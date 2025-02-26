8 Curly Hairstyles That Will Dominate in 2025 - NewBeauty (2025)

We may earn commission from links on this page. Each product featured has been vetted and chosen by our editors.

Curly hair is a diverse category made up of many different textures, patterns, shapes and styles. That said, it’d be hard to nail down just one trend, be it a haircut or a style. Instead, the curly hair trends of 2025 are all about embracing the multiformity that makes curls special. From tight, dense coils to loose and wavy ringlets, this year’s looks are leaning into effortless styling to enhance the natural texture. “There’s been a shift, and curly hair trends are leaning more toward less structured looks, allowing for more room to be creative and amplify the unique shape of different curl patterns,” says celebrity colorist and curly hair expert Leysa Carrillo. With edgy layers, carefree cuts and tousled styles, there’s something for every curly girl to get into. Ahead, we tapped expert stylists for their predictions on curly hair looks that will dominate this year.

Featured experts

Leysa Carrillo is a celebrity colorist and curly hair expert

Monaè Everett is a celebrity hairstylist

Sabrina Osman Ahmed is a celebrity hairstylist and Garnier curly hair expert

Renée Gadar is Aveda’s global artistic director of texture

The biggest curly hair trends of 2025

1 / 8 Shaggy Layers Though the industry is moving away from harsh shags, celebrity hairstylist Monaè Everett tells us that shaggy layers are very much in. “Lightly shagged layers give curls a retro vibe and lots of versatility,” she says. It’s the perfect cut for those with medium to longer hair looking to add volume and shape to their look. “To get it just right, ask your stylist for layers throughout the crown with softer cuts around the side. This will give you a more modern silhouette,” she adds. 2 / 8 Rounded Bob Curly textures are perfect for creating a shapely bob. “This haircut falls between the chin and shoulder and uses ground layers around the face to build a beautiful silhouette,” says Carrillo. To get the full effect, she suggests adding a fluffy bang to help connect the layers around the face. 3 / 8 Long Layers Long layers are one of the easiest ways to upgrade your hair since they require little to no effort to maintain. “This look is all about quick and effortless but offers lots of versatility when it comes to styling,” says celebrity hairstylist and Garnier curly hair expert Sabrina Osman Ahmed . Her pro tip? Invest in claw clips and embellished hairpins to keep your style exciting and fresh. 4 / 8 Cropped Pixie True to form, ’90s hairstyles are trending for 2025. According to Aveda’s global artistic director of texture Renée Gadar, one look that will be particularly popular is the era-defining cropped pixie. “We’re in the era of versatility, which means opting for a cut that can be styled a variety of ways, whether that’s keeping hair in its natural state or pressing out the texture.” Pro tip: Be sure to keep your curls hydrated with a nutrient rich conditioner such as Aveda’s Nutriplenish Leave-In Conditioner ($47). See Also The 15 Best Hairsprays That Actually Hold and Define Curls All Day (and Night)Why Your Curls Don’t Look Like the Ones Online (And Why That’s Okay)3 Steps To Cut A Short Asymmetrical Haircut On Curly Hair - sangoma.com 5 / 8 Tousled Pixie If you’re opting for a fuller pixie cut, Everett says it’s best to ask for a length that enhances your natural curl pattern. “Soft layers are great for adding movement and body to your cut but are also easy to style,” she says. 6 / 8 Lived in Bangs These curled bangs are all about creating an effortless look. In that vein, Carrillo says they’re best suited with wavy and looser curl types that require minimal intervention. For a softer look, she notes that using a curl cream or lightweight mousse is key. “The idea is to amplify your curls to achieve that organic and edgy effect.” 7 / 8 Butterfly Cut The butterfly cut is often paired with thinner hair textures, but Everett assures that it works just as well with curls. Even better? The cut is adaptable to fit any face shape—especially with defined curls. To recreate the look, she recommends working a mousse such asThe Doux’s Mousse Def Texture Foam ($16) into your hair and diffusing your curls upside down. 8 / 8 Natural Braids Boho braids are still going strong. However, the look for 2025 is more inclusive of different braiding styles. Gadar notes that the goal is to create a relaxed aesthetic where the curls are natural and organic looking. “A boho style can be added to any braided hairstyle and is achieved by leaving some of the hair out and letting the curls fall freely around the face.”