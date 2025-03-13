7 Eyelash-Growth Serums That Might Actually Work (2025)

Peptides, panthenol, and hyaluronic acid: Other eyelash serums include a cocktail of these ingredients, but the effects, if any, are very subtle. “Most of these act as water binders or moisturizers,” says Ko. “They can increase the flexibility of the hair (reducing fracturing and breakage) or even coat them to make them look thicker.” But he says there isn’t proof that they can actually increase hair growth.

Are eyelash-growth serums safe?

If you choose to try serums to enhance the look of your lashes, you have to be careful about how you apply them. Most serum instructions say to apply the product close to the root, but you need to be careful since it can be tough to avoid getting products on your skin or in the eye. “Also, the gland openings on the eyelids that are essential for proper tear function can potentially become clogged, thereby causing discomfort, styes, and infection,” Dr. Lowe says.

The easiest way to apply serums is to use the included applicator, starting on the inner corner working toward the outside. And use the hand on the same side as the eye you’re working on, so your view isn’t obstructed.

With any beauty treatments, it’s always best to check with your doctor to find out what’s ideal for you. They’ll help you find the best eyelash-growth serum for you.

This is the one eyelash-growth serum that’s proven to work.

In order for a lash serum to really make a difference, it has to affect the growth cycle of the hair. And only one is proven to do that: Latisse, which is the only FDA-approved treatment proven to make eyelashes grow. It can extend the anagen growth phase, and it is actually effective.

The treatment’s key ingredient, bimatoprost, started out in glaucoma medicine to reduce pressure against the eye, Ko explains. Patients noticed that one of the side effects from using bimatoprost was longer, thicker eyelashes. And that’s how the cosmetic benefits were discovered.

But since the treatment is a pharmaceutical drug, the only way you can get your hands on it is with a doctor’s prescription. In fact, it contains the same active ingredient as Lumigen, an eye-drop medication used to treat glaucoma.

Though effective, it comes with some caveats. You need to faithfully apply it every night before bed, and be sure to do so right at the lash line. “Hair is dead, and applying things to the shaft’s ends won’t have any effect on growth (beyond preventing breakage),” Ko explains. It can take months to notice any results. And be forewarned: One of the side effects of bimatoprost is discoloration on the eyelids and the iris.

Try these eyelash-growth serums—but remember that your mileage may vary.

Because over-the-counter beauty and skin-care products aren’t regulated like drugs, you can’t necessarily trust the claims they make. So when you’re looking for an eyelash-growth serum that works, know that you may have to adjust your expectations.

Here are a few of the best over-the-counter eyelash-growth serums available, based on their conditioning, moisturizing ingredients.

Jane Iredale PureLash Extender and Conditioner $26 Dermstore This brand is known for creating hypoallergenic products that are safe to use on sensitive skin, which is especially important when you’re using something in the vulnerable eye area. In addition to panthenol, this eyelash conditioner contains glycerin, a humectant.

Vichy LiftActiv Serum 10 Eyes and Lashes $35 Amazon Along with classic hydrating ingredients like hyaluronic acid and glycerin, this serum also adds ceramides and dimethicone, which can help protect and moisturize the area.

Lancer Lash Serum Intense $150 Saks Fifth Avenue This pricey serum pairs panthenol and biotin with essential fatty acids, a key component of the skin’s protective barrier that can help moisturize the lashes.

DHC Eyelash Tonic $16 Dermstore This budget-friendly lash serum contains a bunch of moisturizing and calming ingredients, like aloe and olive oil, which are perfect for the sensitive eye area.

Rapid Lash Eyelash and Eyebrow Enhancing Serum $50 Ulta This formula is based on a proprietary complex, but is also packed with biotin, panthenol, amino acids, moisturizing oils, and ingredients rich in fatty acids.

