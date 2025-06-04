60-year age limit bill for presidential, gov candidates passes second reading (2025)

The House of Representatives has passed for second reading a bill seeking to stop anyone above 60 years from vying for election to the Offices of the President and Governor in Nigeria.

If this bill scales legislative scrutiny and is signed into law, President Bola Tinubu, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, and the 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Mr Peter Obi, will miss out on the 2027 presidential contest as they are all above 60 years of age.

Titled “A Bill for an Act to alter the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to review the requirements that qualify a person to be elected as President and Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Governors and Deputy Governor of a State of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and for Related Matters” was sponsored by Imo lawmaker, Ikenga Ugochinyere.

The bill was one of the 31 proposed legislations which scaled second reading during Thursday’s plenary session.

The bill provides that “A person shall be qualified for election to the office of the President if he has been educated up to at least university level and has earned a Bachelor’s degree in his chosen field of study.

“Section 131 of the Principal Act is amended by inserting a paragraph which reads, “That he is not more than 60 years at the time of vying for the Office of President.

“Section 177(d) of the principal Act is amended by altering the educational requirement that qualifies persons to be elected as governor as follows:

“A person shall be qualified for election to the Office of the President if he has been educated up to at least university level and has earned a Bachelor’s degree in his chosen field of study.

“That he is not more than 60 years old at the time of vying for the office of Governor.

A bill to provide statutory backing for the establishment of Alvan Ikoku Federal University of Education in Imo State also passed second reading.

The bill, sponsored by Ugochinyere, aims to elevate the institution’s status, granting it federal recognition and funding support.

The House also passed for second reading a Bill for an Act to alter the Constitution to provide for mandatory inclusion of youths and persons living with disabilities in political appointments.

This bill, also sponsored by the Imo lawmaker, seeks to promote inclusivity and representation in governance.

Similarly, the bill to move trade and commerce to the concurrent legislative list, aimed at enhancing interstate commerce, also scaled second reading during plenary.

When passed into law, the proposed legislation will empower federal and state governments to regulate trade, thus boosting economic activities between and within the two layers of government.

Also considered and approved was the Federal University of Education, Zaria (Establishment) Bill, 2025, sponsored by Speaker Abbas and Plateau lawmaker Yusuf Gagdi.

This bill aims to establish a specialised university focused on teacher education in Zaria. Other education-related bills include the establishment of Yusuf Maitama Sule Federal University of Education in Kano and the University of Nigerian Languages in Aba, among others.

Also passed for second reading is the Reserved Seats for Women in National and State Assemblies Bill, 2025, sponsored by Rep. Kafilat Ogbara.

The bill aims to promote gender inclusivity by reserving specific legislative seats for women.

The Inclusion of Youths and Persons with Disabilities in Political Appointments Bill, 2025, sponsored by Ugochinyere, also passed the second reading.

The bill aims to ensure greater participation of marginalised groups in government.

Additionally, judicial reforms are on the agenda with bills such as the Timelines for Justice Administration Bill, 2025, sponsored by Benjamin Kalu, which seeks to enhance the justice delivery system in the country.

Another proposal, “The Increase in Number of Supreme Court & Court of Appeal Justices Bill, sponsored by Bello Kaoje, calls for an expansion in the number of justices to improve the efficiency of the judiciary.

The House also deliberated on bills related to the creation of new states, with the Creation of Wan State (North Central) Bill, 2025 and the Creation of Gobir State (North West) Bill, 2025 also passing for second reading.