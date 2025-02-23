7 Best Blood Pressure Monitors - Feb. 2025 - BestReviews (2025)

Buying guide for best blood pressure monitors

Written by Taneia Surles, and fact-checked by Michael Huynh Updated July 2023

A blood pressure monitor measures your systolic and diastolic readings at home or anywhere you happen to be. When you own one of these machines, you don’t have to wait until your next doctor’s appointment to know if your blood pressure is within the normal range.

When choosing a blood pressure monitor for home use, accuracy is key. Fortunately, if you’re unsure about your device’s accuracy, you can take it to your healthcare provider to review it. They will take your blood pressure using their monitor and theirs and then compare the results for accuracy.

In addition to accuracy, features you may want to consider before making a purchase include a large display, an adjustable cuff and the ability to store readings on the device or an app. We researched blood pressure monitors and found the Withings BPM Connect Blood Pressure Monitor to be the absolute best. It comes from a trustworthy company that delivers high-quality medical devices.

Make sure the blood pressure cuff you are buying fits the middle of your upper arm snuggly, but not too tight or too loose as that can cause inaccurate readings.

Best blood pressure monitors

Providing accurate results that are quick and easy to read, this FDA-approved portable automatic blood pressure monitor uses color-coded technology to show your diastolic and systolic readings. It automatically syncs your data to its Health Mate app, making it easier to use than a manual blood pressure monitor.

As a wireless device, this blood pressure monitor has a charge that lasts six months. It comes with a built-in battery case and a battery monitor in the app. Through the app, you can email your blood pressure readings to your healthcare provider.

The ability to easily see your results is crucial. This monitor has a large LED screen to give you a better visual experience as you get your blood pressure readings. The display has a large font and a high-definition backlit screen, making it easier to read your results.

This device has advanced blood pressure-measuring techniques to give you the most accurate readings. You won’t have to worry about manually recording your readings, as this monitor allows you to store up to 200 readings for you and one other person. A lightweight carrying case is included with the purchase, which people on the go find helpful.

This wireless battery-powered blood pressure monitor has advanced features that improve your user experience, including multiuser accessibility, irregular heartbeat detection and measurement charts. A user manual with easy-to-understand instructions makes setting the device up a snap. It wirelessly connects to your smartphone through a free app, and you can use it with an Apple Watch or Android Wear. Further, you can store and track your progress in the app or with on-demand sharing with loved ones or your doctor.

Quick-inflate technology allows you to get fast readings, and you get a comfortable, adjustable cuff with this blood pressure monitor. It stores up to 60 measurements for two users, which is convenient if someone else in the household wants or needs to take their blood pressure. A start/stop button and irregular heart rate detector help you get your results.

This blood pressure monitor may be plugged in or powered with four AAA batteries, which are included with the kit. You also receive a travel case to store your monitor and accessories.

The Paramed monitor has a voice function that allows you to hear your blood pressure readings read aloud and a large LCD to help you see the numbers clearly. Large buttons make it easy to use. It comes with a self-checking universal cuff (adjustable between 8.7 and 17.7 inches) that assists you with correct cuff placement.

You can share this blood pressure monitor with another user, as the device allows for two profiles and up to 120 readings. The monitor comes with features such as low-battery and date display functions as well as four AA batteries and a carrying case.

This blood pressure monitor requires just two buttons to get accurate readings and has a large, multicolor backlit display that makes it easy to read your results. With color codes, the monitor’s display will notify you if your readings are normal or out of range. You can store up to 99 readings on your monitor and get unlimited readings on your smartphone. The monitor’s free app, iHealth, can also store and track your readings.

This monitor automatically detects and alerts you of heart rhythm problems by showing a warning symbol on the display. The monitor comes with four AAA batteries, a cuff for standard to large adult arms, a manual and a 12-month warranty.

This blood pressure monitor has a high-morning-average indicator that notifies you if your systolic or diastolic measurements are out of range when you wake up, which is when there’s a higher chance of heart attack or stroke.

The upper-arm monitor has a D-ring cuff to take blood pressure readings. You can store 200 blood pressure readings for two users and use Omron’s Connect app as a Bluetooth feature. The monitor is also compatible with Amazon Alexa-enabled devices. An AC adapter and storage case come with the purchase, and the company offers a six-year warranty for this FDA-approved blood pressure monitor.

Ideally, you should keep a journal of your blood pressure and heart rate, noting the time and date. This would be very helpful information for your doctor.

What to know before buying a blood pressure monitor

Automatic vs. manual

Automatic blood pressure monitors start taking a reading at the press of a button or two, whereas manual blood pressure monitors are pumped up by hand with a rubber bulb.

While manual varieties are accurate if you know what you're doing, unless you're a medical professional, always opt for an automatic model.

Cuff size

To get an accurate reading, you need the cuff of your blood pressure monitor to fit your upper arm correctly.

Some blood pressure monitors have "one-size-fits-all" cuffs, but people with larger or smaller arms don't get the most accurate readings from these.

Instead, we recommend a monitor with cuffs that come in different sizes. Simply measure your biceps with a cloth tape measure to find the correct cuff size for your arm.

Speed

This refers to the speed at which a blood pressure monitor returns its result. Some take 20 seconds or less; others take more than a minute.

Why is speed important? If you find the squeezing sensation during the measuring process uncomfortable or stressful, the faster your chosen monitor returns its results, the sooner you can remove the cuff.

App compatibility

Blood pressure monitors that link to an app can often store an unlimited number of past readings in the cloud. The most high-tech blood pressure monitors connect to a smart device (such as a phone or tablet) via Bluetooth and record results in an app.

The features of these apps vary depending on the monitor's manufacturer, but they generally give you much more in-depth analytics and tracking than an average blood pressure monitor. For example, some apps offer measurement charts and irregular heartbeat detection.

Some apps even allow you to send your results directly to a medical professional or upload them to your digitized medical records.

By purchasing a blood pressure monitor that can sync with an app, you can carry your readings with you everywhere: to a doctor's office, on vacation and more.

Multiple users

Some blood pressure monitors allow you to track and store results and data for multiple users rather than just one.

This is handy if you have more than one person monitoring their blood pressure in the same household, as you can share one device instead of buying multiple monitors.

Alerts

Look for blood pressure monitors that will alert you if you have high blood pressure or if you have an irregular heartbeat.

While you might be able to tell from the reading whether your blood pressure is high, an alert is helpful if you're unsure.

Plus, an irregular heartbeat detector can tell you if you have an arrhythmia, a condition that often goes undiagnosed.

Storage

If you're trying to monitor and/or improve your blood pressure, it's wise to pick a model that stores previous readings. Some store just 50 or 60 previous readings (though this is enough for many people), whereas others store 200-plus on the blood pressure monitor and/or its app.

Take your blood pressure in a calm environment. Ideally, the best time of day would be onehour after waking up.

Tips

If you're not aware of what your normal blood pressure reading is, familiarize yourself with this data. That way, you'll know when your blood pressure is high, even if you have a basic monitor that doesn't alert you to elevated readings.

That way, you'll know when your blood pressure is high, even if you have a basic monitor that doesn't alert you to elevated readings. For the most accurate results, avoid measuring your blood pressure first thing in the morning. Brush your teeth, pick out your clothes and then take the measurement.

Brush your teeth, pick out your clothes and then take the measurement. Certain medications cause your blood pressure to drop unexpectedly, which could lead to dizziness and even fainting. Always read your medication’s package insert carefully.

When taking your blood pressure, position your arm with the cuff at the same level as your heart to get the most accurate reading. Avoid standing or lying down. It is best to sit down with your arm relaxed.

How to get an accurate blood pressure reading

Sit still with your back supported, your feet on the ground and your arms by your sides as you take your reading.

Don't smoke, exercise or consume caffeine within 30 minutes of measuring your blood pressure.

within 30 minutes of measuring your blood pressure. Always follow the instructions for the placement and fit of your cuff.

Measure your blood pressure at the same time (or times) each day for accurate comparisons.

Take your blood pressure two or three times with a minute or two in between, and take an average.

Arrhythmia (abnormal heart rhythm) monitoring is a good bonus, but it may not be entirely accurate. You would need a different type of device to accurately detect any abnormalities.

FAQ

Q. How much should you expect to spend on a blood pressure monitor?

A. A basic blood pressure monitor should cost between $20 and $40. For this price, you get a basic monitor that takes your blood pressure reading and not much else. However, at the mid- to high-end of this price range, you may find models that can store data for two users.

For $50 to $80, expect a variety of cuff sizes, which may give a more accurate reading, plus the ability to store more data for multiple users. A high-end blood pressure monitor, which costs $90 to $170, usually connects to an app, and some can send your data directly to a physician via Wi-Fi.

Q. Are home blood pressure monitors always accurate?

A. For the most part, automatic cuff-style home blood pressure monitors should give you accurate readings. However, they need to be re-calibrated every couple of years to ensure they're still producing accurate results.

Q. Do blood pressure monitors go bad?

A. Sometimes. Medical equipment, including blood pressure monitors, endure wear and tear over time. In fact, most blood pressure monitors must be replaced every two to three years if used daily.

Bring your blood pressure monitor to your doctor’s office at least once a year to make sure it’s still working properly.