8 Eyebrow Growth Serums That Will Transform Sparse Areas (2025)

After years of over-plucking and waxing, we think it's safe to say, thick and full eyebrows aren't just another fleeting trend. Fortunately, even if you were a victim of the early 2000's pencil eyebrow, have experienced a bit of hair thinning or loss due to aging, or naturally always had thinner brows, fuller brows are a look everyone can achieve. To get fuller-looking arches, you could fill in thin brows with an eyebrow pencil, pomade, or wax. Or opt for a long-lasting approach with eyebrow growth serums—products that contain ingredients like biotin, keratin, amino acids, and B vitamins to stimulate hair growth over time.

What to consider when buying an eyebrow serum

Similar to eyelash formulas, eyebrow growth serums are cosmetic products rather than drugs and can't make claims to grow eyebrow hairs, explains Joshua Zeichner, MD, a board-certified dermatologist in New York City. Instead, these formulas work by strengthening and hydrating eyebrow hairs to help prevent breakage and promote an optimal environment for growth. Here, the best eyebrow growth products you can get over-the-counter, according to skincare experts.

The experts:

1

Best Affordable

LUMIFY Eye Illuminations Nourishing Lash & Brow Serum

8 Eyebrow Growth Serums That Will Transform Sparse Areas (3)

Why We Love It

  • 8 Eyebrow Growth Serums That Will Transform Sparse Areas (4)Affordable compared to other options

What to Consider

  • 8 Eyebrow Growth Serums That Will Transform Sparse Areas (5)The bottle is smaller than other options on this list

For only $25, shop this nourishing eyebrow serum that you can use on your eyelashes, too. The formula contains strengthening peptides, biotin, and moisturizing hyaluronic acid to help nourish and promote the look of fuller and healthier brows. Swipe it along the brows nightly to see a difference in just four weeks. The formula is also hypoallergenic and free of fragrance, alcohol, sulfates, prostaglandins, mineral oil, PEG, parabens, and phthalates.

Key ingredients:Peptides, biotin, and hyaluronic acid
Application:Once daily
Size:0.12 fl oz

2

Best Dermatologist-Recommended

Obagi Medical Nu-Cil Eyebrow Boosting Serum

8 Eyebrow Growth Serums That Will Transform Sparse Areas (6)

Why We Love It

  • 8 Eyebrow Growth Serums That Will Transform Sparse Areas (7)Promotes environment optimal hair growth

What to Consider

  • 8 Eyebrow Growth Serums That Will Transform Sparse Areas (8)It's a splurge

"I personally struggle with an autoimmune condition called alopecia areata, which is a disease where the immune system attacks the hair follicles, leaving patches of bald spots," says Gohara. "I have had this for over 20 years, and my eyebrows were most impacted. I started using this serum in August 2022 and by October, I had significant improvement in the thickness, fullness, color, and density. The blend of biotin and hyaluronic acid provides an optimal growth environment for hair. This stuff really works—it changed my life."

Key ingredients:Biotin and hylauronic acid
Application:Once daily
Size:0.17 fl oz

3

Best for Density

RapidLash RapidBrow EyeBrow Enhancing Serum

8 Eyebrow Growth Serums That Will Transform Sparse Areas (9)

Why We Love It

  • 8 Eyebrow Growth Serums That Will Transform Sparse Areas (10)Promotes shine and softness

What to Consider

  • 8 Eyebrow Growth Serums That Will Transform Sparse Areas (11)Need to use twice a day for best results

"This serum creates fuller-looking and thicker-looking eyebrows in as little as two months with consistent use," says Astarita. How? The award-winning formula includes a mixture of peptides, biotin, keratin, and moisturizing agents that not only help boost eyebrow density but also add shine and softness.

Key ingredients:Biotin, peptides, keratin,
Application:Twice a day
Size:0.1 fl oz

4

Best Vegan

Grande Cosmetics GrandeBrow Brow Enhancing Serum

Why We Love It

  • 8 Eyebrow Growth Serums That Will Transform Sparse Areas (13)Moisturizing formula
  • 8 Eyebrow Growth Serums That Will Transform Sparse Areas (14)Only need to apply once daily

What to Consider

  • 8 Eyebrow Growth Serums That Will Transform Sparse Areas (15)Smaller tube than other options on this list

We're big fans of the Grande Cosmetics eyelash serum, so it's no surprise the eyebrow serum is equally as great. "This serum contains a peptide that promotes healthier lashes, which can lead to enhanced thickness and length," says Zeichner. But don't expect an overnight transformation—it takes up to four months to see the full results of the vitamin-, antioxidant-, and amino acid-rich formula.

Key ingredients:Amino acids, hyaluronic acid, and vitamin E
Size:.01 oz
Application:Once daily

5

Best for Sensitive Skin

LashFood BrowFood PhytoMedic Eyebrow Enhancer

8 Eyebrow Growth Serums That Will Transform Sparse Areas (16)

Why We Love It

  • 8 Eyebrow Growth Serums That Will Transform Sparse Areas (17)Free of potential irritants

What to Consider

  • 8 Eyebrow Growth Serums That Will Transform Sparse Areas (18)It's more expensive than other options on this list

"This sulfate-, paraben-, and formaldehyde-free product contains a blend of nutrients and peptides that nourish follicles to restore sparse areas of the brows without causing irritation," says Batra. One particularly happy user even touts the product as "seriously life-changing." It's recommend to use once nightly for up to three months.

Key ingredients:Adenosine, aloe vera, and rice protein
Application:Once daily
Size:0.17 fl oz

6

Best for Aging Hair

NEULASH Brow Enhancing Serum

8 Eyebrow Growth Serums That Will Transform Sparse Areas (19)

Why We Love It

  • 8 Eyebrow Growth Serums That Will Transform Sparse Areas (20)Can see results in as little as four weeks

What to Consider

  • 8 Eyebrow Growth Serums That Will Transform Sparse Areas (21)It's more expensive than other options on this list

If you're experiencing brow thinning due to age, try this serum. "This product contains biotin, which is an important B vitamin, and proteins that help promote healthy hair," says Batra. It also comes with an eyebrow brush to comb the serum evenly through eyebrows for consistent growth. Use it in the morning and evening every day to experience a difference in four to six weeks.

Key ingredients:Biotin and sweet almond protein
Application:Twice daily
Size:0.2 fl oz

7

Best Repairing

RevitaLash Cosmetics RevitaBrow Advanced Eyebrow Conditioner Serum

8 Eyebrow Growth Serums That Will Transform Sparse Areas (22)

Why We Love It

  • 8 Eyebrow Growth Serums That Will Transform Sparse Areas (23)Ingredients help prevent breakage

What to Consider

  • 8 Eyebrow Growth Serums That Will Transform Sparse Areas (24)It's a splurge

This physician-developed eyebrow conditioner is rich in biotin, peptides, B vitamins, and green tea extract—ingredients collectively shown to condition and help prevent hair breakage, says Allawh. Amazon reviewers agree it really works—more than 3,000 customers give the product a full five stars.

Key ingredients:Biotin, peptides, and green tea extract
Application:Once daily
Size:3.0 ml

8

Best Softening

Benefit Cosmetics Hubba Brow Brow Enhancing Serum

8 Eyebrow Growth Serums That Will Transform Sparse Areas (25)

Why We Love It

  • 8 Eyebrow Growth Serums That Will Transform Sparse Areas (26)Moisturizes and softens eyebrow hairs

What to Consider

  • 8 Eyebrow Growth Serums That Will Transform Sparse Areas (27)Some reviewers say the results are subtle

In clinical studies conducted by the brand, users saw a difference in eyebrow growth in four weeks' time. The formula contains provitamin B5 to help condition brow hair, and biotin and cassia alata leaf extract to help promote the look of thicker hairs, and it's free of potential allergens, like parabens, phthalates, sulfates, and fragrance.

Key ingredients:Biotin and cassia alata leaf extract
Application:Once daily
Size:0.15 oz

How We Chose the Best Eyebrow Growth Serums

8 Eyebrow Growth Serums That Will Transform Sparse Areas (28)

Our beauty team is dedicated to finding you the best of the best formulas. We spoke with dermatologists to learn about how eyelash growth serums work and got their go-to recommendations. We also researched and tested top-rated and brand-new formulas that hit the market to help you find the best products out there.

8 Eyebrow Growth Serums That Will Transform Sparse Areas (29)

Brigitt Earley

Contributing Writer

Brigitt is a writer, editor and craft stylist with nearly 15 years of experience. She specializes in lifestyle topics, including home, health, parenting, beauty, style, food, entertaining, travel and weddings. She has written for Glamour, People, Good Housekeeping, Women's Health, Real Simple, Martha Stewart, Apartment Therapy, The Spruce, and more.

8 Eyebrow Growth Serums That Will Transform Sparse Areas (30)

Genesis Rivas

Genesis Rivas is the Beauty Editor at Oprah Daily, where she covers hair, makeup, skin, nails, and more. Before joining the Oprah Daily team, she wrote for several publications, including InStyle, Real Simple, and Shape. When she’s not testing, researching, and writing fun and educational beauty content, you can find her dancing and eating her way through New York City. Follow her on Instagram or TikTok

