your bathroom setup, you may want to zero in on certain options. For those with limited counter or storage space, you’ll probably want to opt for a plug that you can charge when needed and then store when not using. But if you have the counter space, a charging mount can be super convenient and help keep your device sufficiently charged at all times.

Number of Blades

Body hair can differ significantly in prevalence, thickness and sensitivity from one area to another. With this in mind, many devices will include multiple blades meant specifically for various areas of the body. This also helps from a hygiene standpoint, as you wouldn’t want to reuse the same blade for every crevice of the body to avoid cross-contamination between different zones.

Number of Attachments

Just as different parts of your body require different blades, you probably won’t want every area to maintain the same length of hair. For example, you may want your back to be as bald as possible, but probably not your chest (unless you’re a competitive swimmer or bodybuilder). For this, varying attachments that offer different desired lengths can be super helpful, especially if you’re someone who does widespread body grooming.



Case

If you’re anything like us, you value organisation when it comes to your grooming arsenal. It makes sense, the more tools and products you have the more space they’ll take up, and the more likely you are to lose track of attachments, cords and anything else that’s not directly connected to your device. This is where a case can really be crucial to help hold all of your body groomer’s attachments and gadgets in one convenient place.



How We Selected

For the past few years, Men's Health's editors and writers have done extensive research and testing for body groomers. Throughout this time, we have tested over 50 body groomers (both wet and dry) for extended periods of time. Our experts evaluated all the picks on their effectiveness, safety, comfort, ease of use, reliability, battery life, and value. From there, we then trimmed (get it?) the list down to the eight best body groomers for men that are worth your money.