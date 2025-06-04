7 Genius Ways To Get More Mileage Out Of Your Eyeshadow Palettes (2025)

Ever concocted the perfect smoky eye only to realize that you don't have a matching liner to go with it? If so, that conundrum can quickly be fixed if you know how to turn eyeshadow into eyeliner.

The beauty universe is packed full of genius hacks. From Advil as a blemish vanquisher to peppermint oil to achieve Kylie Jenner lips, makeup fanatics are thinking beyond the boundaries when it comes to your everyday lipstick tube. Yet, another brilliant trick has emerged on the horizon: transforming eyeshadows into liquid eyeliner. It's possible, it's simple, and it's forever life-changing.

Armed with a trusty angled brush, a household item or two, and a lot of creativity, you can instantly elevate an eyeshadow into a precise and sleek eyeliner. No joke. And for the wallet-conscious out there, this nifty secret allows you to experiment with various liners at absolutely no cost — suddenly, your dream of that iridescent lilac eyeliner may now become the reality (and your bank account will thank you). Whether you have loose or pressed shadows do not matter; there is a technique that will allow you to use an eyeshadow as liner.

It's about time you start gathering your favorite eyeshadows, slip on your pretend lab coat, and start experimenting.

How To Use Eyeshadow As Eyeliner

1. Mix Eyeshadow & Water

Never underestimate the power of H2O. For those new to the eyeshadow-to-eyeliner routine, starting with water is probably your safest bet. Makeup artist Melissa Van Dijk lays it all out for you in this helpful tutorial. All you need to do is dip your brush into water and then once it’s damp, coat the brush with the eyeshadow of your choice.

2. Use Duraline

The masterminds over at Inglot have specifically crafted this magic elixir to elevating your eyeshadows: the famed Duraline. This waterless, transparent liquid is designed to intensify color and morph an eyeshadow right into smooth liner.

3. Dip Your Makeup Brush In Setting Spray

When you've graduated from H2O or don't want to fork over bills for something new, simply look into your vanity: what do you already own? You most likely are the owner of a makeup setting spray — and fortunately, this will get the job done as well. First soak your brush with the setting spray, then dip into your choice eyeshadow. Voila!

4. Try Eye Drops

You might have to rummage in your beauty cabinet for this one, but eye drops can also complete the hack. So don't throw away that bottle yet — save them for the next time you want to go from eyeshadow to eyeliner. The steps are similar: pour a few drops, twirl that makeup brush, and you're all good to go.

5. Grab Coconut Oil

Every beauty aficionado knows about coconut oils and their wonders for your skin, teeth, and hair — so by default, this jar of enchantment can also whip up eyeshadows into eyeliners. According to this post from Delicious and DIY, all you’ve got to do is mix loose powdered shadow and coconut oil until the consistency is thick enough to use as liner.

6. Use An Angled Eyeliner Brush & Brown Eyeshadow

Winged eyeshadow has been taking over TikTok and it’s pretty simple to do too. As seen with TikTok user @themegscahill, first line your angled brush — try the Hourglass Angled Liner Brush if you’re in the market for a good one — with the outer corner of your bottom lash line and trace upward to create your wing. Then from the top of the tip you just drew on, create another line of how thick you want the wing to be and fill the rest in. Finish by lining eyeshadow along your top lash line and you’re all set.

7. Use A Mixing Medium

Mixing mediums are perfect for making eyeliner with glittery eyeshadows. This tacky gel binds loose glitter and eyeshadow pigments so it’s easier for you to create a defined line with minimal fallout.