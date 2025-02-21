7 Nail Trends to Make Your Manicures Anything But Boring This Year (2025)

It may only be February, but the hottest nail trends of the year are already gaining momentum. So, if you’re heading to the salon or getting ready to DIY your set at home, you’ve stumbled upon the right article.

While classics are always in style, perhaps something new might catch your eye in 2025. Over the past few years, we’ve seen nail colors, styles, and art trends all over social media, from pastel pink polishes to glazed donut nails and milk manis. This year, it seems like we're building upon those and adding some new ones into the mix.

Updating your wardrobe, hair, or makeup for the new year isn’t the only step you can take to feel brand new for the new year and beyond. Treating yourself to a mani every so often can make daily life feel extra glamorous. You probably use your hands all day, so having nails you love goes a long way! Below, we’ve rounded up some of the most buzzworthy nail trends to try out this year.

1. Magnetic Nails

WWE/Getty Images

For a sparkly set with a subtle design, consider magnetic nails. Whether you opt for specks of glitter or chrome, the magnetic polish allows you to try different patterns in a quick and low-key way. Speaking to Teen Vogue, Zola Ganzorigt, the celebrity nail artist behind Hailey Bieber’s viral glazed donut nails, shared that it was a trend she was looking forward to in 2025. For salon-worthy results, definitely go for a professional, but you can also test the look out with some press-ons.

Glamnetic

Press On Nails in Ruby Slipper

Glamnetic

Press On Nails in Oslo

2. Maximalism

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Ann McFerran, Founder and CEO of Glamnetic, predicts that nails will “become even bolder and more expressive” in 2025. “Think vibrant colors, metallic finishes, and intricate designs that make your nails feel like mini works of art. Y2K-inspired patterns, futuristic holographic, and bright, energizing colors like neon greens and electric blues will dominate as people lean into self-expression and creativity,” McFerran explains. The key to nail maximalist nails, McFerran says, is to make them reflect your personality while making a statement. Time for a custom set!

3. Inverted French Tips

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

We have seen reverse French manicures for a while, with crescent shapes painted toward the cuticle, but the inverted French mani trend of 2025 looks a bit different. Already sported by BLACKPINK’s Jennie, this new take on the classic still focuses on the tip of the nails but creates an alluring negative space for an avant-garde feel. Like Jennie, you can also go the extra mile and add a 3D element to your set, or you can take a page from Doechii’s book and invert the colors with a fun geometric shape to boot for a more subversive take on French tips.

OPI

Nail Polish in Alpine Snow

GEMBITYFUL

Nail Art Brushes 6Pcs

4. 3D Patterns

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin

Flat nails are so passé! It’s 2025, and we are prioritizing fun, both in our lives and in our nails. And don’t worry, though you are more than welcome to go bold with 3D elements — you don’t really need to do too much to tap into this trend.

“People should definitely try minimalist designs with a 3D twist in 2025. Picture soft neutral tones, like nude or blush, enhanced with subtle accents like pearls, chrome details, or even tiny micro-dots. It’s the perfect way to elevate a classic look without going over the top,” McFerran tells Teen Vogue. Start with rhinestones like Sabrina Carpenter at the Grammys and take it from there.

Glamnetic

Press On Nails in French Pearl

Lily Nails Art

Freestyle Aura 3D Gel Medium Press On Nails

5. Deep Cherry Red

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Cherry Girl is not just a fashion trend; it’s also a nail trend this year. You truly can never go wrong with a cherry shade; it’s a classic for a reason. It goes with almost everything, it is flattering for everyone, and it works on every nail shape, including short nails, as Olivia Rodrigo demonstrates.

Celebrity nail designer Elle Gerstein tells Teen Vogue that when you want your nails to pop, a “rich, bold statement shade” like a deep cherry is always the answer. However, you don’t have to leave it at that. “I’m pairing it with glossy finishes and subtle rhinestones. My go-to for getting the look is Mineral Fusion Head Over Heels,” Gerstein adds.

Londontown

Nail Color in Lady Luck

Le Mini Macaron

Gel Manicure Kit in Cassis

6. Navy Blue

Michael Buckner/Getty Images

Navy blue nails have been soaring in popularity this winter, and we don’t see the trend dying out anytime soon. Much like cherry, navy blue is a classic and subtle way to add a pop of color to our looks without going the extra mile. If you do want to step it up a little bit, though, you can easily combine this with some of the previous trends for extra oomph, opting, for example, for a set of magnetic navy blue nails like Victoria Monét’s. The sky is truly the limit with this shade!

OPI

Nail Envy Strengthener in All Night Strong

Essie

Gel Couture Long-Lasting Nail Polish in Caviar Bar

7. Baby Pink

Aeon

Barbiecore might have had its peak years ago but we are still keeping some of its essence to this day. If inverting a French mani or adding a 3D element is not your vibe, and you are not fond of deep shades like cherry and navy, then baby pink nails might be your jam. Already cosigned by Hailey Bieber, this trend is subtle enough for everyday wear but will also add a touch of color and fun to an otherwise plain mani. (And, yes, you get extra points if it perfectly matches your blush.)

GUCCI

Vernis à Ongles in 413 Ellen Blush

Glamnetic

Press On Nails in Cloud 9

