8 Effective Home Remedies To Remove Blackheads From Nose (2025)

Getting clear, blackhead-free skin couldn’t get easier! Cast away grime and excess sebum with simple at-home remedies for your smoothest skin yet.

In This Story: What Causes Blackheads?

How To Remove Blackheads On Nose Naturally

How To Remove Blackheads With Clinical Treatments And Products

Quick Tips On How To Remove Blackheads

How To Prevent Blackheads: Dos and Don'ts

FAQs On How To Remove Blackheads

If you aren’t familiar with blackheads, consider yourself lucky. But for us mere mortals out there, the war against blackheads is constant and without any permanent solution in sight. Well, lucky for you, that’s going to change really soon. But first, let’s talk about what causes these pesky dots to appear on your face.

What Causes Blackheads?

Simply put, think of blackheads as a form of acne. We all experience clogged pores owing to a combination of dead skin cells, excess oil and bacteria. The real (black) magic happens when this debris gets pushed onto the skin’s surface, gets oxidised when it comes in contact with air and rapidly turns black. That’s also why our nose, the oiliest part of our body, observes the maximum presence of blackheads. So if you have oily or combination skin, you are more prone to blackheads than the rest of the skin types.

How To Remove Blackheads On Nose Naturally

At-home blackhead treatments are some of the easiest, most efficient and economical ways to tackle the problem. Plus, since the DIYS are concocted with natural ingredients, these get the job done without having any pain or negative effects on your skin.

1. Baking Soda

Benefits:

In addition to possessing anti-bacterial and anti-fungal properties, it’s also helpful for exfoliating dead skin cells and extra sebum.

How To Use:

Mix 1 tbsp of baking soda with 2 tbsp of water to form a smooth paste. Apply this on the concerned areas and keep it on for 15–20 minutes before washing it off with lukewarm water.

Frequency Of Use:

You can use this every day for best results.

2. Egg And Honey Mask

Benefits:

Egg white helps in tightening pores and hair follicles that produce sebum and subsequently in removing blackheads. Honey nourishes and hydrates skin.

How To Use:

Blackhead removal at home can be made easy with this one. Mix one egg white with 1 tbsp of honey. Apply the mixture to your face and let it dry. Rinse with lukewarm water.

Frequency Of Use:

Once or twice a week.

You Can Also Try This: TONYMOLY Egg Pore Nose Pack for Blackhead Removal PA++

3. Cinnamon Powder And Lemon Juice

Benefits:

Cinnamon powder helps tighten pores and improve blood circulation. Lemon on the other hand has antibacterial properties that aid in fighting blackheads, acne as well as whiteheads.

How To Use:

Mix 2 tbsp of cinnamon powder with 2 tbsp of lemon juice to make a smooth paste. Leave it on for 20 minutes and then rinse off with lukewarm water.

Frequency Of Use:

Three or four times a week

You Can Also Try This: Quench Mama Cica Mud Dipping Sheet Mask For Oil Control And Clear Skin

4. Green Tea

Benefits:

Green Tea is rich in antioxidants that keep excess oil at bay, remove impurities, reduce inflammation, and help clear blackheads.

How To Use:

Mix a tbsp of dry green leaves with water to make a smooth paste. Apply this on the affected areas for 15–20 minutes and rinse off with lukewarm water.

Frequency Of Use:

Once or twice every week

You Can Also Try This: Plum Green Tea Clear Face Mask

5. Turmeric And Coconut Oil

Benefits:

Turmeric has powerful anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. Coconut Oil soothes and hydrates skin; a match made in heaven.

How To Use:

This is one of the best home remedies for blackheads out there. Mix one tsp of turmeric with coconut oil to form a smooth paste. Dab the paste on the concerned areas and let it work its magic for 10 to 15 minutes. Rinse with lukewarm water.

Frequency Of Use:

Three or four times in a week

You Can Also Try This: Nykaa Skin Secrets Turmeric + Coconut Sheet Mask

6. Brown Sugar & Shea Butter

Benefits:

Brown sugar has fine particles that act as a gentle scrub to remove blackheads, dead cells, dirt, and impurities while shea butter will hydrate the skin.

How To Use:

Combine a teaspoon of brown sugar with shea butter – start with small amounts of shea butter until you have a scrub-like texture. Gently massage it on the skin for 5 minutes, leave it on for 10 minutes, and then wipe away with a damp towel.

Frequency Of Use:

Once or twice a week

You Can Also Try This: Vedic Line Choco Deli Sugar Scrub With Cocoa Seed Butter

7. Yoghurt and Oatmeal

Benefits:

Rich in lactic acid, yoghurt helps deeply cleanse the skin, while oatmeal has exfoliating properties that help you achieve a silky smooth feel.

How To Use:

Soak the oatmeal in yoghurt until soft and add a few drops of lemon juice. Apply this mixture to your face and neck and leave it on for 15 to 20 minutes. Rinse off with cool water and dab the skin dry.

Frequency Of Use:

Once or twice a week.

You Can Also Try This: Jovees Professional Oat Meal Peel Face Pack

8. Cucumber & Gelatin

Benefits:

Cucumber has cooling properties to calm inflammation and hydrate the skin. Gelatin is known to improve skin elasticity and remove dead skin cells.

How To Use:

Juice a cucumber and mix 2 tablespoons with 2 teaspoons of gelatin powder. Gently apply it to the skin and let it dry completely. You can simply peel off of the mask once with dries and wash away any residue with cold water.

Frequency Of Use:

Once a week.

You Can Also Try This: Nat Habit Aloe Cucumber Ksheer Lepa

How To Remove Blackheads With Clinical Treatments And Products

So now that you know how to remove blackheads at home, let’s move on to more severe and persistent cases of blackheads that might require some extra nudge. Here are some top blackhead treatments and products to look out for, while waging the war against blackheads.

1. Salicylic Acid and Glycolic Acid

Neutrogena Oil-Free Acne Grapefruit Facial Cleanser Shop Now

Glycolic Acid and Salicylic Acid for blackheads is one of the most foolproof treatments out there. This is owing to the presence of AHAs (Alpha-Hydroxy-Acids) and BHAs (Beta-Hydroxy-Acids) that remove excess oil, exfoliate, and chemically disintegrate the top layer of the skin, thereby unblocking the pores. The best way to use these for blackhead treatment? Scrubs such as Neutrogena Deepclean Blackhead Eliminating Daily Scrub With Salicylic Acid packs a double punch of physical as well as chemical exfoliation. However, it’s best to use scrubs only three times per week for oily and combination skin and just once per week for sensitive and dry skin. Alternatively, you can also use cleansers such as Neutrogena Oil-Free Acne Wash Pink Grapefruit Facial Cleanser which are much gentler on your skin. Follow this up with potent serums such as the Innisfree Hyaluronic Acid Green Tea Seed Serum that help in blackhead clearing and also prevent spotting and pigmentation.

2. Chemical Peel

See Also 12 Scientifically Proven DIY Facial Masks that Will Save your Skin The Ordinary AHA 30% + BHA 2% Peeling Solution Shop Now

If you are looking for an efficient blackhead removal treatment, then chemical peels are your best bet. Employing powerful exfoliating and emollient acids such as alpha & beta hydroxy acids, and lactic, glycolic or salicylic Acid, they slough dead cells, eliminate blackheads, and improve fine lines, acne and discolouration amongst other things. However, it’s best to consult a dermatologist to tailor the peel to your skin concern. You can also opt for at-home peels such as The Ordinary AHA 30% + BHA 2% Peeling Solution or Dr. Sheth's Basic Brightening Extra Gentle Daily Peel which can also be used for blackhead clearing.

3. Charcoal And Clay Masks

Mond’Sub Peeling Off Black Mask - Charcoal Shop Now

Charcoal for blackheads? Yes, please! Charcoal and clay masks are must-haves for oily and acne-prone skin – all thanks to their innate ability to draw out oil, dead skin and other trapped impurities. Try Charcoal Mask Peel Off Face Mask Cream Blackhead Remover which deeply penetrates into the skin and breaks down toxic deposits. For best results, use this once a week.

4. Facial Cleansing Brush

Bronson Professional 5 In 1 Body And Face Compact Beauty Care Massage And Exfoliation Tool Shop Now

Electronic skin care devices are surely worth the hype as a blackhead removal treatment. We recommend the Bronson Professional 5 In 1 Body And Face Compact Beauty Care Massage And Exfoliation Tool that gently removes dead skin cells, as well as unclog pores off 99.5% of dirt and oil, and 98.5% of makeup residue. We say hell yeah!

5. Retinoid Creams

Nykaa SKINRX 2% Advanced Retinol Anti-Aging Night Face Serum For Wrinkles & Fine Lines Shop Now

One of the best medicines for blackheads is a potent retinol formula. This is also recommended for more stubborn cases of blackheads that refuse to go away. How? Well, for starters, retinoids can help unclog pores as well as speed up the skin regeneration process. A study by Science Direct explains how topical application of retinoids improves cell differentiation and increases follicular epithelial turnover. We suggest starting off by opting for a low dose of retinol such as the that is ideal for use on skin that has not built tolerance to retinol products.

6. Extraction Facial

Makeup Revolution Skin 5% Glycolic Acid Tonic Shop Now

If you are on the lookout for an effective blackhead removal treatment, then a blackhead extraction facial might just be what the dermatologist ordered. The procedure entails facial steaming, a double cleanse followed by the application of glycolic peel (to unclog pores) such as Makeup Revolution Skin 5% Glycolic Acid Tonic and then extracting blackheads with a special blackhead tool. Once this is done, a soothing serum is applied to calm and hydrate the skin. However, it’s best to avoid extraction procedures at home, since it can lead to scarring and infections, if not done properly.

Quick Tips On How To Remove Blackheads

• One of the most efficient ways of removing blackheads is by applying a peel-off mask that deep cleanses your skin. We recommend steaming your face first so as to open the pores.

• Avoid benzoyl peroxide since it only works for inflammatory acne. However, since blackheads aren’t inflammatory in nature, all it does is dry up your skin. Use products infused with salicylic acid and glycolic acid instead. According to a research paper by the National Library of Medicine, salicylic acid disrupts cellular junctions to gently exfoliate the stratum corneum.

• While it might seem really tempting, it’s best to avoid blackhead removal at home through extraction techniques.

• As they say, prevention is better than cure. We can’t stress enough on the fact that you should never sleep with your makeup on. This is because makeup clogs pores that can subsequently lead to blackheads and acne amongst other things.

• If you are using a retinol cream as a blackhead removal treatment, then don’t forget to moisturise well if your skin is on the drier side. Don’t forget to use non-comedogenic moisturisers that are formulated specifically to not clog your pores.

• In case topical medications aren’t working, then medications such as oral contraceptive pills work on a hormonal level to treat blackheads. However, these need to be taken under the guidance of your dermatologist.

How To Prevent Blackheads: Dos and Don'ts

Dos

• Regular Cleansing: This may be a basic step but cleansing once to twice a day every day is crucial to get rid of daily pollution, grime, sweat, and sebum.

• Hydration:This is an internal step. Keeping yourself sufficiently hydrated regulates oil production, retains hydration, and maintains the moisture barrier.

• Use A Clay Face Mask:Clay face masks are adept at gently exfoliating the skin and absorbing impurities and excess sebum to give the skin a healthy, smooth appearance.

Don’ts

• Complicate Skincare: Avoid going overboard with a deluge of skincare products. Instead, stick to the basics (Cleanse, serum, moisturise, sunscreen) to avoid overwhelming the skin and clogging the pores.

• Over Exfoliate: Using walnut scrubs or abrasive products often can cause irritation and redness. Exfoliating once a week with scrubs is ideal, followed by a moisturiser to make up for the oils that have been stripped away.

• Metal Removers: Metal blackhead removers can cause scars, irritate the skin, and enlarge the pores. Using nose strips is a gentler way to remove sebaceous filaments.

Conclusion

Blackheads are essentially a sign of clogged pores and indicate that your skin needs exfoliation and a deep cleanse. There are several natural ingredients that you can use to manage, reduce, and eventually eliminate the appearance of blackheads. While exfoliating is key, it is essential to ensure that you are not going overboard as it may irritate the skin and lead to more issues. Similarly, metal blackhead removers and the constant use of scrubs can cause redness. Using masks and products once or twice a week will be ideal to manage your blackheads.

FAQs On How To Remove Blackheads

1. Can you steam out blackheads?

Steaming is an effective technique for removing blackheads at home as it helps open up the pores and make the process easier. Follow these steps to remove blackheads at home by steaming:

Step 1: Take a vessel and fill it up with water.

Step 2: Place it on a stove and bring it to a boil.

Step 3: Keep it aside for a couple of minutes and let it cool.

Step 4: Keep the bowl on a steady surface and place your face 6 inches away from it.

Step 5: Take a towel and drape it over your head in a way that the steam does not escape.

Step 6: Stay like this for 5 minutes. If you feel too hot, take the towel off.

Step 7: Use a blackhead extractor to remove blackheads.

2. How can I remove blackheads from my nose at home?

You can use the following products to remove blackheads from your nose at home: