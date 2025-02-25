7 Ways to Keep Your Long Nails Strong, Healthy, and Chip-Free (2025)

When you have long nails, it's important to do everything possible to keep them healthy and hygienic. "Remember, the longer the nail, the more surface area there is to keep it healthy and maintain," board-certified dermatologist Dr. Dana Stern explains. "Just like we care for our skin to optimize our makeup, the same is true for the nail; You need a smooth, healthy surface to optimize polish and other enhancements."

So, how do you actually go about maintaining long, healthy nails? Ahead, experts share their top tips for caring for your nails and the skin around them.