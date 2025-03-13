7 Skin Care Tools That Deserve a Spot In Your Routine - L'Oréal Paris (2025)

Once you’ve mastered skin care basics like wearing SPF every day and layering serums correctly, there’s plenty more to learn. Skin care tools are one area we recommend expanding your beauty knowledge. The reason being, they can massively upgrade your skin care routine. Here, we’re introducing you to seven skin tools we think deserve a place in your regimen, from face rollers that massage your visage to brushes that help you get completely clean.

1. Jade Rollers

A few years ago, only skin care experts stocked their vanities with skin care tools. Now, it’s just as likely that your mom and BFF have started using a jade roller. These double-ended tools feature rounded jade stones on either end. The stones are rolled over your face to give yourself a massage as well as spread serums, oils, and moisturizers onto your skin. This is helpful for achieving even application and feels amazing as well.

Pair it with: L’Oréal Paris Revitalift Derm Intensives 1.5% Pure Hyaluronic Acid Serum

2. Rose Quartz Face Rollers

A rose quartz face roller looks quite similar to a jade roller, but—as you’d expect—it’s made out of rose quartz instead of jade. It’s also pink in color, making this type of face roller popular for skin care shelfies. They’re quite photogenic!

Like jade rollers, they also can be used for facial massage and applying skin care products. One difference is that rose quartz stones are purported to create feelings of wellness. If true, this makes a roller even more befitting of your self-care routine.

Pair it with: L’Oréal Paris Revitalift Derm Intensives 10% Pure Vitamin C Serum

3. Obsidian Face Rollers

We have one more type of face roller to tell you about: obsidian rollers. This is the latest roller to start garnering attention, and we’d say it’s deserving. It features black obsidian stones but otherwise looks quite similar to the previous face rollers we’ve covered. Its claim to fame is that obsidian is believed to protect against stress. Whether that’s true or not is debated, but we do know facial massage is great for de-stressing.

Pair it with: L’Oréal Paris Age Perfect Hydra Nutrition Manuka Honey All Over Balm - Face, Neck, Chest and Hands

4. Gua Sha Tools

Gua sha tools are a face-roller alternative that saw a surge in popularity around the same time as the jade roller. However, gua sha is not new—it originated in traditional Chinese medicine.

The tool itself is a flat stone that is pressed against the skin for a different form of facial massage. Generally, more pressure is used and it’s a bit more intense than using a face roller. Gua sha tools are often made out of rose quartz but can be found made out of other stones as well.

Pair it with: Face oil

5. Face Cleansing Brushes

Your hands and a face wash are all you need to cleanse your skin, but sometimes it’s nice to take things a step further. Face cleansing brushes can be used to get a deeper clean. There are electric options that spin and may also exfoliate the skin, as well as manual varieties that you’ll move in circular motions to cleanse your face.

Pair it with: L’Oréal Paris Ideal Clean All Skin Types Foaming Gel Cleanser

6. Face Mask Spatula

There isn’t anything fancy about a face mask spatula, but you would be surprised by how much it can elevate a masking session. Normally, you would dig your fingers into a face mask and use them to spread the formula onto your skin, which is messy and not always hygienic. The spatula can be dipped into the mask instead of your fingers and help you apply an even layer of it onto your face. You won’t miss any spots, and you won’t have the mask stuck under your fingernails afterward. Trust us, it’s a game-changer.

Pair it with:

7. Cotton Swabs

When you think about cool skin care tools, cotton swabs probably aren’t what comes to mind. But they can serve so many purposes, and chances are, you already have them in your bathroom. Here are a few skin care ideas for putting them to use:

Eye makeup removal: Dip a cotton swab in the L’Oréal Paris Micellar Water Complete Cleanser Waterproof - All Skin Types to precisely remove or clean-up eye makeup.

Picking up product: Scoop product out of moisturizer jars without your fingers. Similar to the face mask spatula, it’s more hygienic—especially if you ever share products with someone else.

Applying cuticle oil: Cotton swabs allow you to get formulas exactly where you want them. Use one to rub oil onto your cuticles, so it doesn’t end up all over your hands.

Next: 7 Uses of Petroleum Jelly