7 Skin Care Tools That Are Definitely Worth The Hype, According To Top Facialists (2025)

If you’ve ever wondered which of the most popular at-home beauty tools are actually worth the splurge, you’re not alone. It seems there’s a new buzzy device going viral every couple of months, but sorting out the fads from the tools that can be game-changers for your routine is quite the journey — and a pricey one at that. That’s why Bustle has consulted the experts for the inside scoop on which beauty gadgets are worthy of the hype.

Sofie Pavitt, Elizabeth Grace Hand, Raquel Medina-Cleghorn, and Kristyn Smith are estheticians who treat some of the biggest names in Hollywood, including major celebs like Bella Hadid, Jennifer Lawrence, and Zendaya. As skin care pros, they’ve tried just about every high-tech facial tool on the market — so they’ve definitely nailed the ones that deliver real results.

Whether you’re looking to smooth the appearance of fine lines, sculpt your jawline and cheekbones, or reduce puffiness, these are the tools they swear by for getting that professional-grade glow at home.

Raquel Medina-Cleghorn, Esthetician & Founder Of Raquel New York

“The first piece of technology you should have in your at-home device collection should be LED, as the benefits are universal,” says Medina-Cleghorn. “This mask has optional vibration therapy in the upper face and scalp. You can choose which wave patterns you like best and use the vibration as a guide for breathwork to further your relaxation. Most important, however, are the 648 diodes that provide full face coverage. I love LED for every single client.”

The TheraFace LED Mask offers three different light modes — red, blue, and near-infrared — to address various skin concerns: red for stimulating collagen production to reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, blue for targeting acne-causing bacteria, and near-infrared to reduce inflammation and enhance overall skin health.

Sofie Pavitt, Founder Of Sofie Pavitt Studio & Sofie Pavitt Face

“This device is fabulous because it’s very effective at lifting and toning,” Pavitt says. “It’s also super portable, so I always take it with me while traveling.”

The ZIIP combines both microcurrent and nanocurrent technology to give your skin the ultimate refresh. The microcurrent gently stimulates your facial muscles, lifting and toning them for a visibly firmer, more sculpted look. Meanwhile, the nanocurrent dives deeper, boosting collagen production to enhance your skin’s elasticity and promote a long-term glow. Designed to be sleek and user-friendly, this device pairs with the ZIIP app to guide you through tailored treatments, making it feel like a personalized spa experience right at home.

“I know this is not a traditional device but it’s crucial during wintertime,” says Pavitt. “I like this chic Canopy one and I set it right next to my bed to keep my skin hydrated and soft during the cold drier months.” Equipped with a built-in UV light, this humidifier sanitizes the water before dispersing it as a fine mist, ensuring the air you breathe is as clean as possible. Beyond helping your skin’s hydration levels, adding moisture to the air helps combat dryness, congestion, and irritated sinuses.

Elizabeth Grace Hand, Founder Of Ställe Studios

“Microcurrent devices are great if you need a quick pick me up — they’re the fastest way to get a bit of a lift,” says Hand. “I like to recommend this one because it also has EMS in it, which helps with collagen production and toning and firming facial muscles.”

By stimulating facial muscles via microcurrent waves, the PureLift Pro Plus helps reduce the appearance of fine lines and promotes a more sculpted look. Its ergonomic design makes it easy to target specific areas like the jawline, cheeks, and forehead.

“This device is anti-aging and anti-inflammatory, and my clients who use their mask at home see immediate results even with one use,” says Hand of Celluma’s LED Light tool. “Over time it will help with fine lines, wrinkles, and acne.”

This high-quality LED light therapy device tackles skin concerns with red, blue, and infrared light (the latter of which can also help with pain relief), so you can target exactly what you need. Plus, its flexible, hands-free design makes it easy to use on different areas of your body, whether it’s your face, limbs, or larger areas like your back.

Kristyn Smith, Esthetician & Founder Of Practise NYC

Loved by stars like Sydney Sweeney, this TheraFace device targets puffiness and promotes circulation around the eyes and face. With its gentle vibrations and cooling therapy, it helps reduce swelling and fluid retention, leaving your skin looking refreshed and vibrant, while the heat soothes pain.

“This is such a great tool because it is easy to use to depuff and refresh the face,” says Smith. “The shape makes it super seamless under the eyes and crevices around the nose. If you tend to wake up puffy, this is a great go-to for instant results. I also love it for anyone with neck or muscle tension as both the heat and cool help relieve any tightness and inflammation in those specific areas.”

“This gives you as close to a professional-level treatment at home as possible,” says Smith. “It’s a great and easy add-on for anyone’s routine.” Omnilux’s eye mask is designed to rejuvenate the delicate skin around your eyes, all thanks to both red and near-infrared LED light — which target puffiness, dark circles, and fine lines, promoting a brighter, smoother appearance. Its compact shape fits comfortably under your eyes, making it a convenient addition to your routine.