69 bag first class as Oyo varsity graduates 310 (2025)

No fewer than 69 bagged first-class honours out of 310 students from the Abiola Ajimobi Technical University, Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, Ibadan.

The Vice-Chancellor of the institution, Professor Adesola Ajayi, stated this while addressing journalists at the pre-convocation press conference on Thursday at the institution’s premises.

He said aside from the bachelor’s degrees for the various programmes across the two faculties of the institution, all the graduating students will also be collecting two additional certificates, including a Diploma in French language and a Certificate in Vocational Studies.

Ajayi said this is aimed at preparing the graduates for future challenges, particularly to be job providers and not employment seekers.

The event slated for Friday is 3rd and 4th combined Convocation of the institution.

The vice-chancellor said the graduates are from the Faculty of Natural and Applied Sciences and various fields of Engineering studies of the institution.

Noting that the combined convocation covers 2022/2023 and 2023/2024 academic sessions, Ajayi explained that in 2022/2023 academic session, 15 students from Faculty of Natural and Applied Sciences graduated with First class Honours, 32 students got Second Class Upper Division, while 12 students had Second class lower Division and four students with third class.

In the Faculty of Engineering, he said 32 students graduated with second-class Upper Division, 12 students with 2nd class lower Division and four with third-class in the Faculty of Natural and Applied Sciences in the 2022/2023 Academic session.

He said, “For 2022-2023, we have 15 first-class in the Faculty of Science, and 17 in the Faculty of Engineering, making 32.

“We have 32 second-class upper in Science, 43 second-class upper in Engineering, making 75. For the 2022 category, 12 in Science and 16 in Engineering, making 28. And in the third-class category, 4 and 2 respectively.

“So for 2023-2024, we have 13 in Science and 24 in Engineering, making 37. We have 30 in Science and 46 in Engineering, making 76 in the 2021 category. In the 2022 category, we have 23 in Science and 20 in Engineering, making 43.

“And in the third-class category, we have 2 in Science, and 9 in Engineering, making 11. Suppose I may give you a faculty summary. For the two years, in the Faculty of Science, we have 28 first-class.

“In Natural and Applied Science, we have 28 first-class, 62 Second Class Upper, 35 in Second Class lower and six third-class. In the Faculty of Engineering, we have 41 first-class, 89 second-class upper, 36 second-class lower, and 11 third-class.”

The Vice-Chancellor, while explaining the rationale behind the vocational training of the graduands, said there is no going back on vocational training as there’s no alternative to it.

He said every institution in Nigeria today has keyed in to the issue of vocational.

He said, for the institution, effort is being made to strike a balance between making an artisan out of the graduates so that they don’t turn them into artisans, but that “we are inculcating in them not only vocational activities in terms of what they can do with their hands, but also in terms of how to identify opportunities, how to utilize these opportunities, and how to leave a legacy of impact through this.”

He commended the Visitor to the School, Governor Seyi Makinde, for approving various infrastructural initiatives that have transformed the institution, noting that last year, over N1.4 billion was committed to the infrastructural development of the school.