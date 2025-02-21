7 Nail Trends to Make Your Manicures Anything But Boring This Year (2025)

It may only be February, but the hottest nail trends of the year are already gaining momentum. So, if you’re heading to the salon or getting ready to DIY your set at home, you’ve stumbled upon the right article.

While classics are always in style, perhaps something new might catch your eye in 2025. Over the past few years, we’ve seen nail colors, styles, and art trends all over social media, from pastel pink polishes to glazed donut nails and milk manis. This year, it seems like we're building upon those and adding some new ones into the mix.

Updating your wardrobe, hair, or makeup for the new year isn’t the only step you can take to feel brand new for the new year and beyond. Treating yourself to a mani every so often can make daily life feel extra glamorous. You probably use your hands all day, so having nails you love goes a long way! Below, we’ve rounded up some of the most buzzworthy nail trends to try out this year.

1. Magnetic Nails

WWE/Getty Images

For a sparkly set with a subtle design, consider magnetic nails. Whether you opt for specks of glitter or chrome, the magnetic polish allows you to try different patterns in a quick and low-key way. Speaking to Teen Vogue, Zola Ganzorigt, the celebrity nail artist behind Hailey Bieber’s viral glazed donut nails, shared that it was a trend she was looking forward to in 2025. For salon-worthy results, definitely go for a professional, but you can also test the look out with some press-ons.

Glamnetic Press On Nails in Ruby Slipper $20 Amazon Glamnetic Press On Nails in Oslo $15 Amazon

2. Maximalism