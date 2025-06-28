7 Best Blood Glucose Test Strips - Mar. 2025 - BestReviews (2025)

Buying guide for best blood glucose test strips

If you’re managing diabetes, blood glucose test strips, or diabetes test strips, are a common at-home test to monitor your blood glucose levels. These strips provide a quick and easy way to manage your diabetes and alert your loved ones and healthcare provider if your blood glucose level isn’t where it should be.

The white plastic test strips are covered with a thin layer of gold. The gold layer includes technology that enables you to read your blood glucose levels on a glucometer. To get a reading, you draw a droplet of blood using a finger prick. You then apply the blood to a test strip and read the result on the meter. To ensure an accurate reading, most of them must be used with a glucometer sold by the same brand.

We researched blood glucose test strips and found the True Matrix Blood Glucose Test Strips to be the best. It includes triple sense technology that delivers accurate and reliable results with just a tiny blood sample.

Expert tip

Do not reuse test strips. Use a fresh test strip each time you test.

Dr. Michael Huynh

BestReviews Medical Expert

Our list: The best blood glucose test strips

This product, from a reliable health brand with over 40 years in the business, provides fast and medically accurate results from a single drop of blood. Accu-Chek test strips come in a spill-resistant SmartPack to prevent you from dropping the strips. With the Guide Me meter, you can get your results on the go through the company’s mySugr app. Accu-Chek’s glucometers are commonly found in pharmacies and drugstores, making this an accessible and affordable option for blood glucose testing items.

Offered in a pack of 50, these blood glucose test trips are cheaper than others on our list, and they provide accurate, reliable results with a small blood sample without you having to do any coding. When paired with a ReliOn’s Prime glucose meter, ReliOn’s test strips are simple to use and provide easy-to-understand test results for all ages. The brand is available in most pharmacies and drugstores.

Get accurate and easy to read blood glucose test results within five seconds of using these test strips. You only need a small drop of blood to get accurate results, and no coding is necessary, but you need to use a OneTouch Verio glucometer to read your results. The color-coded display shows if your levels are low, within normal range or high, and you can store and review past readings. This product comes in three boxes of 30 strips.

Get accurate results that are easy to understand in five seconds with these no-coding test strips from a trusted brand. These strips work with the Care Touch blood glucose monitor. You’ll appreciate that only a small amount of blood is needed. With 100 in a box, they’re the second most affordable option on our list (after ReliOn Prime). Another plus is that they have a shelf life of over a year if stored correctly at the right temperature.

Get accurate results using the Triple Sense Technology of these strips, which detects, analyzes and also corrects variables in a tiny blood sample to provide accurate results. The strips must be used with the company’s glucose meters. These affordable test strips are made in the United States and come in packs of 100.

FreeStyle Lite Blood Glucose Test Strips

These reliable, accurate and easy-to-use test strips have the ability to test a small amount of blood from the palms, arms or fingers. They require no coding, but they can only be used with FreeStyle Lite and FreeStyle Freedom Lite Systems blood glucometers. These FSA-eligible test strips are available over the counter. A box of 100 strips is one of the more expensive options available.

These test strips make checking your blood glucose levels quick and easy in the comfort of your home using any Contour Next glucose meter without coding. You only need a tiny blood sample to get accurate results, and Second-Chance Sampling lets you add more blood to the strip if necessary. There are 70 in each box of these FSA/HSA-eligible strips, helping you save money on medical equipment.

What to know before you buy blood glucose test strips

Testing basics

Blood glucose testing uses a blood glucose test strip to get a glucometer reading. While the manufacturing and technology of test strips might vary, they all work in the same way.

A lancet is used to prick the finger, arm or palm for a blood sample that is put on the test strip. The strip is made of plastic with an ultrathin layer of gold on one side. The strip goes into the glucometer for a reading. The gold layer on the strip acts as a circuit. For the blood to interact with the circuit, your blood droplet is treated with chemicals that convert glucose into energy. It then sends the information down the circuit to your glucometer for a reading.

Glucometers vary in volume requirements, but between 0.3 and 0.6 microliter (one-millionth of a liter) of blood is necessary for an accurate reading. It can take from a few seconds to up to a minute to see the results.

AST: Blood glucose testing used to rely on only fingertip pricks for blood samples. However, frequent testing can cause sore, sensitive fingertips. Test strips with alternate site testing (AST) allow you to draw blood from other parts of the body like the palms and abdomen. Drawing blood from different areas reduces irritation and discomfort. Recommended areas vary among AST test strips, but some don’t limit you to any one area.

Coding vs. no-coding

Older blood glucose test meters required manual coding when switching to a new box of test strips. This tedious calibration was necessary to determine if the meter and test strips were reading glucose levels accurately. Newer no-coding technology automatically provides the codes to the glucometer, reducing the risk of miscoding and inaccurate results. Not all test strips include this technology, but many feature it.

Retest window

While you might be an expert at blood glucose testing, there could be days when you don’t produce enough blood for a sample. Some test strips give you limited time to continue adding blood for a reading. On average, you have up to a minute to get it right. It’s an attractive feature, especially if the test strips are expensive.

Control solution

A control solution of glucose and other components determines the accuracy of blood glucose test strips. The solution has a range of low, normal, and high blood glucose. To check if your test strips are accurate, apply the solution to the area where your blood sample would go. Then compare the glucose range of the solution to the reading on the meter. If there’s an issue with the range, you must replace all the test strips. Note that the control solution expires just like the strips.

Generic test strips

As with many medical products, you can find generic and off-brand blood glucose test strips. Some test strips are universal, which means they’ll work with any glucometer. For those that aren’t, you’ll need to find generic test strips that are compatible with your glucometer. You can do this by checking the manufacturer’s list of compatible devices. Note that makers of glucometers promote their own brand’s products, so you won’t always find inexpensive generic alternatives on their websites. Compare prices before you buy, because buying the brand-name test strips in bulk might be less expensive than buying generic ones.

Expert tip

To ensure sterility, make sure to clean your finger with alcohol before using the test strip.

Dr. Michael Huynh

BestReviews Medical Expert

Tips

Dispose of test strip bottles safely. Because the bottles containing test strips are considered medical waste, you can’t toss them out with your trash. Research your local laws and regulations regarding medical waste so you can dispose of them properly.

Clean your glucometer regularly. Make sure your blood glucose meter is clean so you get accurate readings. A dirty meter could throw off your numbers.

Set alerts for product expiration dates. Diabetic testing supplies like test strips and control solutions have expiration dates. Set a calendar alert on your phone to remind you when to get new products.

Wash your hands before testing. To avoid contaminating the test strips, wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water before testing.

Expert tip

Make sure your glucometer is compatible with the test strip brand.

Dr. Michael Huynh

BestReviews Medical Expert

FAQ

Q. How much do blood glucose test strips cost?

A. You can expect to spend between $10 and $20 for a 30-count of affordable blood glucose test strips with no-coding technology. A 50-count box of mid-range strips with improved accuracy and additional features costs between $20 and $30. A 100-count box of test strips has advanced features and extended reapplication periods, and some require smaller blood samples at $30 and up.

Q. What is the best way to show a child how to use blood glucose test strips?

A. Hands-on learning works well to teach proper glucose testing to children. Visit the manufacturer’s website and together with your child practice walking through the testing process. After a few attempts, children should feel confident enough to test themselves with supervision until they’re ready to do it independently.

Q. How do I dispose of blood glucose test strips?

A. You should dispose of them, along with lancets and needles, in the sharps container. You can refer to the user guide for the recommended disposal method. Because test strips are considered hazardous medical waste, check your state and local guidelines for specifics.

Q. I have test strips for a different meter but they fit my current one. Can I use them?

A. Maybe. Just because they physically fit into more than one meter doesn’t mean they’re compatible. The meter manufacturer’s website should list the approved test strips, though it might only list the company’s brands. You can also check the website of the manufacturer of the test strips to see which meters are compatible. To obtain the most accurate information about compatibility, cross-reference the data.

Q. Are blood glucose test strips FSA/HSA eligible?

A. Yes. A flexible spending account (FSA) is a tax-advantaged savings account you use to pay for eligible, out-of-pocket medical expenses. A health savings account (HSA) is another account where you set money aside to pay for qualified medical expenses. Blood glucose test strips are eligible for reimbursement with an FSA and HSA. You can check the manufacturer of your test strips to ensure FSA and HSA cover them.