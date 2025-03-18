74 Clean Beauty Products That Will Change Your Skin, Hair, and Nails (2025)

Once upon a time, you literally had to dig through the dusty shelves of a health food store to find a halfway decent clean shampoo, face wash, or—if you were lucky—lip gloss. Hard to imagine, right? Now, clean beauty products are everywhere, with options that prioritize both your health and the planet. Better yet, common sense and science are finally part of the conversation: Not all synthetics are evil and not every plant-based ingredient is great (for you or the environment). Sustainability is a must now, too. Brands are stepping up with transparency around how they source, manufacture, and package their products.

Despite all the innovation and positive change in the clean beauty space, there’s still no “easy button” to help you figure out which products labeled “clean,” “natural,” or “eco-friendly” are the real deal. Without clear regulations or industry standards, clean can ultimately mean whatever a brand, retailer, or shopper wants it to mean. And with more choices than ever, sorting through what’s worth your money (and your time) can feel overwhelming, to say the least. Not to worry—that’s where we come in. For Cosmo’s third annual Clean Beauty Awards, we upped the ante, bringing in 13 industry pros to refine our criteria (because, yes, science evolves and so do we). Over a span of four months, we reviewed nearly 700 products, swiping, slathering, and sniffing our way to the best of the best. The result? A curated lineup of 74 winners across skincare, haircare, makeup, and fragrance—products you’ll want to use to the last drop and, of course, recycle responsibly once empty.

BEST MAKEUP REMOVER KORA Organics Active Algae Calming Cleansing Balm BEST EYE CREAM Alpyn Beauty Instant Bright Eye BEST EXFOLIATING FACE WASH Saint Jane Pore Clarity Cleanser BEST OVERNIGHT TREATMENT Lion Pose Unspotted 4X Acid Jelly Night Serum BEST FACE MIST Caudalie Grape Water Face Mist

Best Mascara Victoria Beckham Vast Lash Mascara $34 at Neiman Marcus Best Foundation Nudestix Nudies Tinted Blur Stick Best Concealer Saie Slip Tint Radiant All-Over Concealer Best Blush Caliray Blurry Blush Best Lipstick Lawless Forget the Filler Lip-Plumping Line-Smoothing Satin Cream Lipstick

Best Shampoo Bar Ethique Beauty Everyday Shine Solid Shampoo Bar $17 at Amazon$17 at Ulta Beauty Best Hair Mask BLU & GREEN Weekly Repair Mask for Dry or Damaged Hair $38 at Amazon Best Leave-In Conditioner Gisou Leave-In Conditioner Best Styling Cream Briogeo Style + Treat Hair Styling Sculpting Cream Best Scalp Treatment Act+Acre Daily Hydro Scalp Serum with Hyaluronic Acid

How we currently define clean beauty:

Clean beauty lacks a standardized industry framework or scientific benchmark, but the term has generally come to represent a holistic approach to transparency, safety, and environmental consciousness. Right now, the Cosmo beauty team defines clean beauty to include brands and products that are effective and science-driven and also prioritize the well-being of people and the planet throughout their development, manufacturing, and sale. This includes using the safest, highest-quality ingredients that avoid raising health, ethical, or environmental concerns; incorporating refillable, recyclable, or sustainably sourced packaging; and maintaining transparency about production practices. Our expert panel used these principles as a guide—as well as their personal knowledge of the clean beauty landscape—when choosing our 2025 Clean Beauty Award winners.

From a formulation standpoint, you won’t find any potentially harmful or questionable ingredients or groups of ingredients—like the ones listed below—in any of our winners.

Chemicals commonly used as preservatives in cosmetics to prevent bacteria growth that may be linked to hormone disruption. Typically harsh surfactants commonly used to create foam and lather in cleansers and shampoos that may cause skin and/or scalp irritation. Chemicals once widely used to do a variety of things, like make hairspray flexible and nail polish chip-free. Today, due to awareness of the health risks they pose, the phthalates have been greatly reduced in cosmetics except for diethylphthalate (DEP), which is commonly used as a fragrance solvent and fixative. Moisturizing ingredients that when not properly refined can be contaminated with polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs), some of which are associated with certain cancers. Potential skin irritants commonly found in antiperspirants. A mineral found in many powder-based cosmetics that could potentially be contaminated with asbestos and has been linked to skin irritation. While any SPF is better than no SPF, most clean experts agree that mineral sunscreens made with zinc oxide and/or titanium dioxide are the safer choice because some chemical SPF filters have been linked to toxicity and potential hormone disruption. A preservative found in nail hardeners, soaps, and hair-smoothing products that’s associated with skin, eye, and respiratory irritation as well as asthma. A class of chemicals that function as surfactants, emulsifiers, or pH adjusters and are associated with skin irritation and allergies. Chemicals used to extend a product’s shelf life or protect against UV light that are linked to endocrine disruption and may be carcinogenic. A synthetic antioxidant commonly used as a preservative in lipsticks, eyeliner, and moisturizers that may cause skin irritation. A skin-bleaching agent associated with an increased risk of skin cancer, skin irritation, and permanent skin discoloration.

Meet our panel of experts:

Morgan Rabach, MD Dr. Rabach is a board-certified dermatologist and a leader in injectable cosmetic procedures. In addition to running her private practice LM Medical NYC, Dr. Rabach is a clinical assistant professor of dermatology at The Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai Hospital. She believes in the importance of clean and sustainable practices, eco-friendly materials, and ethical sourcing for skincare products. Kiran Mian, DO Dr. Mian is a board-certified dermatologist practicing medical and aesthetic dermatology in New York, NY. Dr. Mian is conscious of the fact that what we put on our skin affects our body as a whole. She focuses on science-backed skincare concepts that provide a holistically healthy experience for her patients and followers. Dr. Mian’s product picks were featured in our 2023 Clean Beauty Awards. For this year’s awards, she tested a variety of skincare, bodycare, and makeup products. Jaskaren Randhawa, DMD Dr. Randhawa is a dentist, researcher, public health advocate, educator, and wellness expert with a strong emphasis on sustainability and clean beauty in health care. At SAMA, an integrative dental care and holistic wellness center in Manhattan’s Flatiron District, Dr. Randhawa merges advanced dental techniques with clean beauty principles and sustainable practices, creating a transformative approach that connects oral health with overall well-being. By using nontoxic materials and sustainable technology, reducing environmental impact, and incorporating regenerative medicine—she strives to enhance patient care while promoting sustainable clinical practices. Corey L. Hartman, MD Dr. Hartman is the founder and medical director of Skin Wellness Dermatology in Birmingham, Alabama. Patients travel from all over the U.S. to see Dr. Hartman specifically for his expertise in tailoring dermatologic surgery and cosmetic procedures that are safe and effective for patients of all skin types. Dr. Hartman is internationally recognized as an expert on injectable fillers, neuromodulators, hyperpigmentation and social media in dermatology and frequently speaks at meetings around the world on these topics. Krupa Koestline Krupa Koestline is a cosmetic chemist, thought leader, trend forecaster, and industry pioneer in the clean beauty space. Merging her background in biology, biochemistry, and biotechnology with her lifelong practice of Ayurveda, Koestline has created award-winning formulations with breakthrough technology for popular beauty brands. As the founder of KKT Consultants, Koestline advises brands and retailers on improving their clean beauty guidelines based on the latest research in ingredient safety, environmental impact, and sustainability impact. Koestline’s product picks were featured in our 2023 Clean Beauty Awards. For these awards, she reviewed skincare, bodycare, nail products, and fragrances. Esther Oluwaseun Esther Oluwaseun is an R&D formulation scientist, licensed esthetician, and science communicator who leverages her education and professional experience to make complex beauty science relatable and digestible for the general consumer. As the first Black woman to teach cosmetic science on the West Coast, she brings a wealth of expertise in formulating innovative cosmetic products that adhere to rigorous clean beauty standards across multiple retailers and guidelines. Her advocacy for ingredient transparency and commitment to dispelling misinformation in the beauty industry position her as a vital voice for both consumers and brands alike. Christina Ross Christina Ross is the director of science and policy at Credo and is passionate about elevating safety and sustainability in consumer products. Ross has spent over a decade helping global cosmetic companies and indie beauty brands bring safer products to market. In her role at Credo, Ross ensures that the products, ingredients, and brands carried at the largest clean beauty retailer meet the highest standards of safety, sustainability, and transparency. Ross also manages the Credo Clean Standard, which includes pioneering guidelines for packaging, sustainability, and fragrance transparency. Rogério Cavalcante Rogério Cavalcante is a hairstylist and owner of The Second Floor Salon in New York, NY. He spends his time traveling between New York, London, and Paris, exchanging innovative techniques with other experts and continually pushing his style to incorporate the latest worldwide trends. For the past four years, Cavalcante has been immersed in the product development process while creating his own clean haircare brand. Cavalcante’s product picks were featured in our 2024 Clean Beauty Awards. For this year’s awards, he tested dozens of hair products to create our list of winners. Carly Cardellino Carly Cardellino is a seasoned beauty writer, expert, and former editor with a keen eye for emerging trends. With nearly two decades of experience in the beauty industry, including her past role as beauty director at Cosmopolitan, Cardellino has an in-depth understanding of what makes a product truly transformative, from efficacy to ingredient transparency. Her thoughtful approach to beauty combines science with compassion, ensuring that the products she endorses not only perform but also align with the values of health-conscious, eco-aware consumers. Her editorial background paired with her deep knowledge of the beauty landscape enables her to evaluate products with both a critical eye and a genuine passion for empowering others to make more conscious beauty choices. Lindsay Silberman Lindsay Silberman spent nearly 10 years covering beauty as a writer and editor for publications like Town & Country, Elle, and Marie Claire, and after leaving the magazine industry, Silberman used her expertise to pivot to a career as a beauty content creator. In 2021, Silberman was chosen to join the Sephora Squad, which led to a multiyear partnership with Sephora where she creates content surrounding new products, clean beauty, and luxury makeup and skincare. Silberman is also the founder of Hotel Lobby Candle, a luxury home fragrance brand known for its clean, nontoxic, 100 percent soy wax candles. Her background as a journalist, coupled with her perspective as a creator and brand founder, gives her a unique POV on the clean beauty space. Cyrus Veyssi Cyrus Veyssi is a nonbinary media personality, content creator, television host, speaker, and comedian with 1 million followers across social media and 44+ million views on TikTok alone. Veyssi is focused on the intersectionality of beauty, wellness, and lifestyle and uses their platform to uplift the representation of LGBTQIA+ creatives across the media industry, especially in beauty and skincare. They can currently be seen as one of the hosts of the Amazon Prime series Influenced and has been featured in the Boston Globe, Allure, The Zoe Report, Cosmo, AdAge, and AOL. Kristina Rodulfo Kristina Rodulfo is a beauty expert, journalist, and content creator based in New York, NY. Rodulfo spent over a decade in magazines as the beauty director at Women’s Health, senior beauty editor at Elle, and beauty editor at PS (formerly known as PopSugar). A third-year member of Sephora Squad, Rodulfo shares expert beauty knowledge, easy-to-follow beauty tutorials, honest product reviews, and deep dives on trends. With an approachable yet authoritative voice, Rodulfo is a sought-after thought leader whose mission is to make the beauty industry less intimidating and more inclusive. Kailey Bradt Kailey Bradt has more than 10 years of experience in the beauty innovation space as a chemical engineer and product developer. Bradt led the waterless beauty movement with her concentrated-format haircare brand Susteau, winning awards like Allure’s Best of Beauty (2020) and WWD’s Product Innovation Award (2021). Bradt has spent her recent years behind the scenes commercializing new ingredients from the biotech space for the beauty industry and working on innovation-focused product development for consumer brands. Leveraging her expertise and passion for sustainability, Bradt recently launched Syndeo, a partnerships-focused consulting firm, with a mission to accelerate innovation in the consumer packaged goods space.

Our methodology:

June 2024: Cosmo’s team of beauty editors and contributors begins researching and testing brands, products, and formulations that meet our current clean beauty criteria.

Why trust Cosmopolitan?

