70 March Trivia Questions to Celebrate the Month of Luck, History, and Fun! (2025)

Think You Know March? Test Your Knowledge with These Trivia Questions!

March is a month filled with seasonal changes, historic events, and festive celebrations! From the arrival of spring and Daylight Saving Time to St. Patrick’s Day, this month is packed with fascinating facts and traditions. But how much do you really know about March?

This trivia challenge covers March holidays, famous birthdays, historic milestones, sports events, and fun facts to test your knowledge. Whether you’re a trivia pro or just looking for a fun challenge, these questions will keep you entertained all month long. So grab a cup of coffee, gather your friends, and see how many March trivia questions you can answer! ☘️🌷

Table of Contents

📜 Historical Events in March (10 Questions)

🎂 Famous March Birthdays (10 Questions)

🎬 March in Pop Culture (10 Questions)





📅 March Trivia Answers Historical Events in March Famous March Birthdays March in Pop Culture



📅 March Holidays & Celebrations (10 Questions)

What popular Irish holiday is celebrated on March 17? What does St. Patrick’s Day commemorate? What is the first day of spring called? What day in March is known for pranks and hoaxes in some cultures? What is the religious observance that sometimes falls in March and lasts 40 days? What U.S. holiday is observed on March 29 to honor soldiers who served in Vietnam? What mathematical holiday is celebrated on March 14? What Jewish holiday, often in March, celebrates the survival of the Jewish people in ancient Persia? What Italian holiday on March 19 celebrates fathers and St. Joseph? What month-long celebration in March recognizes the contributions of women in history?

📜 Historical Events in March (10 Questions)

On March 1, 1872, what became the first national park in the United States? What Roman leader was assassinated on the Ides of March? What major U.S. civil rights march took place in Alabama in March 1965? What historic event happened on March 10, 1876, when Alexander Graham Bell spoke the words, “Mr. Watson, come here, I want to see you”? What major Cold War event ended on March 31, 1991? What catastrophic nuclear disaster occurred on March 28, 1979, in Pennsylvania? What long-running TV show premiered on March 24, 1989, and became one of the most-watched of all time? What amendment to the U.S. Constitution, giving women the right to vote, was first introduced to Congress in March 1919? What significant NASA achievement occurred on March 18, 1965, involving the first-ever spacewalk? What historic treaty was signed in March 1803, doubling the size of the United States?

🎂 Famous March Birthdays (10 Questions)

What famous physicist, known for the theory of relativity, was born on March 14? What singer-songwriter known as the “Queen of Pop” was born on March 27, 1970? What civil rights activist, famous for refusing to give up her bus seat, was born on March 15? What famous artist, known for painting the Sistine Chapel, was born on March 6? What actor, famous for playing James Bond, was born on March 2, 1968? What founding father and first U.S. president was inaugurated for his second term in March 1793? What composer, known for “The Four Seasons,” was born in March 1678? What famous actor, known for playing Luke Skywalker, was born on March 25, 1951? What NBA legend and Chicago Bulls player was born on March 6, 1963? What Russian ruler, the last Tsar of Russia, was born on March 18, 1869?

🎬 March in Pop Culture (10 Questions)

What animated Disney movie about a courageous Chinese warrior was released in March 1998? What iconic television show about a group of six friends aired its final episode in March 2004? What movie, starring Tom Hanks as a man stuck in an airport, premiered in March 2004? What hit song by Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper won an Oscar in March 2019? What popular young adult book series by Suzanne Collins was first published in March 2008? What popular Nickelodeon cartoon, featuring a yellow sponge, premiered in March 1999? What famous Marvel superhero movie, featuring a female lead, was released in March 2019? What viral TikTok dance challenge became popular in March 2020 during the pandemic? What famous talk show host ended her long-running daytime show in March 2022? What sci-fi movie series released Revenge of the Sith in March 2005?

🌦️ March Weather & Seasonal Facts (10 Questions)

What astronomical event marks the start of spring in the Northern Hemisphere? What is the term for the strong winds that are common in March? What are the two zodiac signs associated with March? What type of flowers are commonly associated with the arrival of spring in March? What U.S. state is known for its unpredictable March weather and has a saying, “If you don’t like the weather, wait five minutes”? What is the average global temperature increase in March as winter transitions to spring? What is the traditional saying that describes March weather patterns, “In like a ____, out like a ____”? What is the official birthstone of March? What migratory birds begin returning north in March? What type of storm, common in March, can bring both snow and rain?

🏀 Sports & March Madness (10 Questions)

What major basketball tournament takes place in March? What college basketball team has won the most NCAA March Madness championships? What year was the first NCAA March Madness tournament held? What is the nickname for a #15 seed beating a #2 seed in March Madness? What is the term for filling out a prediction sheet for the NCAA tournament? What is the longest winning streak in NCAA March Madness history? What network primarily broadcasts March Madness games? What is the record for the most points scored in a single March Madness game? What is the name of the championship trophy awarded in March Madness? What is the lowest seed to ever win the NCAA tournament?

📅 March Trivia Answers

March Holidays & Celebrations

St. Patrick’s Day The death of Saint Patrick and Irish heritage The Spring Equinox April Fools’ Day (celebrated in some places on March 31) Lent National Vietnam War Veterans Day Pi Day (March 14) Purim St. Joseph’s Day Women’s History Month

Historical Events in March

Yellowstone National Park Julius Caesar Selma to Montgomery March The first successful telephone call The Warsaw Pact was dissolved Three Mile Island nuclear disaster Baywatch The 19th Amendment The first-ever spacewalk (Alexei Leonov) The Louisiana Purchase

Famous March Birthdays

Albert Einstein Mariah Carey Rosa Parks Michelangelo Daniel Craig George Washington Antonio Vivaldi Mark Hamill Shaquille O’Neal Tsar Nicholas II

March in Pop Culture

Mulan Friends The Terminal Shallow The Hunger Games SpongeBob SquarePants Captain Marvel The “Savage Love” dance challenge Ellen DeGeneres Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith

March Weather & Seasonal Facts

The Vernal Equinox March winds Pisces and Aries Daffodils Texas About 0.5°C (0.9°F) Lion, lamb Aquamarine Robins Nor’easters

Sports & March Madness

NCAA March Madness UCLA 1939 A Cinderella upset A bracket 88 games (UCLA) CBS 61 points (Austin Carr, 1970) The NCAA Championship Trophy No. 8 seed (Villanova, 1985)