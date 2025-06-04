8 Eyebrow Growth Serums That Will Transform Sparse Areas (2025)

After years of over-plucking and waxing, we think it's safe to say, thick and full eyebrows aren't just another fleeting trend. Fortunately, even if you were a victim of the early 2000's pencil eyebrow, have experienced a bit of hair thinning or loss due to aging, or naturally always had thinner brows, fuller brows are a look everyone can achieve. To get fuller-looking arches, you could fill in thin brows with an eyebrow pencil, pomade, or wax. Or opt for a long-lasting approach with eyebrow growth serums—products that contain ingredients like biotin, keratin, amino acids, and B vitamins to stimulate hair growth over time.

What to consider when buying an eyebrow serum

Similar to eyelash formulas, eyebrow growth serums are cosmetic products rather than drugs and can't make claims to grow eyebrow hairs, explains Joshua Zeichner, MD, a board-certified dermatologist in New York City. Instead, these formulas work by strengthening and hydrating eyebrow hairs to help prevent breakage and promote an optimal environment for growth. Here, the best eyebrow growth products you can get over-the-counter, according to skincare experts.



The experts: