7 Skincare Essentials Every Man Should Have | Pulse Nigeria (2025)

Men please, it’s not only beard oils and shea butter that you’ll use as skincare and call it a day. The idea that skincare is strictly for women is not only outdated, it’s simply false. Skincare is genderless. Your skin doesn’t know if you’re male or female, and it certainly doesn’t care. Dry patches, breakouts, dullness, and sun damage don’t discriminate. So, neither should you when it comes to taking care of your skin.

If you’re still using your all-in-one body wash as a face cleanser or think moisturiser is optional, it’s time for a glow-up. If you’re a skincare novice or just looking to level up your self-care game, here’s a simple guide to seven essential products every man should have in his skincare bag.

1. Dove Deep Moisture Body Wash

Sometimes your bar soap just isn’t cutting it and your body deserves just as much loving as your face. This Dove Deep Moisture body wash is great for dry or rough skin. It’s rich in sunflower seed oil, soybean oil and glycerin, which help cleanse without drying your skin of its natural oils.

Like all of Dove’s body care products, this body wash leaves your skin feeling soft and hydrated due to the moisturising cream in its formula. Price: $10.97. Where To Buy: Shop Amazon .

2. Neutrogena Ultra Gentle Daily Cleanser

It’s non-negotiable to have a gentle facial cleanser that does the job of cleansing your skin well. This fragrance-free gel cleanser removes dirt, excess oil, and sunscreen without leaving your skin feeling tight. It’s suitable for all skin types, especially sensitive or acne-prone skin. Price: $11.87. Where To Buy: Shop Amazon .

3. CeraVe Hydrating Toner

This hydrating toner from CeraVe is more like a soothing skin drink. It helps to balance your skin after cleansing while replenishing it with ceramides and hyaluronic acid.

These two ingredients not only hydrate your skin, but they also heal your skin barrier and help you have healthy skin. With consistency you’ll notice calmer, smoother skin that’s better prepped for moisturiser. Price: $9.97. Where To Buy: Shop Amazon .

4. Good Molecules 10% Niacinamide Serum

If your skin feels dull, oily or bumpy, this niacinamide serum might be your secret weapon. It helps to reduce the appearance of pores, balances oil production, and improves skin tone. It has a nice texture and it layers well under moisturiser, and provides visible results with consistent use. Price: 10,400. Where To Buy: Shop Buy Better.

5. Face Facts Ceramide Moisturising Gel Cream

This moisturiser does exactly what it says it’ll do. It hydrates and strengthens your skin barrier, thanks to its formulation of five ceramides, oat kernel extract and hyaluronic acid. It has a gel texture that sinks into the skin quickly, so there’s no greasy aftermath, just smooth, calm skin. Price: 4,200. Where To Buy: Shop Skin Pop Essentiel .

6. Palmers Cocoa Butter Formula with Vitamin E

This classic body moisturiser needs no introduction. Rich in cocoa butter and vitamin E, it smooths out rough patches, fades scars, and keeps your skin smelling deliciously warm.

It’ll help you combat dry elbows, post-gym ashiness or just get a healthy skin glow everyday. It’s also such a gem to use on your full body, especially during harmattan or colder months. Price: 12,500. Where To Buy: Shop Buy Better .

7. Neutrogena Sport Face Oil-Free Sunscreen SPF 70+

If you step out without SPF, you’re undoing all your skincare progress. This sunscreen is water, sweat, and rub-resistant, and it’s perfect for active days or Lagos heat. With broad-spectrum SPF 70+, it shields you from UVA and UVB rays without clogging your pores or leaving a white cast. Price: $10.68. Where To Buy: Shop Amazon .