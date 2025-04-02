6 Top-Tier Body Groomers for Manscaping Head to Toe (2025)

Like everything else, body grooming trends come and go. Just look at the wild, hairy 1970s or the Ken doll slick early noughties if you don’t believe me. Right now, we are living in what I would argue is the golden age of body hair. As in, you can do whatever you want with it. You can trim! You can wax! You can let it grow … and grow … and grow! But the reality is that most men do something to their body hair and pubic hair.
In fact, our own 2019 survey found that 62 percent of men do some sort of manscaping (and this survey focused only on below the belt ‘scaping so it’s probably more if you consider the total body). And, for the record, 62 percent of women said in that same survey that they prefer a man who does some form of hair control down below. Coincidence? I think not.
Best Body Groomers for Men
Most Practical
Philips Bodygroom Series 7000
Most Versatile
Philips OneBlade
Best for Below the Belt
Manscaped The Lawn Mower 5.0 Ultra
Best Multipurpose Trimmer
Philips Multigroom Series 7000
Best Value
Wahl Manscaper
Best for sensitive skin
Braun Body Groomer Series 5
This isn’t to say that you’re required to manscape, but whether you already do or you’re about to give it a try for the first time, the most important thing in any manscaping journey is the tool you use. Anyone who has shaved even once knows that the risk of cutting and nicking skin is very real—especially when you get down to very sensitive or hard-to-reach areas. Trimming, whether it's using hair clippers or electric shavers, has its own set of headaches in the form of pulling hairs and not having enough protection between the blade and your skin.
That’s where the best body groomers come in — they’re specifically designed to be gentle on sensitive areas (like your twig and berries) and make the grooming experience way more pleasant. And before you ask why you need another tool for this job, consider this: Using the same razor or trimmer on your body as you do on your face could lead to bacterial cross-contamination. Do you really want jock itch on your chin?
These days body trimmers are technologically advanced to help make the job way easier. We’re talking long-lasting batteries, waterproof casings, multiple guards, special blades, and more. So whatever hair you’re hoping to tackle, and no matter how much of it you have, the best body groomers will get the job done quickly and comfortably.
What To Consider
Battery life
In general, body hair is thicker than facial hair, so you'll need groomers that have more power than your typical electric razor. That said, we suggest looking for a device with an extensive battery life, so you'll spend less time charging and more time shaving. In our experience that's something with at least 40 minutes or more of runtime. The groomers we've selected as the best have battery lives that extend from 40 minutes to 6 hours.
Water Resistance
Manscaping during or directly after showering can make the whole process much more seamless, with less risk of nicks or pulling. For this, you'll want to check out options that have some type of water resistance to ensure you can use it while you take a shower or right after you hop out. This will also assist in the cleaning process for your groomer, as you can simply take it apart and run it under water and left everything dry out.
Blade Type
Every trimmer on this list is electric, which means they have one of two blade types: rotary or foil. In general, the biggest difference between the two is that rotary blades cut hair in a circular motion while foil blades cut in one direction, essentially up and down or side to side. Foils also typically cut closer, but rotary blades are more adept at manoeuvring the contours of the body. That being said, rotary blades are better at attacking thicker or coarser hair, while foils are often more gentle on sensitive skin. So it really comes down to what you value more.
Charger
When it comes to electric grooming devices, chargers have come a long way from their battery-powered origins (although, there are still plenty of these options around for those who prefer them). The two main alternatives to batteries are a cord or plug directly connecting the tool to an outlet and a stand that charges the groomer while it's mounted. Neither is necessarily better than the other (including the battery-powered), it mostly comes down to personal preference.
That being said, depending on your bathroom setup, you may want to zero in on certain options. For those with limited counter or storage space, you’ll probably want to opt for a plug that you can charge when needed and then store when not using. But if you have the counter space, a charging mount can be super convenient and help keep your device sufficiently charged at all times.
Number of Blades
Body hair can differ significantly in prevalence, thickness and sensitivity from one area to another. With this in mind, many devices will include multiple blades meant specifically for various areas of the body. This also helps from a hygiene standpoint, as you wouldn’t want to reuse the same blade for every crevice of the body to avoid cross-contamination between different zones.
Number of Attachments
Just as different parts of your body require different blades, you probably won’t want every area to maintain the same length of hair. For example, you may want your back to be as bald as possible, but probably not your chest (unless you’re a competitive swimmer or bodybuilder). For this, varying attachments that offer different desired lengths can be super helpful, especially if you’re someone who does widespread body grooming.
Case
If you’re anything like us, you value organisation when it comes to your grooming arsenal. It makes sense, the more tools and products you have the more space they’ll take up, and the more likely you are to lose track of attachments, cords and anything else that’s not directly connected to your device. This is where a case can really be crucial to help hold all of your body groomer’s attachments and gadgets in one convenient place.
How We Selected
For the past few years, Men's Health's editors and writers have done extensive research and testing for body groomers. Throughout this time, we have tested over 50 body groomers (both wet and dry) for extended periods of time. Our experts evaluated all the picks on their effectiveness, safety, comfort, ease of use, reliability, battery life, and value. From there, we then trimmed (get it?) the list down to the eight best body groomers for men that are worth your money.
Most Practical
Philips Bodygroom Series 7000
The 3D pivoting head allows the Philips Bodygroom Series 7000 to closely follow your body's contours for a super comfortable shave anywhere below the neck. You won't have to worry about scratches or cuts on your skin thanks to the high-performance trimmer with rounded blades.
What Else to Consider: This combo device is designed to be an all-in-one body groomer with both a shaving head and trimmer head on the same device. It’s convenient for anyone who likes the most options possible in one tool without the need to constantly switch attachments and combs. We've found that it can nick skin easily (so be extra cautious using this below the belt) and some reviewers say that the shaver head has a hard time cutting longer hair.
Both of those things could come down to technique. Using this trimmer, because it is weightier and has two heads, may take some practice. Others note that the battery life is not as good as other trimmers, though the manual advises to allow the battery to completely run down before charging. This may be difficult for some users because there is no battery life indicator so the possibility of the battery dying mid-trim is high.
Why We Chose It: The Philips body groomer does both shaving and trimming as well as the other top body groomers on this list, with some technique adjustments necessary and a slight learning curve. But where it really shines is with its simplicity. The fact that you can shave and trim with ease using one device is why we keep going back to it for our own body grooming needs.
Long-Term Testing Notes: Our support of this body groomer is unwavering, however, the longer we use it the more we’ve noticed that it's better for trimming rather than shaving. The shaver side seems to pull hairs more than the trimmer side. The pulling does decrease the more you use it and understand the right angle to hold it against your body (we’d imagine this is unique to the user depending on the direction your hair grows and the texture), but we’ve found that other shaving devices in our arsenal are a bit more comfortable.
Philips Bodygroom Series 7000 Full Review
|Battery Life
|80 minutes
|Water Resistant?
|Yes
|Number of Attachments
|0
|Case?
|Yes (though technically it's a pouch)
Most Versatile
Philips OneBlade
This hybrid electric trimmer and shaver is super gentle on your skin yet extremely effective at removing body hair to your desired length. Use the guards for trimming if you like to leave a little length or take them off for a super close shave that never leaves any cuts or scratches.
What Else To Consider: If you're new to full-body manscaping, especially around the nether regions, and are nervous about nicking the family jewels, this is the perfect tool for you. More than any other device on this list, the OneBlade rarely — if ever — cuts or pulls hair. Now, a major side effect of this is that it can only shave to just above completely bald. So if you're looking to go entirely bare, it might be worth investing elsewhere.
Why We Chose It: Of course, the OneBlade still gives an incredibly close shave, even if it doesn't leave skin 100 percent bald. We tend to value ease of use, reliability, and safety over a smooth shave when it comes to body grooming, which is why we constantly find ourselves reaching back for the OneBlade over and over.
Long-Term Testing Notes: Simply put, the Philips OneBlade continues to be a staple in our grooming arsenal. From its innovative design to its ergonomic head, this device is one of the most versatile devices we've tested and a number of editors continue to use this as their go-to for manscaping. Not to mention, its waterproof capabilities, battery life, and shave power have not waned at all over time.
Read more: Philips OneBlade Pro 360 Review
|Battery Life
|60 minutes
|Water Resistant?
|No
|Number of Attachments
|6
|Case?
|No
Best for Below the Belt
Manscaped The Lawn Mower 5.0 Ultra
Whether you want to mow the lawn completely or just give it a little trim, this groomer does it all. This latest, more advanced version is completely waterproof so you can use it in the shower (Cleanup? Done). With multiple-length combs and ceramic blades that are gentle on even your most sensitive areas, this is one of the most effective body groomers out there.
What Else to Consider: This is a classic push-style trimmer, which means you push it toward you (usually against the grain) to cut the hair. This is not a bad thing, just good to know going into the purchase in case you are used to a pull-style trimmer. The single adjustable length comb only has a couple of length capabilities so this trimmer isn’t optimised for a variety of body hair options — it’s really designed to shave down to the skin or leave just a little bit of stubble.
You’re not going to do a bunch of contouring or style changes with this. And while it’s designed specifically for the tender groin area, many users have noted that it can still nick skin pretty easily if you’re not extra careful. The intuitive features, like the LED spotlight to help you see where you are trimming, are welcome.
Why We Chose It: If you’re a consistent trimmer of your undercarriage, the Lawn Mower 5.0 Ultra is one of the best tools out there to get the job done effectively. It delivers a clean-shaven look with ease anywhere you want it and when compared to a traditional razor, it is way more comfortable and less risky, even with the fact that it can still nick skin.
We also love the additional features that many of the other groomers on this list don’t have, like a an LED spotlight (it may seem gimmicky at first, but trust us, it helps). It’s an intuitively designed device that delivers what it promises and then some. As long as you’re looking for a close shave, it’s a good bet.
Long-Term Testing Notes: Months after first testing the Manscaped Lawn Mower 5.0 Ultra, we still go back to it for specific areas of our bodies — namely the undercarriage. Once you get the hang of the pull method, it shaves easily and quickly. A word of advice though: Do not try to go fast or cut corners. Make sure you give yourself adequate time to use it slowly or the risk of nicks and cuts increases exponentially.
|Battery Life
|60 minutes
|Water Resistant?
|Yes
|Number of Attachments
|2
|Case?
|Yes
Best Multipurpose Trimmer
Philips Multigroom Series 7000
If you’re into streamlining, this all-in-one trimmer does everything: your hair, your beard and your body (just make sure to clean it before switching locations — it’s fully washable). The self-sharpening blades keep the cutting power strong and the plethora of guards and attachments make trimming or cutting literally any hair on your body easy. And with five hours of cordless run time, you can easily go from head to toe without recharging.
What Else to Consider: Using a clipper for everything is convenient, but it requires some adjusting of your technique depending on where you use it. This multipurpose groomer is optimised for cutting the hair on your head so it’s powerful — more powerful than some of the other dedicated body groomers on this list.
That means proceed with caution when taking it downstairs to more sensitive areas. Use it with a guard to get the hang of it and avoid nicks and cuts on your tender bits in the process. You’ll also want to thoroughly clean it before using it on your head or beard to avoid cross-contamination.
Why We Chose It: As far as multipurpose groomers go, the Philips Multigroomer is top-of-the-line. We love that it’s hefty and durable and feels more like a traditional hair clipper than anything else. Also, we found that it’s incredibly powerful and can cut through even thick, coarse hair with ease. You also can’t beat the options you get with 23 different attachments. It’s able to do any cutting, trimming, or detailing you could possibly want. It truly is an all-in-one tool ready to attack whatever you throw at it.
Long-Term Testing Notes: Even after the testing phase, the Philips Multigroom 7000 continues to be one of our go-to tools for trimming and cutting hair. But, we find ourselves reaching for it more as a hair clipper and beard trimmer than a full-on body groomer. We tend to use it more on less-sensitive areas like our chests. And when it comes time to trim below the belt, we reach for something a little more gentle. That said, it’s still well worth the investment if you don’t want to clutter your bathroom with multiple tools.
|Battery Life
|5 hours
|Water Resistant?
|Yes
|Number of Attachments
|3
|Case?
|Yes
Best Value
Wahl Manscaper
Not only do the stainless steel blades cut through even the coarsest hair, but the rounded, wraparound guards protect your junk from nicks and cuts. The integrated dial allows a whopping 20 different cutting lengths for a truly customised experience. Plus, it’s completely waterproof and has a 100-minute run time on a single charge.
What Else to Consider: If you’re a fan of trimming in the shower, this option is one of the best for wet use. We found that it's completely waterproof, which makes shower shaving a breeze, not to mention cleanup. Just keep in mind that, in general, wet trimming is slightly more difficult than dry trimming — but of course, you can’t beat that cleanup.
The wraparound guard design makes it less harrowing to trim your sensitive areas, but it won’t help if you want a clean shave. For that you’ll have to take it off, which is still comfortable, but more prone to nicks and cuts. And if you’re a frequent traveler who likes to trim on the go, the travel lock is important since it doesn’t come with a case.
Why We Chose It: For a more inexpensive trimmer, this one still has all the features you want like a quick charge option, wet/dry functionality, and a variety of lengths. Not to mention, some that you didn’t know you wanted but once you try, you’ll love, like the rotary dial to adjust trimming length easily without needing to switch combs. Overall, this groomer is reliable and versatile and, while the blades are not quite as sharp as more premium models, it still gets the job done when you need it to. Plus, it comes with a five-year warranty.
Long-Term Testing Notes: After months of use, the Wahl Manscaper is still able to handle whatever hair we throw at it without a struggle. That being said, while it remains useable in water, we have found that 100-minute battery life to be more like 90-minutes — thought that's still longer than most other options available.
|Battery Life
|100 minutes
|Water Resistant?
|Yes
|Number of Attachments
|1
|Case?
|No
Best for sensitive skin
Braun Body Groomer Series 5
This trimmer has everything you need for body grooming. It can be used in the shower if you prefer a wet shave and it includes three combs for different trimming lengths, including a separate skin-safe guard for below-the-belt grooming.
What Else to Consider: The Braun Series 7 is perhaps better value for anyone wanting a device that gives you everything you need for head-to-toe grooming in one complete kit, including beard trimming guards and a separate skin-safe guard for below-the-belt grooming.
Why We Chose It: The Braun Body Groomer 5 limits the risk of cuts with its signature 'SkinShield' tech and sensitive comb, which lets you get as close a shave as possible without your skin touching the blades. If your goal is an easy, quick, and efficient shave anywhere below the neck, this is the tool for you.
Long-Term Testing Notes: We use it anywhere on our bodies that we want a clean, close shave like our shoulders, back, and chest. The razor attachment isn't the best, however, for a super close shave, you're probably better off using a traditional razor anyway.
|Battery Life
|100 minutes
|Water Resistant?
|Yes
|Number of Attachments
|3
|Case?
|Yes
Why Use Body Groomers?
While using a blazer razor can be a smoother shave, it can also be more dangerous if you're not an experienced manscaper. That's why grooming pros like Doug Janczyn, owner of Manscape Spa, recommends going with electric clippers instead. 'Clippers are way safer and decrease the risk of cuts, irritation and ingrown hairs.' Look for a clipper specifically designed for delicate areas, which is gentle enough for your family jewels and has multiple length settings so you don’t have to go fully hairless if you don’t want to.
Why Trust Us?
At Men's Health, we're dedicated to discovering and recommending the best grooming products for men via hands-on testing and in-depth research.
Aside from constantly updating and adding to our ever-growing grooming section, Men's Health also dedicates an annual Grooming Awards package where we break down the best new products for men — ranging everywhere from skincare to shaving.
From: Men's Health US